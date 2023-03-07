Johnson & Johnson : JNJ USQ Transcript 2023 03 07

MARCH 07, 2023 / 4:10PM, JNJ.N - Johnson & Johnson at Cowen Health Care Conference

we did take historic price increases, but again, aligned very much to the competitive set in consumer goods to help offset some of the inflation that we were experiencing throughout the balance of the P&L.

Joshua Thomas Jennings - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst

Great. Thanks for that. Before we move into some discussion focused on some of the business units, wanted to just ask about talc litigation from a high level. I know there is an update. J&J responded. I think with the legal strategy out there, but is there anything to add or any high-level commentary you want to share just in terms of the path forward here in the talc litigation, any milestone events in this process?

Joseph J. Wolk - Johnson & Johnson - Executive VP & CFO

Yes. We were certainly disappointed by the Third Circuit ruling. We think that they missed the question presented in front of them. So we are going to appeal to the full bench. So 12 judges in that case. We should know within the next month as to whether they'll hear that case or not.

Jess, maybe you want to take a moment to explain why we were disappointed in what they ruled on versus what we thought they should have ruled on?

Jessica Moore - Johnson & Johnson - VP of IR

Sure. So as Joe said, disappointed in the outcome of the appeal process with the talc litigation. What -- the question that was put in front was whether bankruptcy was an appropriate means to settle the talc liability. That was not questioned by the short bench, the 3 judges of the third circuit. What the ruling came back is that, LTL, this limited liability company that was created didn't actually qualify for bankruptcy given the fact that it was backed by the parent of Johnson & Johnson. So they made a bankruptcy ruling rather than the means of utilizing bankruptcy. So that will be an approach that we will discuss hopefully in front of the full panel.

As Joe was saying, we have put in an appeal. We hope to hear back whether the full third circuit, so 12 judges would be willing to hear the case. If that is not the case, than we would request a stay so that the current litigation is still stayed and we would go to the Supreme Court. If that is not favorable or they choose not to hear that case, it would go back to the tort system of which Johnson & Johnson will defend the position. We always stand with the stance that our talc is safe. We stand behind our product, the quality and safety of our product, and we will defend that. And just a reminder, prior to the bankruptcy proceedings, Johnson & Johnson had favorable outcomes in the majority -- the vast majority of the cases that we tried prior to the bankruptcy proceedings.

Joshua Thomas Jennings - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst

Thanks for that, download as well. Appreciate it. Maybe to move on to the pharma business. We're getting closer and closer to the spinout and Kenvue being an independent company. But is there anything you can share just in terms of how the spin could impact the pharma business positively or negatively? And we can't really come up with any negatives, maybe the R&D investment spend comes down because you have the profitability of Kenvue comes out. But anything you want to share just in terms of potential impacts, positive or negative to the pharma franchises?

Joseph J. Wolk - Johnson & Johnson - Executive VP & CFO

Yes. So I think it's a positive from a focus standpoint for all the business units involved, right? I think if you -- specifically from a Kenvue perspective, I do think it unleashes the potential that they have with that iconic portfolio of brands. From a strategic perspective, you think about how MedTech and pharmaceuticals are a professional sell, heavy R&D investment, regulatory environment that they have to contend with. Contrast that with consumer where certainly, science is going to matter to Johnson & Johnson products, but you have to be much more agile to the consumer sell now, right?

