Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Supplementary Sales Data

(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

SECOND QUARTER

Percent Change

2024

2023

Total

Operations

Currency

Sales to customers by

segment of business

Innovative Medicine (1)

U.S.

$

8,510

7,818

8.9

%

8.9

-

International

5,980

5,913

1.1

6.4

(5.3)

14,490

13,731

5.5

7.8

(2.3)

Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)

U.S.

8,510

7,818

8.9

8.9

-

International

5,808

5,628

3.2

8.7

(5.5)

14,318

13,446

6.5

8.8

(2.3)

MedTech

U.S.

4,059

3,839

5.7

5.7

-

International

3,898

3,949

(1.3)

3.2

(4.5)

7,957

7,788

2.2

4.4

(2.2)

U.S.

12,569

11,657

7.8

7.8

-

International

9,878

9,862

0.2

5.1

(4.9)

Worldwide

22,447

21,519

4.3

6.6

(2.3)

U.S.

12,569

11,657

7.8

7.8

-

International

9,706

9,577

1.3

6.4

(5.1)

Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)

$

22,275

21,234

4.9

%

7.2

(2.3)

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

  1. Refer to supplemental sales information schedules

SIX MONTHS

Percent Change

2024

2023

Total

Operations

Currency

$

16,122

14,841

8.6

%

8.6

-

11,930

12,303

(3.0)

1.0

(4.0)

28,052

27,144

3.3

5.2

(1.9)

16,122

14,841

8.6

8.6

-

11,733

11,271

4.1

8.5

(4.4)

27,855

26,112

6.7

8.6

(1.9)

8,067

7,598

6.2

6.2

-

7,711

7,671

0.5

4.6

(4.1)

15,778

15,269

3.3

5.4

(2.1)

24,189

22,439

7.8

7.8

-

19,641

19,974

(1.7)

2.4

(4.1)

43,830

42,413

3.3

5.2

(1.9)

24,189

22,439

7.8

7.8

-

19,444

18,942

2.7

6.9

(4.2)

$

43,633

41,381

5.4

%

7.4

(2.0)

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Supplementary Sales Data

(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

SECOND QUARTER

Percent Change

2024

2023

Total

Operations

Currency

Sales to customers by

geographic area

U.S.

$

12,569

11,657

7.8

%

7.8

-

Europe

5,214

5,131

1.6

3.4

(1.8)

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.

1,212

1,136

6.7

22.6

(15.9)

Asia-Pacific, Africa

3,452

3,595

(4.0)

1.9

(5.9)

International

9,878

9,862

0.2

5.1

(4.9)

Worldwide

$

22,447

21,519

4.3

%

6.6

(2.3)

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Supplementary Sales Data

(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

SECOND QUARTER

Percent Change

2024

2023

Total

Operations

Currency

Sales to customers by

geographic area (ex. COVID-19 Vaccine)

U.S.*

$

12,569

11,657

7.8

%

7.8

-

Europe(1)

5,042

4,846

4.1

6.0

(1.9)

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.*

1,212

1,136

6.7

22.6

(15.9)

Asia-Pacific, Africa*

3,452

3,595

(4.0)

1.9

(5.9)

International

9,706

9,577

1.3

6.4

(5.1)

Worldwide

$

22,275

21,234

4.9

%

7.2

(2.3)

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

  1. Refer to supplemental sales information schedules *No COVID-19 Vaccine sales

SIX MONTHS

Percent Change

2024

2023

Total

Operations

Currency

$

24,189

22,439

7.8

%

7.8

-

10,377

10,721

(3.2)

(2.4)

(0.8)

2,406

2,212

8.8

21.9

(13.1)

6,858

7,041

(2.6)

3.4

(6.0)

19,641

19,974

(1.7)

2.4

(4.1)

$

43,830

42,413

3.3

%

5.2

(1.9)

SIX MONTHS

Percent Change

2024

2023

Total

Operations

Currency

$

24,189

22,439

7.8

%

7.8

-

10,180

9,689

5.1

6.0

(0.9)

2,406

2,212

8.8

21.9

(13.1)

6,858

7,041

(2.6)

3.4

(6.0)

19,444

18,942

2.7

6.9

(4.2)

$

43,633

41,381

5.4

%

7.4

(2.0)

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)

SECOND QUARTER

2024

2023

Percent

Percent

Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$

22,447

100.0

$

21,519

100.0

4.3

Cost of products sold

6,869

30.6

6,462

30.0

6.3

Gross Profit

15,578

69.4

15,057

70.0

3.5

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

5,681

25.3

5,396

25.1

5.3

Research and development expense

3,440

15.3

3,703

17.2

(7.1)

In-process research and development impairments

194

0.9

-

0.0

Interest (income) expense, net

(125)

(0.6)

(109)

(0.5)

Other (income) expense, net

653

2.9

(384)

(1.8)

Restructuring

(13)

0.0

145

0.7

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

5,748

25.6

6,306

29.3

(8.8)

Provision for taxes on income

1,062

4.7

930

4.3

14.2

Net earnings from Continuing Operations

$

4,686

20.9

$

5,376

25.0

(12.8)

Net earnings/(loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax

-

(232)

Net earnings

$

4,686

$

5,144

Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations

$

1.93

$

2.05

(5.9)

Net earnings/(loss) per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations

$

-

$

(0.09)

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,422.0

2,625.7

Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations

18.5 %

14.7 %

Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations

$

8,404

37.4

$

8,005

37.2

5.0

Net earnings from Continuing Operations

$

6,840

30.5

$

6,730

31.3

1.6

Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations

$

2.82

$

2.56

10.2

Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations

18.6 %

15.9 %

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)

SIX MONTHS

2024

2023

Percent

Percent

Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$

43,830

100.0

$

42,413

100.0

3.3

Cost of products sold

13,380

30.5

13,149

31.0

1.8

Gross Profit

30,450

69.5

29,264

69.0

4.1

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

10,938

25.0

10,302

24.3

6.2

Research and development expense

6,982

16.0

7,158

16.9

(2.5)

In-process research and development impairments

194

0.4

49

0.1

Interest (income) expense, net

(334)

(0.8)

(95)

(0.2)

Other (income) expense, net

3,057

7.0

6,556

15.5

Restructuring

151

0.3

275

0.6

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

9,462

21.6

5,019

11.8

88.5

Provision for taxes on income

1,521

3.5

134

0.3

1,035.1

Net earnings from Continuing Operations

$

7,941

18.1

$

4,885

11.5

62.6

Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax

-

191

Net earnings

$

7,941

$

5,076

Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations

$

3.27

$

1.86

75.8

Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations

$

-

$

0.07

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,428.5

2,630.7

Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations

16.1 %

2.7 %

Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations

$

16,281

37.1

$

15,541

36.6

4.8

Net earnings from Continuing Operations

$

13,420

30.6

$

13,070

30.8

2.7

Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations

$

5.53

$

4.97

11.3

Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations

17.6 %

15.9 %

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

