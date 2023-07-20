FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
- 2023 Second-Quarter reported sales growth of 6.3% to $25.5 Billion with operational growth of 7.5%* and adjusted operational growth of 6.2%*. Operational growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine of 8.9%*
- Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 increasing 8.9% and adjusted EPS of $2.80 increasing by 8.1%*
- Company is increasing 2023 full-year guidance midpoints for adjusted operational sales excluding COVID-19 Vaccine and adjusted operational EPS
- Johnson & Johnson intends to "split off" Kenvue shares through an exchange offer as the form of its next step in the separation, subject to market conditions
New Brunswick, N.J. (July 20, 2023) - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second- quarter 2023. "Our robust performance in the second quarter and first half of 2023 is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our colleagues around the world," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "We are entering the back half of the year from a position of strength with numerous catalysts, including becoming a two-sector company focused on Pharmaceutical and MedTech innovation."
OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q2
($ in Millions, except EPS)
2023
2022
% Change
Reported Sales
$25,530
$24,020
6.3%
Net Earnings/(Loss)
$5,144
$4,814
6.9%
EPS (diluted)
$1.96
$1.80
8.9%
Q2
Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)
2023
2022
% Change
Operational Sales1,2
7.5%
Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
6.2%
Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
$7,358
$6,912
6.5%
Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4
$2.80
$2.59
8.1%
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
Note: values may have been rounded
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS
Q2
% Change
($ in Millions)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Operational1,3
U.S.
$13,444
$12,197
10.2%
10.2
-
8.0
International
12,086
11,823
2.2
4.7
(2.5)
4.4
Worldwide
$25,530
$24,020
6.3%
7.5
(1.2)
6.2
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
- Excludes the impact of translational currency
- Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: Values may have been rounded
SEGMENT SALES RESULTS
Q2
% Change
($ in Millions)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Operational1,3
Consumer Health
$4,011
$3,805
5.4%
7.7
(2.3)
7.7
Pharmaceutical
13,731
13,317
3.1
3.8
(0.7)
3.9
MedTech
7,788
6,898
12.9
14.7
(1.8)
9.9
Worldwide
$25,530
$24,020
6.3%
7.5
(1.2)
6.2
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
- Excludes the impact of translational currency
- Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: Values may have been rounded
SECOND QUARTER 2023 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:
Adjusted operational sales* reflected below excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency.
Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 3.9%*. Excluding the COVID-19 Vaccine, adjusted operational sales grew 6.2%*. Growth was driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), and CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) in Oncology, STELARA (ustekinumab) and TREMFYA (guselkumab) in Immunology, UPTRAVI (selexipag) and OPSUMIT (macitentan) in Pulmonary Hypertension, and SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate) and IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in Oncology, COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) in Infectious Diseases, and REMICADE (infliximab) in Immunology.
MedTech
MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 9.9%*, driven primarily by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, trauma in Orthopaedics, wound closure products in General Surgery, biosurgery in Advanced Surgery, and contact lenses in Vision. MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 14.7%*, with the acquisition of Abiomed contributing 4.8%.
Consumer Health
Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales increased 7.7%* largely driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products. Major contributors to growth in OTC were TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics, upper respiratory products, international smoking cessation products, and IMODIUM in digestive health products. Additional contributors to growth were NEUTROGENA in Skin Health/Beauty products and Women's Health products outside the United States.
NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:
The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov,www.jnj.comor on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investors section of the company's website at news releases, as well as www.factsabouttalc.com,www.factsaboutourprescriptionopioids.com, and www.LTLManagementInformation.com.
Janssen Marks First Approval Worldwide for AKEEGA (Niraparib and Abiraterone Acetate
Press
Dual Action Tablet) with EC Authorisation for the Treatment of Patients with Metastatic
Release
Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer with BRCA1/2 Mutations
Milvexian Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for All Three Indications Under
Press
Evaluation in Phase 3 Librexia Program: Ischemic Stroke, Acute Coronary Syndrome and
Release
Atrial Fibrillation
Regulatory
Janssen Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of Investigational
Press
Single Tablet Combination Therapy of Macitentan and Tadalafil for Treatment of Patients
Release
with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)
Janssen Submits Supplemental Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval
Press
of CARVYKTI for the Earlier Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple
Release
Myeloma
Janssen Reports First Results from Phase 2 SunRISe-1 Study of TAR-200 and Anti-PD-1
Press
Antibody Cetrelimab in Patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin-UnresponsiveNon-Muscle-
Release
Invasive Bladder Cancer
First Phase 3 TREMFYA (guselkumab) Data in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Show Positive
Press
Induction Results Among Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis
Release
New Data Published on Biosense Webster QDOT MICRO Catheter - the Latest
Press
Advancement in Focal RF Ablation for Treating AFib
Release
Data
Janssen to Highlight Scientific Advances and Commitment to Transform Cancer Care at
Press
ASCO and EHA with More than 90 Presentations Showcasing Robust, Differentiated
Release
Release
Portfolio and Pipeline in Hematologic Malignancies and Solid Tumors
New Phase 2 Data Demonstrate Potential Benefit of Nipocalimab for Pregnant Individuals at
Press
High Risk of Early-Onset Severe Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn (HDFN)
Release
Janssen Announces Positive Topline Results forJNJ-2113-aNovel, First and Only Oral IL-
Press
23 Receptor Antagonist Peptide in Development forModerate-to-SeverePlaque Psoriasis1
Release
Treatment with RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) Plus Chemotherapy Resulted in
Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Improvement in Progression-Free Survival
Press
in Patients with Newly Diagnosed EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutation-PositiveNon-Small Cell
Release
Lung Cancer1
Johnson & Johnson Announces Launch of Kenvue Inc. IPO Roadshow
Press
Release
Other
Janssen Enters Worldwide Collaboration and License Agreement with Cellular Biomedicine
Press
Group to Develop Next Generation CAR-T Therapies
Release
1 Subsequent to the quarter
FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
($ in Billions, except EPS)
July 2023
April 2023
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5
6.0% - 7.0% / 6.5%
4.5% - 5.5% / 5.0%
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
Operational Sales2,5/ Mid-point
$99.3B - $100.3B / $99.8B
$97.9B - $98.9B / $98.4B
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
7.0% - 8.0% / 7.5%
5.5% - 6.5% / 6.0%
Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point
$98.8B - $99.8B / $99.3B
$97.9B - $98.9B / $98.4B
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
6.5% - 7.5% / 7.0%
5.5% - 6.5% / 6.0%
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4/ Mid-point
$10.60 - $10.70 / $10.65
$10.50 - $10.60 / $10.55
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
4.5% - 5.5% / 5.0%
3.5% - 4.5% / 4.0%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point
$10.70 - $10.80 / $10.75
$10.60 - $10.70 / $10.65
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
5.5% - 6.5% / 6.0%
4.5% - 5.5% / 5.0%
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
- Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2023 = $1.09 and April 2023 = $1.10 (Illustrative purposes only)
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
Note: percentages may have been rounded
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.
WEBCAST INFORMATION:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.
