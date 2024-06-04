J&J: successful trial for Carvykti in multiple myeloma
The study showed that Carvykti significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared with standard treatments based on pomalidomide, bortezomib and dexamethasone (PVd) or daratumumab, pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Dpd).
These data were presented in an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting, and will also be shared at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2024 Meeting.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction