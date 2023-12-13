Johnson & Johnson has announced new results from a Phase III study of Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) in adults with relapsed lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma who have received one to three prior lines of therapy (LOT).
' The results of which demonstrated the potential of cilta-cel to significantly improve patients' health-related quality-of-life measures, including pain, fatigue and emotional functioning, ' said Roberto Mina, Assistant Professor, Division of Hematology, Department of Molecular Biotechnology and Health Sciences, University of Turin (Italy).
' Cilta-cel has demonstrated profound and durable responses in subsequent lines of therapy, and these results show the potential of cilta-cel for patients with lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma. from the first relapse', he added.
