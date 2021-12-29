Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Johnson & Johnson
  News
  Summary
    JNJ   US4781601046

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

J&J's Janssen Seeks FDA OK of Teclistamab in Multiple Myeloma

12/29/2021 | 08:39am EST
By Colin Kellaher

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. unit on Wednesday said it filed for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of teclistamab for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Janssen said the application is supported by data from an open-label, multicenter clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of teclistamab in adults with the incurable blood cancer.

The company earlier this month reported new data from the study that showed continued deep and durable responses of teclistamab in heavily pretreated patients.

Janssen is currently evaluating teclistamab, an off-the-shelf T-cell investigational redirecting bispecific antibody, in several monotherapy and combination studies.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 0839ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 94 314 M - -
Net income 2021 22 542 M - -
Net Debt 2021 596 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 448 B 448 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,76x
EV / Sales 2022 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 134 500
Free-Float 84,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 170,35 $
Average target price 183,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.81%448 463
ROCHE HOLDING AG24.14%338 725
PFIZER, INC.57.59%325 602
NOVO NORDISK A/S71.59%253 971
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY64.90%250 609
ABBVIE INC.25.42%237 585