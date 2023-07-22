JULY 20, 2023 / 12:30PM, JNJ.N - Q2 2023 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Call

Additionally, several of the products and compounds discussed today are being developed in collaboration with strategic partners or licensed from other companies. This slide acknowledges those relationships.

Moving to today's agenda. Joaquin will open with a few comments highlighting business performance achievements in the quarter and outlook for the remainder of the year. I will then review the second quarter sales and P&L results for the corporation and highlights related to the 3 segments. Joe will then provide additional business and financial commentary before sharing an overview of our cash position, capital allocation priorities and updated guidance for 2023. Finally, Erik will provide comments regarding the talc litigation. The remaining time will be available for your questions. To ensure we provide enough time to address your questions, we anticipate the webcast will last approximately 75 minutes.

I am now pleased to turn the call over to Joaquin.

Joaquin Duato - Johnson & Johnson - CEO & Chairman

Thank you, Jess, and good morning, everyone. This was a strong quarter for Johnson & Johnson with market-leading performance, important advances across our innovative Pharmaceutical and MedTech pipelines and a successful initial public offering of Kenvue. We delivered solid sales and earnings growth for the second quarter of 2023, reporting operational sales of 7.5% and adjusted operational EPS growth of 9.7%. These strong results contributed to our confidence in raising our expectations for this year.

You may have seen this morning the announcement that we intend to split off Kenvue shares through an exchange offer as the next step in the separation of Kenvue. Joe will provide additional information later in the call.

We're excited about entering a new era for Johnson & Johnson, one built around science, innovation and technology and strategically focused on Pharmaceutical and MedTech while maintaining our position as the world's largest, most diversified health care products company with 25 platforms over $1 billion in annual sales. And on today's call, I would like to share recent highlights and achievements from across the business that have contributed to our year-to-date results as well as upcoming catalysts that give me great confidence in our near- and long-term future performance.

Starting with MedTech. For the second quarter of 2023, we generated 14.7% operational and 9.9% adjusted operational growth, which excludes the impact of the Abiomed acquisition. On a pro forma basis, using sales publicly reported by Abiomed prior to our acquisition, MedTech grew 10.2%. These strong results continue to show that our efforts to improve the growth of the MedTech business are working.

Q2 highlights in electrophysiology include the publication of clinical data supporting the safety and effectiveness of QDOT, our newest ablation catheter for atrial fibrillation. In fact, this study demonstrated a clinical success rate of 86% as well as achieving shorter procedure and fluoroscopy times than ablation with conventional catheters.

I'm also happy to share that this month, we completed enrollment in the third clinical study evaluating our pulsed field ablation solutions. The SmartfIRE study evaluates our dual-energy catheter, which enables physicians to instantly switch energy source, whether radio frequency or pulsed field, based on patient needs.

The Abiomed integration continues to deliver against planned milestones and is on track across all areas and regions with no disruption to commercial activities or pipeline progression. Second quarter sales of $331 million, compared to Abiomed's publicly reported sales in the same period last year as a standalone company, reflects approximately 20% growth.

We also continue to see strong enrollment in the ongoing pivotal clinical trials, which aim to expand the use of our products into new patient populations. We anticipate that heart recovery will become a significant multiyear growth platform for Johnson & Johnson.

In Orthopaedics, the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution is poised for further acceleration, having recently received CE and CA Mark international approvals.

3

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us