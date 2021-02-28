Log in
Johnson & Johnson : J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Endorsed by CDC Advisers

02/28/2021 | 03:49pm EST
By Peter Loftus

A federal vaccine advisory panel voted Sunday to add Johnson & Johnson's newly authorized Covid-19 vaccine to the arsenal of preventive weapons against the coronavirus.

The recommendation, by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, that adults may receive J&J's shot now moves to the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who is expected to formalize the policy imminently. It will be the last step in a federal review process before the vaccine reaches wider use.

The committee voted 12-0 with one recusal in favor of wide use of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the single-dose shot on Saturday based on its 66% effectiveness at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19 disease in a large study that also showed it was safe.

More to follow

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-21 1549ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 91 931 M - -
Net income 2021 22 357 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 920 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 417 B 417 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
EV / Sales 2022 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 134 500
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 180,51 $
Last Close Price 158,46 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.69%416 541
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.58%280 845
NOVARTIS AG-6.53%194 250
ABBVIE INC.0.55%190 256
PFIZER INC.-8.12%186 852
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.35%186 127
