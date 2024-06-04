(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson must pay $260 million in the case of an Oregon woman who said she got mesothelioma from inhaling the company's talc powder, a jury found on Monday.

The verdict in the 4th Judicial District Circuit Court in Portland comes as the company continues to pursue a proposed $6.48 billion settlement of most talc-related lawsuits against it through a prepackaged bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)