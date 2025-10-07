Johnson & Johnson announces new data demonstrating the superiority of its ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for Astigmatism lenses in terms of comfort and vision quality compared to Dailies Total1 for Astigmatism.



The results, presented at the American Academy of Optometry's annual conference, indicate that 62% of patients prefer ACUVUE lenses for overall vision and 65% for use with digital screens.



The group also unveiled ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day Multifocal for Astigmatism, the first daily disposable lens designed for people with both astigmatism and presbyopia.



This innovation expands the multifocal lens market and, according to Peter Menziuso, president of the Vision division, illustrates the group's commitment to providing superior clarity and comfort of vision.