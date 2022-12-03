Advanced search
    JNJ   US4781601046

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
178.88 USD   +0.08%
05:17pJohnson & Johnson : Announcement for the purposes of Rule 2.8 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022 (the “Irish Takeover Rules”)
PU
12/02Insider Sell: Johnson & Johnson
MT
12/02Sanofi Says Any Potential Offer for Horizon Therapeutics Will Be Made in Cash
MT
Johnson & Johnson : Announcement for the purposes of Rule 2.8 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022 (the “Irish Takeover Rules”)

12/03/2022 | 05:17pm EST
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

No intention to bid statement for Horizon Therapeutics plc ("Horizon")

Further to the announcement by Horizon on November 29, 2022, Janssen Global Services, LLC ("theCompany") confirmed today that it does not intend to make an offer for Horizon. Accordingly, the Company will be bound by the restrictions set out in Rule 2.8 of the Irish Takeover Rules. The Company reserves the right within the next 6 months to set aside this statement where so permitted under Rule 2.8 (including Rule 2.8(c)(ii)).

This announcement is intended to be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Irish Takeover Rules applies.

Irish Takeover Rules

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of (i) an offer or invitation to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, tender, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities; (ii) the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, tender, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities; or (iii) the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
At Janssen, we're creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular, Metabolism & Retina; Immunology; Infectious Diseases & Vaccines; Neuroscience; Oncology; and Pulmonary Hypertension.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

  • Media Contact:
    Michelle Romano
    mromano3@its.jnj.com

    Investor Relations:
    Jessica Moore
    RA-JJCUS-InvestorRel@ITS.JNJ.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Johnson & Johnson published this content on 03 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2022 22:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
