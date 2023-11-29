J&J: to present its medical advances in San Diego

November 29, 2023 at 10:17 am EST Share

Johnson & Johnson announced today that more than 85 abstracts from its hematology portfolio and pipeline will be presented at the 65th annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), to be held in San Diego from December 9 to 12.



Clinical and real-world data will highlight the Company's differentiated portfolio and pipeline across the spectrum of hematological malignancies, reinforcing its leadership in multiple myeloma and B-cell malignancies, as well as its status as a pioneer in the discovery and development of new therapeutic targets.



''Our presence at this year's ASH will demonstrate our deep scientific focus on hematology and our unwavering commitment to developing new options to help improve outcomes for patients facing a blood cancer diagnosis,'' said Yusri Elsayed, Vice President, Disease Area, Hematological Malignancies at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.



''We continue our efforts to advance the standard of care in the treatment of multiple myeloma and B-cell malignancies for every patient, at every stage of the disease - with the ultimate goal of providing cures,'' he added.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.