J&J: working for greater health equity in the USA
Indeed, J&J reports that studies have shown that people of color in the United States face disparities in healthcare access, quality of care and mortality compared to the white population.
Thus, despite continued progress in U.S. health care, disparities based on race and ethnicity persist
In this context, 'supporting the work of organizations, community health centers and national associations is integral to identifying and implementing sustainable health solutions,' said Vanessa Broadhurst, executive vice president of global corporate affairs at Johnson & Johnson.
