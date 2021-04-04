Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

J&J Takes Over Contractor's Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

04/04/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Peter Loftus and Alex Leary

Johnson & Johnson is taking over manufacturing of its Covid-19 vaccine at a contract manufacturer's plant that makes the main ingredient, after a production problem ruined a batch.

In order to give J&J full control, production of AstraZeneca PLC's vaccine at the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. plant in Baltimore will move elsewhere, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The moves, which the person said were facilitated by the Biden administration and which were confirmed by the companies, mark a rapid response to the recent discovery of the contaminated batch.

The Emergent plant hadn't yet been cleared by regulators when J&J discovered the quality problem during a routine inspection, and none of the batch had been shipped for use to make vaccines.

Yet J&J and U.S. health authorities have looked forward to the plant coming online and producing the key ingredient to bolster the overall supply of vaccine doses.

Under the changes, J&J is assuming full responsibility for operations and manufacturing of its vaccine's key ingredient at the Emergent plant, including installing a new leadership team and boosting the number of technical, quality and other workers.

J&J continues to work through manufacturing issues with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and no product will come out of the Baltimore facility without authorization by FDA, the person said.

J&J said it is working with the FDA to secure authorization of the plant, which would clear the way for doses containing the ingredient made at the plant to be distributed.

The federal government worked with AstraZeneca to move production of its vaccine out of the plant so it could focus exclusively on making J&J's vaccine, the person familiar with the matter said.

AstraZeneca said it is working with the U.S. government to find another plant to make the main ingredient for the company's vaccine.

Emergent is committed to supporting production of the Covid-19 vaccines, and it will still control the facility and work with J&J to add its personnel to the plant's staff, an Emergent spokesman said.

The Emergent plant was supposed to play an important role in Covid-19 vaccine production, making the main ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca shots.

AstraZeneca's vaccine hasn't been authorized for U.S. use, though the company said it is preparing a submission.

The FDA has been investigating what caused the quality lapse at the Baltimore plant.

J&J has said the failed batch of the vaccine's main ingredient at the Emergent plant never advanced to the vial-filling stage, and no doses were distributed from the batch.

J&J has said the problem didn't affect doses distributed since the vaccine was authorized for U.S. use in late February.

For doses already distributed, J&J has made the main ingredient at its own plant in the Netherlands. J&J also said it expects to distribute to the U.S. government, as planned, 100 million doses of its vaccine by the end of May.

Write to Peter Loftus at peter.loftus@wsj.com and Alex Leary at alex.leary@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-21 1350ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.03% 71.72 End-of-day quote.-2.08%
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC. -13.40% 80.46 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON -0.92% 162.83 Delayed Quote.3.46%
All news about JOHNSON & JOHNSON
01:51pJ&J Takes Over Contractor's Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Plant
DJ
06:15aJohnson & Johnson's Covid-19 Vaccine Emerges as Preferred Shot for Homeless
DJ
04/03JOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Statement on U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing (Updated)
PU
04/02CREDIT SUISSE, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, MI : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
04/02JOHNSON & JOHNSON  : The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada
AQ
04/02THE LATEST : Johnson & Johnson testing vaccine on teens
AQ
04/02J&J Starts Testing Covid-19 Vaccine in Adolescents
DJ
04/02JOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Expands Phase 2a Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine Candida..
PU
04/01FDA Probes Cause of Failed Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Batch
DJ
04/01Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92 025 M - -
Net income 2021 22 297 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 429 B 429 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,63x
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 134 500
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 180,51 $
Last Close Price 162,83 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.46%428 684
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.17%279 246
PFIZER, INC.-1.39%202 487
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.76%195 062
NOVARTIS AG-2.99%194 306
ABBVIE INC.1.28%191 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ