Second-Quarter reported sales growth of 6.3% to $25.5 Billion with operational growth of 7.5%* and adjusted operational growth of 6.2%*. Operational growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine of 8.9%* Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 increasing 8.9% and adjusted EPS of $2.80 increasing by 8.1%*

Company is increasing 2023 full-year guidance midpoints for adjusted operational sales excluding COVID-19 Vaccine and adjusted operational EPS

full-year guidance midpoints for adjusted operational sales excluding COVID-19 Vaccine and adjusted operational EPS Johnson & Johnson intends to "split off" Kenvue shares through an exchange offer as the form of its next step in the separation, subject to market conditions New Brunswick, N.J. (July 20, 2023) - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second- quarter 2023. "Our robust performance in the second quarter and first half of 2023 is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our colleagues around the world," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "We are entering the back half of the year from a position of strength with numerous catalysts, including becoming a two-sector company focused on Pharmaceutical and MedTech innovation." OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS Q2 ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 % Change Reported Sales $25,530 $24,020 6.3% Net Earnings/(Loss) $5,144 $4,814 6.9% EPS (diluted) $1.96 $1.80 8.9% Q2 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 % Change Operational Sales1,2 7.5% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 6.2% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 $7,358 $6,912 6.5% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $2.80 $2.59 8.1% 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items Note: values may have been rounded

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS Q2 % Change ($ in Millions) 2023 2022 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 U.S. $13,444 $12,197 10.2% 10.2 - 8.0 International 12,086 11,823 2.2 4.7 (2.5) 4.4 Worldwide $25,530 $24,020 6.3% 7.5 (1.2) 6.2 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules Excludes the impact of translational currency Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: Values may have been rounded SEGMENT SALES RESULTS Q2 % Change ($ in Millions) 2023 2022 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 Consumer Health $4,011 $3,805 5.4% 7.7 (2.3) 7.7 Pharmaceutical 13,731 13,317 3.1 3.8 (0.7) 3.9 MedTech 7,788 6,898 12.9 14.7 (1.8) 9.9 Worldwide $25,530 $24,020 6.3% 7.5 (1.2) 6.2 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules Excludes the impact of translational currency Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: Values may have been rounded

SECOND QUARTER 2023 SEGMENT COMMENTARY: Adjusted operational sales* reflected below excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency. Pharmaceutical Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 3.9%*. Excluding the COVID-19 Vaccine, adjusted operational sales grew 6.2%*. Growth was driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), and CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) in Oncology, STELARA (ustekinumab) and TREMFYA (guselkumab) in Immunology, UPTRAVI (selexipag) and OPSUMIT (macitentan) in Pulmonary Hypertension, and SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate) and IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in Oncology, COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) in Infectious Diseases, and REMICADE (infliximab) in Immunology. MedTech MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 9.9%*, driven primarily by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, trauma in Orthopaedics, wound closure products in General Surgery, biosurgery in Advanced Surgery, and contact lenses in Vision. MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 14.7%*, with the acquisition of Abiomed contributing 4.8%. Consumer Health Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales increased 7.7%* largely driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products. Major contributors to growth in OTC were TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics, upper respiratory products, international smoking cessation products, and IMODIUM in digestive health products. Additional contributors to growth were NEUTROGENA in Skin Health/Beauty products and Women's Health products outside the United States. NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER: The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov,www.jnj.comor on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investors section of the company's website at news releases, as well as www.factsabouttalc.com,www.factsaboutourprescriptionopioids.com, and www.LTLManagementInformation.com.

Janssen Marks First Approval Worldwide for AKEEGA (Niraparib and Abiraterone Acetate Press Dual Action Tablet) with EC Authorisation for the Treatment of Patients with Metastatic Release Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer with BRCA1/2 Mutations Milvexian Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for All Three Indications Under Press Evaluation in Phase 3 Librexia Program: Ischemic Stroke, Acute Coronary Syndrome and Release Atrial Fibrillation Regulatory Janssen Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of Investigational Press Single Tablet Combination Therapy of Macitentan and Tadalafil for Treatment of Patients Release with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Janssen Submits Supplemental Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval Press of CARVYKTI for the Earlier Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Release Myeloma Janssen Reports First Results from Phase 2 SunRISe-1 Study of TAR-200 and Anti-PD-1 Press Antibody Cetrelimab in Patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin-UnresponsiveNon-Muscle- Release Invasive Bladder Cancer First Phase 3 TREMFYA (guselkumab) Data in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Show Positive Press Induction Results Among Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis Release New Data Published on Biosense Webster QDOT MICRO Catheter - the Latest Press Advancement in Focal RF Ablation for Treating AFib Release Data Janssen to Highlight Scientific Advances and Commitment to Transform Cancer Care at Press ASCO and EHA with More than 90 Presentations Showcasing Robust, Differentiated Release Release Portfolio and Pipeline in Hematologic Malignancies and Solid Tumors New Phase 2 Data Demonstrate Potential Benefit of Nipocalimab for Pregnant Individuals at Press High Risk of Early-Onset Severe Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn (HDFN) Release Janssen Announces Positive Topline Results forJNJ-2113-aNovel, First and Only Oral IL- Press 23 Receptor Antagonist Peptide in Development forModerate-to-SeverePlaque Psoriasis1 Release Treatment with RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) Plus Chemotherapy Resulted in Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Improvement in Progression-Free Survival Press in Patients with Newly Diagnosed EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutation-PositiveNon-Small Cell Release Lung Cancer1 Johnson & Johnson Announces Launch of Kenvue Inc. IPO Roadshow Press Release Other Janssen Enters Worldwide Collaboration and License Agreement with Cellular Biomedicine Press Group to Develop Next Generation CAR-T Therapies Release 1 Subsequent to the quarter