J&J: the promise of ibrutinib in CLL

June 14, 2024

J&J reports that a Phase III study has demonstrated a 'significant and durable' benefit in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) for previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients receiving ibrutinib monotherapy versus chlorambucil, with follow-up up to 10 years.



Results showed that patients treated with ibrutinib had a median PFS of 8.9 years versus 1.3 years for those treated with chlorambucil, and that median overall survival was not reached with ibrutinib after 10 years of follow-up, with a 9-year survival rate of 68%.



An analysis also showed that ibrutinib dose reductions can be an effective strategy for managing tolerability while maintaining clinical efficacy.



According to J&J, these results reinforce the importance of ibrutinib as a core component of standard care for CLL, offering significant benefits in terms of PFS and OS, with a favorable long-term safety profile.





