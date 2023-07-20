1
2nd Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
July 20, 2023
Strategic Partnerships,
Collaborations & Licensing Arrangements
During the course of this presentation, we will discuss a number of products and compounds developed in collaboration with strategic partners or licensed from other companies. The following is an acknowledgement of those relationships:
Immunology
Neuroscience
Infectious Diseases
Cardiovascular/
Metabolism/Other
Oncology
Pulmonary Hypertension
Global Public Health
REMICADE and SIMPONI/ SIMPONI ARIA marketing partners are Schering-Plough (Ireland) Company, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; TREMFYA discovered using MorphoSys AG antibody technology; JNJ-2113 was discovered through a collaboration with Protagonist Therapeutics - Janssen retains exclusive rights to develop and commercialize for a broad range of indications
INVEGA SUSTENNA/ XEPLION/ INVEGA TRINZA/ TREVICTA/ INVEGA HAFYERA/ BYANNLI are subject to a technology license agreement from Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, and RISPERDAL CONSTA developed in collaboration with Alkermes, Inc.
PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA fixed-dose combination, SYMTUZA and ODEFSEY developed in collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc., and JULUCA and CABENUVA developed in collaboration with ViiV Healthcare UK. Research and development activities for the Company's COVID-19 vaccine, including the ENSEMBLE clinical trial and the delivery of doses for the U.S., have been funded in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under Contract No. HHSO100201700018C, and in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
INVOKANA/ INVOKAMET/ VOKANAMET/ INVOKAMET XR fixed-dose combination licensed from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; XARELTO co-developed with Bayer HealthCare AG; PROCRIT/ EPREX licensed from Amgen Inc., and X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa: AAV-RPGR licensed from MeiraGTx
IMBRUVICA developed in collaboration and co-marketed in the U.S. with Pharmacyclics, LLC, an AbbVie company; ZYTIGA licensed from BTG International Ltd.; VELCADE developed in collaboration with Millennium: The Takeda Oncology Company; DARZALEX and DARZALEX FASPRO licensed from Genmab A/S, BALVERSA licensed and discovered in collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; ERLEADA licensed from Regents of California and Memorial Sloan Kettering; CARVYKTI licensed and developed in collaboration with Legend Biotech USA Inc. and Legend Biotech Ireland Limited, niraparib licensed from TESARO, Inc., an oncology-focused business within GSK, lazertinib licensed from Yuhan Corporation, DuoBody platform licensed from Genmab A/S relates to several bispecific antibody programs, ENHANZE platform licensed from Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.
UPTRAVI license and supply agreement with Nippon Shinyaku (co-promotion in Japan), and OPSUMIT co-promotion agreement with Nippon Shinyaku in Japan
Janssen's Monovalent Ebola Vaccine is developed in collaboration with Bavarian Nordic A/S, and MVA-BN-Filo® is licensed-in from Bavarian Nordic A/S. The program has benefited from funding and preclinical services from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of NIH, NIAID support included 2 product development contracts starting in 2008 and 8 pre-clinical services contracts. This program is also receiving funding from the IMI2 Joint Undertaking under EBOVAC1 (grant nr. 115854), EBOVAC2 (grant nr. 115861), EBOVAC3 (grant nr. 800176), EBOMAN (grant nr. 115850) and EBODAC (grant nr. 115847). The IMI2 Joint Undertaking receives support from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA). Further funding for the Ebola vaccine regimen has been provided by BARDA, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, under Contract Numbers HHSO100201700013C and HHSO100201500008C. The initial work on Ebola was conducted which was extended from 2002 until 2011. 2002 and 2007 via a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA is AI-0114) between Janssen/Crucell and the Vaccine Research Center (VRC)/NIAID, part of the NIH. Janssen/Crucell have licenses to much of VRC's Ebola IP specific for human adenovirus under the Ad26/Ad35 Ebola vaccine CRADA invention. VAC69120 (Filovirus multivalent vaccine) developed in collaboration with Bavarian Nordic; funding: NIH Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (DMID), under Contract Number HHSN272200800056C.
Agenda
1
2
3
4
5
CEO Remarks
Enterprise Highlights
Sales Performance and Earnings Review
Capital Allocation and Guidance
Q&A
Joaquin Duato
Joseph J. Wolk
Erik Haas
Jessica Moore
Chairman of the Board and
Executive Vice President,
Worldwide Vice President,
Vice President,
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Litigation
Investor Relations
