Johnson & Johnson : JNJ USQ Transcript 2023 03 07

MARCH 07, 2023 / 4:10PM, JNJ.N - Johnson & Johnson at Cowen Health Care Conference
Jessica Moore Johnson & Johnson - VP of IR
Joseph J. Wolk Johnson & Johnson - Executive VP & CFO
Joshua Thomas Jennings TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Joshua Thomas Jennings - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Okay. Good morning. I'm Josh Jennings, Cowen Medical Devices team. We're moving right through the medical devices track, but we are incorporating some medical device part of a consumer hybrid into this track. And thankfully, with the executive team from Johnson & Johnson, we have Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joe Wolk; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Jessica Moore. Joe, Jessica. Josh, we got 3 Js up here. Can't lose. Can't lose.
Thank you guys for participating in Cowen Healthcare -- TD Cowen Healthcare Conference, and great to see you in person.
Joseph J. Wolk - Johnson & Johnson - Executive VP & CFO
Same here. Thanks, Josh, for having us.
Joshua Thomas Jennings - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Maybe to start, I just wanted to talk about some of the headwinds. I know Johnson & Johnson reports first, at least in our space and in the health care space and kind of puts a stake in the ground, provides a lot of great data points for investors and the industry. But maybe we can talk about some of the headwinds that we're carrying in late fourth quarter into first quarter, particularly some of the surges from coronavirus in Asia Pac, China, Japan and how the recovery is faring both on volume side for medical devices, but as well as on the supply chain. Anything you can share in the range or quarter?
Joseph J. Wolk - Johnson & Johnson - Executive VP & CFO
Sure. So again, Josh, it's such a pleasure to be here, and thank you all for your interest in Johnson & Johnson.
I would say, we do note that we do go first with earnings, so we pick our language pretty carefully and try to be as specific as we can to give you insight as to what we're seeing through our lens and through our businesses.
With respect to headwinds, I would say, luckily, I think, thankfully, I think from a global perspective, Covid surges are pretty much in the rearview mirror, if not completely gone. I think society knows how to handle them much better. And so it's much less of a disruptive force than it was even in 2021, let alone 2020.
I would say, specific to your question in the Asia Pacific region and China, we have seen, I would say, the surges of December and early January subside tremendously. I think we are seeing a return to procedures. It's still not at the, I would say, pre-COVID levels at 100%, but there has been a nice cadence of acceleration in terms of where we were towards the fourth quarter of last year.
From a supply chain perspective, we were never a company that was at tremendous risk. Given the importance of the products much like many of the participants here at the conference, the importance of the products to patients as well as health care providers, we always had multiple avenues by which to provide supply, I would say, in terms of constraints and not getting some of the commodities or excipients, that is well behind us at this point. I would say what is a headwind that continues to be a headwind, which is experienced to a great degree in 2022 was the inflationary impact.
So as we said in our guidance, back in January, we expect the second half of the year to be better than the first half of the year as some of the product that we built towards the end of 2022 will go through the P&L in the first half of 2023. We are not assuming at this point in our numbers any deflationary impact. So it's not as if there's going to be incremental inflation, but there's not tremendous -- so there's not a tremendous opportunity for improvement this year. Our margins were projected to be and guided to be flat year-on-year.
Joshua Thomas Jennings - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Great. And then just on the inflation side, thinking that first half -- or, sorry, first half of the year is going to be similar to the back half of 2022. So then the manufacturing product flow through in the back half. You'll just have a kind of a steady state there.
Joseph J. Wolk - Johnson & Johnson - Executive VP & CFO
That's what we anticipate. If you look at -- what we probably -- what you have on the Street consensus is roughly an erosion of gross profit. I think that's a pretty fair assumption at this point year-on-year.
Joshua Thomas Jennings - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Okay. Great. And maybe talk about something that could boost gross profit, which is pricing. But just wanted to see another -- get a barometer of the pricing environment in 2023, both on medical devices and pharma business is primarily - I know pharma, you guys have a big transparency initiative and there may not be much to talk about on that side but...
Joseph J. Wolk - Johnson & Johnson - Executive VP & CFO
I actually think there is a lot to talk about because the conversation is quite frankly decided from the Inflation Reduction Act. I'm not sure that the
we're very concerned about how that could limit incentives for innovation, right? And if you look at our 11 consecutive years of above-market growth in pharmaceuticals, it's all been based on volume. Over the last 6 years, as you noted, Josh, we do have a transparency report. And on average, it's been 4% to 5% price erosion.
Discounts in the industry overall have gone from roughly 25% of list price to north of 50% of list price over that same period of time. So we think the conversation was misplaced by there's some co-pay caps in place. We think it could have gone farther in terms of addressing quite frankly, what the middlemen are getting out of this equation as co-pays continue to go up and insurance premiums continue to rise.
So we don't have a big opportunity in terms of price as a tailwind within pharmaceuticals. And we're just going to continue to innovate and disrupt the current standard of care and rely on that for success.
In MedTech, very similarly, limited opportunities for price. You all know being familiar with med device, MedTech that historically, it's been 1% to 2% price erosion on an annual basis. Last year was a little bit different in terms of a lot of the business is contracted, but there was inflation clauses within those contracts that we were able to pursue and exercise. And so in limited instances, we had some price appreciation.
The one different part of our portfolio that does allow for some price, which acts a little bit more as a consumer product is contact lenses. So -- and we've been taking price there consistent with kind of what the competitive set does. And then separately, for those who are interested in Kenvue,
MARCH 07, 2023 / 4:10PM, JNJ.N - Johnson & Johnson at Cowen Health Care Conference
we did take historic price increases, but again, aligned very much to the competitive set in consumer goods to help offset some of the inflation that we were experiencing throughout the balance of the P&L.
Joshua Thomas Jennings - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Great. Thanks for that. Before we move into some discussion focused on some of the business units, wanted to just ask about talc litigation from a high level. I know there is an update. J&J responded. I think with the legal strategy out there, but is there anything to add or any high-level commentary you want to share just in terms of the path forward here in the talc litigation, any milestone events in this process?
Joseph J. Wolk - Johnson & Johnson - Executive VP & CFO
Yes. We were certainly disappointed by the Third Circuit ruling. We think that they missed the question presented in front of them. So we are going to appeal to the full bench. So 12 judges in that case. We should know within the next month as to whether they'll hear that case or not.
Jess, maybe you want to take a moment to explain why we were disappointed in what they ruled on versus what we thought they should have ruled on?
Jessica Moore - Johnson & Johnson - VP of IR
Sure. So as Joe said, disappointed in the outcome of the appeal process with the talc litigation. What -- the question that was put in front was whether bankruptcy was an appropriate means to settle the talc liability. That was not questioned by the short bench, the 3 judges of the third circuit. What the ruling came back is that, LTL, this limited liability company that was created didn't actually qualify for bankruptcy given the fact that it was backed by the parent of Johnson & Johnson. So they made a bankruptcy ruling rather than the means of utilizing bankruptcy. So that will be an approach that we will discuss hopefully in front of the full panel.
As Joe was saying, we have put in an appeal. We hope to hear back whether the full third circuit, so 12 judges would be willing to hear the case. If that is not the case, than we would request a stay so that the current litigation is still stayed and we would go to the Supreme Court. If that is not favorable or they choose not to hear that case, it would go back to the tort system of which Johnson & Johnson will defend the position. We always stand with the stance that our talc is safe. We stand behind our product, the quality and safety of our product, and we will defend that. And just a reminder, prior to the bankruptcy proceedings, Johnson & Johnson had favorable outcomes in the majority -- the vast majority of the cases that we tried prior to the bankruptcy proceedings.
Joshua Thomas Jennings - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Thanks for that, download as well. Appreciate it. Maybe to move on to the pharma business. We're getting closer and closer to the spinout and Kenvue being an independent company. But is there anything you can share just in terms of how the spin could impact the pharma business positively or negatively? And we can't really come up with any negatives, maybe the R&D investment spend comes down because you have the profitability of Kenvue comes out. But anything you want to share just in terms of potential impacts, positive or negative to the pharma franchises?
Joseph J. Wolk - Johnson & Johnson - Executive VP & CFO
Yes. So I think it's a positive from a focus standpoint for all the business units involved, right? I think if you -- specifically from a Kenvue perspective, I do think it unleashes the potential that they have with that iconic portfolio of brands. From a strategic perspective, you think about how MedTech and pharmaceuticals are a professional sell, heavy R&D investment, regulatory environment that they have to contend with. Contrast that with consumer where certainly, science is going to matter to Johnson & Johnson products, but you have to be much more agile to the consumer sell now, right?
MARCH 07, 2023 / 4:10PM, JNJ.N - Johnson & Johnson at Cowen Health Care Conference
So a professional endorsement of 9 out of 10 dentists or 9 out of 10 dermatologists is probably less persuasive than it was 7 years ago and certainly less persuasive today than a celebrity endorsement. And so we thought, from a strategic perspective, it made sense to separate the businesses. From a financial perspective, we think we are going to unlock value with Kenvue from the perspective of we made improvements in our consumer business really since Joaquin took over in 2018, improving predictability of the top line, improving the margin profile. We were kind of at the bottom of the peer set. Now we're in the upper quartile. We think we weren't getting the benefit of the multiple that comes with consumer companies into the Johnson & Johnson stock price. So we think there's a tremendous opportunity there.
That doesn't discount, I think, the benefit for MedTech and pharma. We will be more focused. We have an opportunity, quite frankly, since we've embarked on in the middle of last year to look at our business, our infrastructure from a 3 segment company down to a 2-segment company, getting specific, again, for that professional, regulatory, heavy science environment that we'll operate in. So I don't really see any change.
As you know, Josh, covering us for a while now, we want to make sure that all of our units are either #1 or #2 in their category. And if we don't see a path to that, we've got to make adjustments accordingly. I think that allows for better focus. And I think the hidden gem in all of this, and we've got some, I'd say, teasers out there right now is just the opportunity, the unique opportunity that's prevalent for Johnson & Johnson, if we can combine where we see medicine going a much more personalized end combination of therapeutics and devices.
Right now, we've got the TARIS device for bladder cancer, which sits on the bladder and limits the therapeutic output to the specific cancer region. We are looking at potentially in robotics in our Monarch platform, applying some of the lung cancer therapies where a patient can go in, be diagnosed, biopsied and treated in the same visit, the same initial visit. Potentially down the road, we've got some eye health solutions with very early stages of gene therapy on the therapeutic side with some of our vision surgery capabilities.
So there's tremendous possibility, but I don't want people to walk away thinking that is the promise of the new J&J. We want to make sure it's a #1 Pharmaceutical company and a #1 MedTech company when you look at us. And then maybe those hidden gems really provide the unique opportunity that only J&J can capitalize on.
Joshua Thomas Jennings - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Well, that's helpful. That's helpful. We have got questions on...
Jessica Moore - Johnson & Johnson - VP of IR
I mean, just one additional thing that I'd add is, it's not to underestimate the value of maintaining pharm and MedTech together and being -- and remaining the largest, most diversified health care products company. So we will -- we have today around 30 $1 billion brands. In the future post the Kenvue separation, we'll still have 26 $1 billion brands. And as Joe said, we manage pharm and MedTech as separate P&Ls that must be competitive within their competitive composite, but having them combined gives us a lot of optionality on our balance sheet, our strong AAA rated balance sheet from a cash flow perspective gives both Pharm and MedTech a lot of optionality.
Joseph J. Wolk - Johnson & Johnson - Executive VP & CFO
But implicit in your question was, are we going to reduce pharm R&D spending? That would not be the case. We're going to be opportunity dependent and continue to look for areas to prioritize organic R&D on our P&L as we've done for the last decade.
Joshua Thomas Jennings - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Excellent. Maybe there has been a focus on STELARA LOE in 2024 and it's the ability for the Janssen unit to grow revenues in 2024 and offset it. Maybe you can guys can always give me a great demo at your Pharma Investor Days and recap this. But just how do you answer that question today in terms of the kind of backfills. Is the message you're sending Janssen will grow revenue in 2024 over the -- within the LRP, Janssen will