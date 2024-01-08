J&J: acquisition of Ambrx for $2 billion
In a press release, J&J explains that it intends to work with Ambrx to accelerate the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its lead candidate ARX517 in advanced prostate cancer.
In addition to ARX517 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, Ambrx Biopharma's portfolio also includes ARX788 in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and ARX305 in renal cell carcinoma.
Antibody-drug conjugates combine an antibody capable of identifying cancer cells with an associated cytotoxic drug that can be delivered directly to the heart of the targeted tumor cell.
