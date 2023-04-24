Johnson & Johnson Announces Launch of Kenvue Inc. IPO Roadshow

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that Kenvue Inc. (“Kenvue”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson comprising its Consumer Health Business, has launched a roadshow for the initial public offering (“IPO”) of 151,204,000 shares of its common stock. Kenvue expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 22,680,600 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The IPO price is currently expected to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. Kenvue has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KVUE.”

After the completion of the IPO, Johnson & Johnson will own 1,716,160,000 shares of Kenvue’s common stock, representing 91.9% of the total outstanding shares of Kenvue’s common stock (or 90.8% if the underwriters exercise in full their over-allotment option).

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the IPO. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book-running managers for the IPO and BBVA, ING, IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo, Santander, UniCredit Capital Markets, Academy Securities, Independence Point Securities, Ramirez & Co., Inc., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the IPO.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The IPO will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the IPO may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, or by emailing: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, Attention: Prospectus Department, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, telephone: 1-800-294-1322, or by emailing: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

