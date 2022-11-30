Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato to Become Chairman of the Board

By Stephen Nakrosis

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that Joaquin Duato, the company's chief executive, will assume the additional role of chairman, effective January of next year.

Mr. Duato will succeed Alex Gorsky, who will step down as executive chairman, following a brief transitional period, J&J said.

Mr. Duato has been with J&J for over 30 years, and has served as CEO and as a board member since January. He also held senior leadership positions across multiple business sectors, geographics and functions, the company said.

Mr. Gorsky began as a sales representative with Janssen Pharmaceutica in 1988, and advanced through positions of increasing responsibility before being named CEO and chairman in 2012, the company said.

