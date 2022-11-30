Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Johnson & Johnson
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JNJ   US4781601046

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
178.00 USD   +1.08%
MT
DJ
RE
Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato to Become Chairman of the Board

11/30/2022 | 05:35pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that Joaquin Duato, the company's chief executive, will assume the additional role of chairman, effective January of next year.

Mr. Duato will succeed Alex Gorsky, who will step down as executive chairman, following a brief transitional period, J&J said.

Mr. Duato has been with J&J for over 30 years, and has served as CEO and as a board member since January. He also held senior leadership positions across multiple business sectors, geographics and functions, the company said.

Mr. Gorsky began as a sales representative with Janssen Pharmaceutica in 1988, and advanced through positions of increasing responsibility before being named CEO and chairman in 2012, the company said.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1735ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 95 039 M - -
Net income 2022 20 677 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 460 B 460 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 141 700
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 176,09 $
Average target price 181,52 $
Spread / Average Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquin Duato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Stuckley Senior Financial Analyst-Janssen Commercial Pharm
Alex Gorsky Executive Chairman
Peter Shen Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.93%460 384
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.42%345 817
ABBVIE INC.16.84%279 679
PFIZER, INC.-16.19%277 803
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.71%276 497
MERCK & CO., INC.42.01%275 952