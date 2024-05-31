Strengthens Position in Highest-Growth, Innovation-Oriented Segments of Cardiovascular Intervention Creates Greater Opportunity to Transform the Treatment Landscape for Cardiovascular Disease

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Shockwave Medical. Shockwave is now part of Johnson & Johnson and will operate as a business unit within Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson, said, “Through Innovative Medicine and MedTech, Johnson & Johnson is transforming the trajectory of cardiovascular disease, one of the leading causes of death globally. We are delighted to welcome the Shockwave team to Johnson & Johnson and look forward to bringing their innovative IVL technology to more patients around the world.”

Tim Schmid, Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, said, “Completing this acquisition is a significant milestone in the expansion of our leadership position in the medtech industry. Shockwave’s differentiated solutions and robust pipeline represent an exciting opportunity for Johnson & Johnson MedTech to bring more innovations to patients in one of the largest areas of unmet medical need. We are excited to begin collaborating directly with the Shockwave team and look forward to a bright future together.”

This transaction further extends Johnson & Johnson MedTech’s leadership in cardiovascular intervention. Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) platform for coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD) and complements Johnson & Johnson’s leading positions in heart recovery (Abiomed) and electrophysiology (Biosense Webster) to make it a category leader in four of the largest and highest-growth medtech markets within cardiovascular intervention.

Shockwave is ultimately expected to become Johnson & Johnson MedTech’s thirteenth priority platform, as defined by annual sales of at least $1 billion. The transaction is expected to accelerate revenue growth for both Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson MedTech. Johnson & Johnson expects the transaction to be accretive to operating margin, but considering the impact of financing costs, is expected to dilute adjusted earnings per share by approximately $0.10 in 2024 and approximately $0.17 in 2025.

In connection with the completion of the transaction, Shockwave’s common stock ceased trading on NASDAQ.

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/.

