Johnson & Johnson : JNJ USQ Transcript 2023 02 15

David Reed Risinger - SVB Securities LLC, Research Division - Senior MD

That's helpful. And just a follow on. So what role can JNJ play in helping management of the safety profile? So I would assume that would involve a lot of nurse education and, I mean, you obviously can't hire nurses for providers. But help us understand what you can really do when the system is stretched and the nurses aren't educated and necessarily highly attuned in the community setting to deal with safety issues with some of your therapies.

Biljana Naumovic

Thank you, David. So there is -- I can mention 3 things that we're doing in parallel to make sure that we're supporting the first part of the treatment, but also supporting the longevity in the long term. On one side, you mentioned that it's education. And it's education that we're building with our nurse teams. We do have -- we can't support all the nurses in the hospitals, but we can support the education through our nurse teams to the entire community, and we're taking a very tailored approach as to how to come very broadly to the centers, not only community centers, but to academic centers as well to make sure that everybody understands how to manage it.

So that's one approach from our side. We're also coupling that with the peer-to-peer education that we're bridging between the physicians and the nurses who already have experience with administration of TECVAYLI, whether the ones that will be using it soon. So that's one part of the approach.

The second lever of that is management or the utilizing data to really showcase the safety management, both in terms of infection rates, but also the CRS rate that we are doing, both with the community physicians within the United States, but also with the patients and physician association in some of the major European markets.

Some of this data, we will be presenting in the congresses that are coming ahead of us.

And the third part is really building the guideline. As we are first-in-class therapy of the cell therapy to come to market, we really are working very closely with the U.S. and international organization for multiple myeloma to shape the guidelines on how this is done. So that we can continue the education and the appropriate management for TECVAYLI moving forward.

Peter F. Lebowitz - Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Global Oncology Therapeutic Area Head for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies

Let me just add one more thing, David, because it's very important is that whenever a new therapy comes along, it does -- it often takes some time to understand exactly what the safety profile looks like over time and how to manage it the right way and how to dose that therapy the right way.

So we believe -- we moved this program very fast because there were patients in need but we believe that there is more that we can do, and it's ongoing right now, to mitigate the CRS with producing data showing how you can mitigate CRS as well as device regimens where we can minimize the infection risk that we're seeing with extended dosing. So both of those things are things that we believe we can affect with further clinical trial.

David Reed Risinger - SVB Securities LLC, Research Division - Senior MD

Excellent. That's very helpful. Perfect. And then one more commercial or high-level question. Biljana, it would be helpful to just understand penetration. So JNJ is already leading in multiple myeloma. It already has an extraordinary position. Could you talk about opportunities for broader market adoption and just sort of where we are in terms of opportunities for expansion in myeloma for JNJ?

Biljana Naumovic

Thank you, David. So look, we are the leading multiple myeloma company, which by no means, means that there is no opportunity to expand and help more patients in it. If I could start with DARZALEX. We have penetrated extremely well the relapsed/refractory setting of multiple myeloma.

