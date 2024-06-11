By Josh Beckerman
Several attorneys general said Tuesday that consent judgments were filed in connection with Johnson & Johnson's $700 million settlement related to marketing of its talcum-based baby powder.
The company and attorney generals in most U.S. states announced a tentative agreement in January.
The settlement is pending judicial approval, the attorneys general said.
J&J no longer sells talc-based baby powder.
The proposed settlement doesn't resolve the personal-injury lawsuits filed by thousands of plaintiffs in various U.S. courts.
