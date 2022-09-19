Johnson & Johnson : Debuts a Groundbreaking R&D Facility in the San Francisco Bay Area

The new research site, located near the Birthplace of Biotechnology, will be home to scientists focused on finding new solutions for everything from infectious diseases to retinal diseases, using such cutting-edge technologies as gene and RNA therapies and advanced data science.

And thanks to its Bay Area address, the new site will also enable Silicon Valley healthcare entrepreneurs and other researchers to collaborate with company scientists to help advance the next great healthcare breakthroughs.

Watch this drone video for an inside look at the new healthcare innovation hub.