Johnson & Johnson : J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Endorsed by CDC Advisers

By Peter Loftus

A federal vaccine advisory panel voted Sunday to add Johnson & Johnson's newly authorized Covid-19 vaccine to the arsenal of preventive weapons against the coronavirus.

The recommendation, by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, that adults may receive J&J's shot now moves to the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who is expected to formalize the policy imminently. It will be the last step in a federal review process before the vaccine reaches wider use.

The committee voted 12-0 with one recusal in favor of wide use of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the single-dose shot on Saturday based on its 66% effectiveness at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19 disease in a large study that also showed it was safe.

