Johnson & Johnson announced the first data from FRONTIER 2, the long-term extension of the Phase 2b FRONTIER 1 clinical trial evaluating JNJ-2113, the first and only investigational targeted oral peptide designed to block the IL-23 receptor (Abstract #S026). IL-23 plays a critical role in pathogenic T-cell activation in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO) and underpins the inflammatory response in PsO and other dermatological, rheumatological and gastroenterological IL-23-mediated diseases. In FRONTIER 2, JNJ-2113 maintained high rates of skin clearance through 52 weeks in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque PsO.

In the five JNJ-2113 treatment groups, as measured by the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI), response rates were maintained from Week 16 to Week 52, with the highest PASI 75 response observed in the 100 mg twice daily group (78.6 at 16 weeks and 76.2% at 52 weeks). Similar to the primary endpoint, responses were maintained through Week 52 for all five JNJ-2 113 treatment groups for the key secondary endpoints of PASI 90 (59.5 at 16 weeks and 64.3% at 52 weeks), PASI 100 (40.5% at 16 weeks and 40.5% at 52 weeks), Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA)c 0/1 (64.3% at 16 weeks and 73.8% at 52 weeks) and IGA 0 (45.2% at 16 weeks and 42.9% at 52 weeks). Safety in the FRONTIER 2 long-term extension study (Week 16 through Week 52) was found to be consistent with FRONTIER 1. Across JNJ-2113 treatment group, 58.6% of patients experienced adverse events (AEs), with no evidence of dose-dependent increase in AEs, including gastrointestinal disorders.

The most frequently reported AEs were nasopharyngitis (18.1%, upper respiratory tract infection (9.7%) and COVID-19 (5.3%.1 Serious AEs were uncommon, occurring in 4% of the combined JNJ-2113 patients through Week 52, and all serious AEs were considered unrelated to study treatment. In FRONTIER2, patients who originally received JNJ-2113 in FRONTIER 1 during the first 16 weeks continued with the same dosing regimen they received in the earlier part of the trial. Patients who were originally in the placebo group received JNJ-2113 100 mg once daily in FRONTIER 2. Data from the Phase 2b FRONTIER 1 study evaluating JNJ-2113 in adults with moderate- to-severe plaque psoriasis were recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The pivotal Phase 3 ICONIC clinical development program is currently underway to evaluate the safety and efficacy of JNJ-2113 in adult with moderate-to- severe plaque PsO, including the ICONIC-LEADe and IONIC-TOTAL studies - pursuant to the license and collaboration agreement between Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Janssen Biotech Inc. Other Phase 3 studies in the development program have been initiated, including ICONIC-ADVANCE 1 and ICONIC-ADVANCE 2, which will evaluate the safety and efficacy of JNJ-2113 compared with both placebo and deucravacitinib. The findings from the FRONTIER 1 and FRONTIER 2 clinical trials suggest the potential of JNJ-2113 across the spectrum of additional IL-23-mediated diseases. Accordingly, J&J has initiated the Phase 2b ANTHEM-UC study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of JNJ-2113 compared with placebo in participants with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.