Several attorneys general said Tuesday that consent judgments were filed in connection with Johnson & Johnson's $700 million settlement related to marketing of its talcum-based baby powder.

The company and attorney generals in most U.S. states announced a tentative agreement in January.

The settlement is pending judicial approval, the attorneys general said.

J&J no longer sells talc-based baby powder.

The proposed settlement doesn't resolve the personal-injury lawsuits filed by thousands of plaintiffs in various U.S. courts.

