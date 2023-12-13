J&J: shares fall behind Pfizer and an analyst downgrade

On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson posted the second biggest drop in the Dow Jones index, penalized by Pfizer's disappointing forecasts and a downgrading by Wells Fargo analysts.



A little less than an hour after the opening, the American healthcare giant's share price fell by nearly 1.4%, with the Dow virtually unchanged.



This morning, Pfizer unveiled its targets for fiscal 2024, including the acquisition of Seagen, which is nearing completion.



The biopharmaceutical group said it was targeting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of between $2.05 and $2.25 next year, on revenues of between $58.5 and $61.5 billion.



The market consensus, however, was considerably more ambitious, expecting EPS of $2.93, a disappointment which sent Pfizer shares down by more than 8% at the start of the session and dragged all its competitors down with it.



J&J shares were also hit by a downgrade by Wells Fargo, which this morning moved from 'overweight' to 'in-line weighted' on the stock.



While it expects the medical technology sector to outperform on the stock market next year, thanks in particular to sector rotation, the financial intermediary predicts that growth will be mainly concentrated in the second half of the year, due to an unfavorable base effect at the start of the year.



