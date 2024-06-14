J&J: the promise of ibrutinib in CLL
Results showed that patients treated with ibrutinib had a median PFS of 8.9 years versus 1.3 years for those treated with chlorambucil, and that median overall survival was not reached with ibrutinib after 10 years of follow-up, with a 9-year survival rate of 68%.
An analysis also showed that ibrutinib dose reductions can be an effective strategy for managing tolerability while maintaining clinical efficacy.
According to J&J, these results reinforce the importance of ibrutinib as a core component of standard care for CLL, offering significant benefits in terms of PFS and OS, with a favorable long-term safety profile.
