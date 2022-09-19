Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Johnson & Johnson
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JNJ   US4781601046

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
166.28 USD   -0.79%
09/19JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Debuts a Groundbreaking R&D Facility in the San Francisco Bay Area
PU
09/19US Stocks Turn Higher as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision on Wednesday
MT
09/19US Stocks Turn Higher as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision on Wednesday; 2-Year Bond Yields Surge
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Johnson & Johnson : Debuts a Groundbreaking R&D Facility in the San Francisco Bay Area

09/19/2022 | 11:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new research site, located near the Birthplace of Biotechnology, will be home to scientists focused on finding new solutions for everything from infectious diseases to retinal diseases, using such cutting-edge technologies as gene and RNA therapies and advanced data science.

And thanks to its Bay Area address, the new site will also enable Silicon Valley healthcare entrepreneurs and other researchers to collaborate with company scientists to help advance the next great healthcare breakthroughs.

Watch this drone video for an inside look at the new healthcare innovation hub.

Did you like reading this story? Click the heart to show your love.
Learn how the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson are working to find solutions for some of the world's toughest health challenges.

Disclaimer

Johnson & Johnson published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 03:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JOHNSON & JOHNSON
09/19JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Debuts a Groundbreaking R&D Facility in the San Francisco Bay Area
PU
09/19US Stocks Turn Higher as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision on Wednesday
MT
09/19US Stocks Turn Higher as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision on Wednesday; 2-Year Bond Yi..
MT
09/19Vaccine Makers Fall After Biden Says 'Pandemic is Over'
MT
09/14Dow stabilizes following worst sell-off since 2020
AQ
09/14Starbucks, Johnson & Johnson rise; Nucor, Union Pacific fall
AQ
09/14Johnson & Johnson Reaffirms 2022 Adjusted Operational Sales, Earnings Outlook; Unveils ..
MT
09/14Johnson & Johnson Shares Rise After Company Reaffirms Outlook, Discloses Buyback Plan
MT
09/14TRENDING : Johnson & Johnson Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $5 Billion in Stock
DJ
09/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Alphabet, Starbucks, Moderna, Raytheon Technologies...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 95 525 M - -
Net income 2022 22 023 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 791 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 437 B 437 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
EV / Sales 2023 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 141 700
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 166,28 $
Average target price 185,23 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquin Duato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Stuckley Senior Financial Analyst-Janssen Commercial Pharm
Alex Gorsky Executive Chairman
Peter Shen Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.80%440 651
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.83%293 499
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.93%278 298
PFIZER, INC.-23.05%258 337
ABBVIE INC.5.36%254 712
NOVO NORDISK A/S1.97%228 652