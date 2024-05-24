Johnson & Johnson has announced that it will present some 34 clinical studies and concrete evidence in hematological malignancies and solid tumor oncology at the 2024 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

The following week, no fewer than 43 abstracts will be presented at the 2024 Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA).

Eighteen oral presentations will cover new data from pivotal trials and updated clinical data on lung cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, multiple myeloma, B-cell and myeloid malignancies.


Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.