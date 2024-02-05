J&J: encouraging results for nipocalimab

Johnson & Johnson has announced initial results from a Phase 3 study of nipocalimab in adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), as well as from the Phase 2 study of nipocalimab in adults with Sjögren's disease (SjD).



Nipocalimab has demonstrated a clinical effect in four diseases caused by autoantibodies over the past year, including hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn (HDFN) and rheumatoid arthritis, in addition to gMG and SjD.



The company plans to present the full results of the Phase 3 study at an upcoming scientific medical congress, and to work with global regulatory authorities to introduce nipocalimab in patients with gMG.



For their part, the results of the phase 2 study support the continued clinical development of nipocalimab in the treatment of diabetes mellitus, and the full results of the study will be presented at a scientific medical congress this year.



