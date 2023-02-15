Johnson & Johnson : JNJ USQ Transcript 2023 02 15

FEBRUARY 15, 2023 / 6:00PM, JNJ.N - Johnson & Johnson at SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference (Virtual)
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
Biljana Naumovic
Peter F. Lebowitz Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Global Oncology Therapeutic Area Head for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
David Reed Risinger SVB Securities LLC, Research Division - Senior MD
P R E S E N T A T I O N
David Reed Risinger - SVB Securities LLC, Research Division - Senior MD
Great. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for this next session with JNJ. My name is Dave Risinger, and I cover diversified biopharmaceuticals. It's very much my pleasure to welcome 2 senior leaders at Johnson & Johnson. So that is Biljana Naumovic. She is Worldwide President of Global Oncology; and also Peter Lebowitz, who's Global Therapeutic Head of Oncology R&D.
Q U E S T I O N S A N D A N S W E R S
David Reed Risinger - SVB Securities LLC, Research Division - Senior MD
So I thought we'd start off with a high-level question for Biljana. Could you discuss -- well, first of all, congrats on all of the phenomenal progress and momentum for your organization and what you're leading. I thought we'd start off with asking you to discuss your vision for capitalizing on the tremendous success that you've already had and driving further success in multiple myeloma.
Biljana Naumovic
Thank you, David. And it's really a pleasure to be with you here. So look, our leadership in multiple myeloma is rooted in a really focused scientific strategy that has been shaped by Peter and the team. And once you have a strategy like we do for multiple myeloma, understanding that the regimens are going to be the way forward, plus that the best curative intent can happen only when you have the most efficacious regimens being delivered first, it is really an obligation to shape the market in a way that is going to support that's coming to life.
So the -- how we have approached it that DARZALEX is our -- currently the backbone of myeloma therapy, and we can talk about that a little bit more. Last year, we had 2 approvals, one of CARVYKTI, best-in-class cell therapy for multiple myeloma and of TECVAYLI, first off-the-shelf BCMA therapy for the patient. This year, we expect the approval for talquetamab as well. Now what does that do for the community of multiple myeloma patients and physicians? Well, it puts an obligation for all of us to educate and shape the system in a way to support the administration of our medication.
And what we are foreseeing is on one side, deep connections with our academic institutions, to be able to get to the first patient treated in a way that is going to show how the combination therapies work. On the other side, we're working with the community setting to really understand what they need for the outpatient setting for the utilization of all of these medicines that we have.
And for some of them, the key will not be in building capacities for hospitalization, the key will be in finding a way to develop safe administration of our drugs that we're doing right now and finding ways to administer and manage the safety profile in a way that it can be easily administered in -- or easier administered in the outpatient setting. So this is how we see the combination of the signs that we already brought to market, but also shaping of the market to be able to support all the patients and physicians who will be using it.
David Reed Risinger - SVB Securities LLC, Research Division - Senior MD
That's helpful. And just a follow on. So what role can JNJ play in helping management of the safety profile? So I would assume that would involve a lot of nurse education and, I mean, you obviously can't hire nurses for providers. But help us understand what you can really do when the system is stretched and the nurses aren't educated and necessarily highly attuned in the community setting to deal with safety issues with some of your therapies.
Biljana Naumovic
Thank you, David. So there is -- I can mention 3 things that we're doing in parallel to make sure that we're supporting the first part of the treatment, but also supporting the longevity in the long term. On one side, you mentioned that it's education. And it's education that we're building with our nurse teams. We do have -- we can't support all the nurses in the hospitals, but we can support the education through our nurse teams to the entire community, and we're taking a very tailored approach as to how to come very broadly to the centers, not only community centers, but to academic centers as well to make sure that everybody understands how to manage it.
So that's one approach from our side. We're also coupling that with the peer-to-peer education that we're bridging between the physicians and the nurses who already have experience with administration of TECVAYLI, whether the ones that will be using it soon. So that's one part of the approach.
The second lever of that is management or the utilizing data to really showcase the safety management, both in terms of infection rates, but also the CRS rate that we are doing, both with the community physicians within the United States, but also with the patients and physician association in some of the major European markets.
Some of this data, we will be presenting in the congresses that are coming ahead of us.
And the third part is really building the guideline. As we are first-in-class therapy of the cell therapy to come to market, we really are working very closely with the U.S. and international organization for multiple myeloma to shape the guidelines on how this is done. So that we can continue the education and the appropriate management for TECVAYLI moving forward.
Peter F. Lebowitz - Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Global Oncology Therapeutic Area Head for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies
Let me just add one more thing, David, because it's very important is that whenever a new therapy comes along, it does -- it often takes some time to understand exactly what the safety profile looks like over time and how to manage it the right way and how to dose that therapy the right way.
So we believe -- we moved this program very fast because there were patients in need but we believe that there is more that we can do, and it's ongoing right now, to mitigate the CRS with producing data showing how you can mitigate CRS as well as device regimens where we can minimize the infection risk that we're seeing with extended dosing. So both of those things are things that we believe we can affect with further clinical trial.
David Reed Risinger - SVB Securities LLC, Research Division - Senior MD
Excellent. That's very helpful. Perfect. And then one more commercial or high-level question. Biljana, it would be helpful to just understand penetration. So JNJ is already leading in multiple myeloma. It already has an extraordinary position. Could you talk about opportunities for broader market adoption and just sort of where we are in terms of opportunities for expansion in myeloma for JNJ?
Biljana Naumovic
Thank you, David. So look, we are the leading multiple myeloma company, which by no means, means that there is no opportunity to expand and help more patients in it. If I could start with DARZALEX. We have penetrated extremely well the relapsed/refractory setting of multiple myeloma.
We have introduced DARZALEX FASPRO. We now have more than 85% of patients who are treated with FASPRO. We have around 360,000-plus patients who have been treated with DARZALEX so far. We are, having said that, growing as well last year of 33% with DARZALEX. We are only scratching the surface of the frontline setting.
So we are nowhere near to penetrate the half of the population in the frontline setting. The data that is coming out with MAIA regimen with PERSEUS that is -- that are going to be our registrational studies with GRIFFIN that already read out, and those were the things that were highly highlighted in the ASH are going to also open the opportunities additionally for us in the frontline setting in the U.S. as well as the major European market.
On the other side, there is a population in the rest of the world that is only now getting DARZALEX in the relapsed/refractory setting. So frontline setting in that vast majority of markets is still going to be open. So that's only one drug. With CARVYKTI, we're just scratching the surface. You have seen CARTITUDE-1 data. We have announced the positive results of CARTITUDE-4 data that will be presented later on. And we are moving CARVYKTI into frontline therapy. We believe that will be best-in-class and best option for cure for patients for multiple myeloma. That is a huge opportunity for us to expand.
And then additionally, TECVAYLI that we just launched and talquetamab that we will be launching or entering in the 4-plus lines of therapy with the combination that we're bringing forward, and like we said at the beginning, building regimen that Janssen can do, unlike other companies, will expand our penetration in multiple myeloma in the next decade.
David Reed Risinger - SVB Securities LLC, Research Division - Senior MD
Right. So maybe we could just follow on. So I don't know if you want to answer this, Biljana or Peter. But with respect to CARTITUDE-4, could you talk about the magnitude of that commercial opportunity in the U.S. and ex-U.S?
Peter F. Lebowitz - Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Global Oncology Therapeutic Area Head for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies
Biljana, why don't you start and I can add on because we haven't released the actual results. We've released a very brief assessment of the trial, but we will release that fairly soon. But Biljana, you can comment on the commercial part.
Biljana Naumovic
Very well. So look, we know that patients drop off very fast in the outer lines of therapy. And the benefits of cell therapy, especially because we have to count on the viability of the patient, is really in the early line setting. So when we think about CARTITUDE-4 and the result we will be releasing this year, we certainly see the opportunity to get best-in-class therapy, so the standard of care, if I can call it that way, for the second frontline setting for all the patients who can receive cell therapy.
So in essence, we believe that, that will -- the magnitude of that opportunity is huge. And we want to make sure that we're able to serve as many patients there as we possibly can with CARVYKTI. But knowing that the expectations of the multiple myeloma community and what we already have seen in CARTITUDE-2 data cohort B of these patients, we really expect that this will be standard for cell therapies.
Peter F. Lebowitz - Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Global Oncology Therapeutic Area Head for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies
Just a couple of things to add, David. The interesting thing here is that when you go into that -- first off, we're really excited about the results, and we're really looking forward to presenting them. But when you go into that earlier line setting, you overcome a number of barriers with providing CAR-T. One of them is that those patients come in with a bridging regimen.
And so you have more time to make the CAR-T, and the patients are more stable when they get the CAR-T, and they have less of a disease burden. And so that's the setting where CAR-T, we believe, CAR-T becomes even more effective because you're actually dealing with a patient population where you can get them the therapy in a reasonable time, and they have less burden of disease. So our hope was when we started that study, that it would be -- that we would see improved safety as well.
David Reed Risinger - SVB Securities LLC, Research Division - Senior MD
Excellent. And then, could you just frame in the U.S., I don't know, how stretched the treatment centers are today in terms of providing CAR-T therapy? So if you had all the supply in the world, how much will you be limited by the major academic institutions' ability to deliver CAR-T to patients?
Biljana Naumovic
Well, maybe I can start on that. Look, currently, around 400 centers around the world have been educated on various cell therapies, not just ours in multiple myeloma, but in other hematological malignancies that existed before. We are very much aware that the capacity and the experience is going to play a major role once we -- especially if we unlock the production and opportunities for patients to be more broadly treated.
So we're taking a very tailored approach and making sure that, on one side, we understand where that capacity lies, what the restraints are and how we approach it with the centers. And we're opening the centers in a way that will allow for broader experience with not just one-off experiences with CARVYKTI. On the other side -- so that's one piece that we're really doing in a tailored way without opening the gates too wide.
On the other side, we also believe that it is important to save the capacity for the best cell therapies that exist. So bringing our clinical data to prove the best-in-class and show what we can bring to patients will certainly open more opportunities for patients to be treated with CARVYKTI versus anything else.
David Reed Risinger - SVB Securities LLC, Research Division - Senior MD
Right. Okay. And so Peter, could we talk a little bit more about TECVAYLI in terms of chronic use and infection risk? And how would you frame that for us?
Peter F. Lebowitz - Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Global Oncology Therapeutic Area Head for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies
Yes. So I think I mentioned a few things about this before that as we're developing drugs, we often find -- with longer treatment, we'll find emerging toxicities. And so there is, in the current regimen as it's approved in some of our trials, we do see this issue of infection risk with extended treatment. And as I said, I think there are things that we can do around supportive care as well as potentially altering the regimen that we can give in order to reduce that infection risk. So that's what we're working on now. And I have a lot of confidence that we'll be able to get there.
David Reed Risinger - SVB Securities LLC, Research Division - Senior MD
Excellent. And so when should we watch for additional disclosures on updates to potentially alter the regimen?
Peter F. Lebowitz - Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Global Oncology Therapeutic Area Head for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies
Some of that work in clinical trials is ongoing, so it's hard for me to say exactly when those updates will be. But it's not work that's theoretical, it's work that's ongoing.
