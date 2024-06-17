J&J: positive results in Sjögren's disease

Johnson & Johnson reports that its nipocalimab product showed statistically and clinically significant improvement in the treatment of Sjögren's disease (SjD) in a phase 2 study.



Patients showed improvements as early as week four, which continued throughout the 24 weeks of treatment, compared with placebo.



These results are the first positive findings for nipocalimab in SjD. The treatment also showed improvements in organ, physician and symptom assessments such as dry mouth, dry eyes and vaginal dryness, while being well tolerated.



Johnson & Johnson emphasizes the urgent need for new therapies for SjD and is committed to developing 'innovative treatments for this disease'.



