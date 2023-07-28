NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday shot down Johnson & Johnson's second attempt to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits over its talc products in bankruptcy, imperiling a proposed $8.9 billion settlement that would stop new lawsuits from being filed.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan in Trenton, New Jersey, ruled that J&J company's second bankruptcy, like its first, must be dismissed because the company was not in "financial distress." (Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; editing by Jonathan Oatis)