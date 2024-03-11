By Denny Jacob

Johnson & Johnson submitted a supplement biologics license application to the Food and Drug Administration for approval of tremfya, a treatment for adults with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis.

The healthcare company said the submission is based on results from a Phase 3 program evaluating the efficacy and safety of tremfya. J&J said the data showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in symptoms, patient-reported outcomes such as fatigue and measures of disease activity.

Tremfya was first approved in the U.S. in July 2017 as a treatment for adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and was subsequently approved for adults with active psoriatic arthritis in July 2020.

