Johnson & Johnson has announced that the experimental combination of Tecvayli (teclistamab) and Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase) showed significant clinical efficacy in newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma who were eligible for transplantation.



Conducted in 49 patients, a trial achieved 100% objective responses after induction, with measurable minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity in all evaluable patients after six cycles. A total of 85.7% achieved a complete response or better. In addition, 96% of patients were able to successfully proceed with stem cell mobilization.



Tolerability data show mainly hematologic adverse events and grade 3/4 infections in 36.7% of patients. No grade 5 events or permanent discontinuation of treatment were reported. Cytokine release syndrome, observed in 65% of patients, remained grade 1/2.



Johnson & Johnson believes that immune therapies such as Tecvayli, used earlier in the course of treatment, can improve outcomes with a manageable safety profile.