Johnson & Johnson : DePuy Synthes' Velys Robotic Assisted Solution Paves the Way For Next Generation Knee Replacement Surgery In Australia With The First Clinical Case At Mater Hospital In Sydney

13 Dec, Sydney:DePuy Synthes* in Australia, the orthopaedics business unit of Johnson & Johnson, today announced that the first clinical cases in Australia with the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution were undertaken at The Mater Hospital Sydney. The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution is indicated for use with the ATTUNE® Knee System for total knee arthroplasty.

Dr. Matt Lyons, orthopaedic surgeon at The Mater Hospital Sydney, said, "Our surgical team has been anticipating the arrival of the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution at the Mater since it first gained approval in Australia. Being able to plan patient-specific surgery tailored to each patient's individual anatomy with the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution lets us visualise and predict joint stability to support optimal patient outcomes."

Ben Travers, Vice President of DePuy Synthes Australia, Johnson & Johnson Medical Pty Ltd, said, "These cases represent a historic first step for patients as we advance next generation surgery with Australia's first ever clinical use of the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution. The Mater Sydney's adoption of our innovative surgical technology is only the beginning as we strive to improve patient outcomes through state-of-the-art digital surgery. We look forward to more patients benefiting from the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution in hospitals around Australia."

The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution is a first-of-its-kind operating table mounted solution that adapts to the surgeon's workflow. It utilises advanced planning capabilities, proprietary technology, and a next generation design to help surgeons accurately resect bones that align and position the implant relative to the soft-tissue during total knee replacement without the need for pre-operative imaging. The efficient and compact design integrates into any operating room and does so with a much smaller footprint, at less than half the size of some other robotic-assisted solutions.i,ii

The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution provides:



Valuable Insights: Gap balance data designed to help surgeons visualise and predict joint stability

Versatile Execution: Intuitive, integrated design intended to give surgeons the control they're used to while optimising daily OR flow[i]

Verified Performance: Designed to provide accurate, consistent plan execution supporting the ATTUNE Knee in providing better patient outcomes[ii],[iii],[iv],[v]

The arrival of the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution at the Mater Sydney is accompanied by the Johnson & Johnson Institute's first-of-its-kind in Australia Mobile Training Lab, which made training even more accessible to the Mater's surgical team. The VELYS Mobile Lab provides on-site access to next-generation hands-on training, virtual reality-based operating environments, and real-time collaboration with the global surgical community, all of which is designed to equip the Mater's orthopaedic surgeons to be proficient with the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution.

Dr. Lyons added, "Having access to the VELYS Mobile Lab nearby accelerated our training process significantly and enabled us to get our teams up and running on this new technology, quickly."

The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution is part of the broader VELYS Digital Surgery Platform of connected technologies powered by data insights and designed to elevate the orthopaedic experience for patients, surgeons, and their teams across the entire continuum of care, from pre-operative to post-operative.

For more information on VELYSRobotic-Assisted Solution or for media to view the Mobile Lab for themselves, please contact David Sims for further information. Healthcare providers can access more information on VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution via the website www.velysdigitalsurgery.com.au .

About DePuy Synthes:

DePuy Synthes, The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, provides one of the most comprehensive orthopaedics portfolios in the world that helps heal and restore movement for the millions of patients we serve. DePuy Synthes solutions, in specialties including joint reconstruction, trauma, extremities, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery and sports medicine, in addition to the VELYS™ Digital Surgery portfolio, are designed to advance patient care while delivering clinical and economic value to health care systems worldwide.

Building on our proud product innovation and legacy of industry firsts, we are reimagining the orthopaedic landscape with new advancements in medical technologies and digital surgery across the entire continuum of care to Keep People Moving today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jnjmedicaldevices.com/en-au/companies/depuy-synthes.

*DePuy Synthes represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Medical Pty Ltd and its affiliates.

About Johnson & Johnson Institute:

The Johnson & Johnson Institute educates more than 125,000 health care professionals each year around the world. Education efforts span 25 locations and online modules, encompassing a variety of specialties, including surgical oncology, cardiology and electrophysiology, obesity, ophthalmic and orthopaedic diseases.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies:

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

