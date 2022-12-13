Johnson & Johnson : Janssen Presents Efficacy and Subgroup Analyses from MAIA Study Showing Long-Term Results of DARZALEX® (daratumumab)-based Regimen in Newly Diagnosed, TransplantIneligible Multiple Myeloma

News Release Media Contacts: Virginia Chess (609) 240-9332 Christie Corbett (857) 636-0211 Investor Relations: Raychel Kruper (732) 524-6164 U.S. Medical Inquiries: +1 (800) 526-7736 Janssen Presents Efficacy and Subgroup Analyses from MAIA Study Showing Long-Term Results of DARZALEX® (daratumumab)-based Regimen in Newly Diagnosed, Transplant- Ineligible Multiple Myeloma Updated analyses report on progression-free survival, minimal residual disease negativity, overall response and overall survival across patient types, regardless of age or cytogenetic risk Five-yearfollow-up highlights health-related quality of life data in a subgroup of frail patients NEW ORLEANS, December 12, 2022 - The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced new analyses from the Phase 3 MAIA study of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone (D-Rd), evaluating progression-free survival (PFS), minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity and overall response rate (ORR) at a median follow- up of 64.5 months, and overall survival (OS) at a median follow-up of 73.6 months in newly diagnosed, transplant-ineligible (TIE) patients with multiple myeloma, regardless of patients' age and across clinically important subgroups, as well as health-related quality of life (HRQoL) among frail TIE patients.1,2,3,4 These findings were presented in oral and poster presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2022 Annual Meeting, and strengthen previous data from the MAIA study across clinically relevant study endpoints and patient populations.5 1

"Initial data from the MAIA study were instrumental in establishing the D-Rd regimen as a standard of care for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed, transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma," said study author, Shaji Kumar, M.D.† , Consultant, Division of Hematology, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic. "These updated findings continue to reinforce the overall survival benefit with the D-Rd regimen and provide important insights across key patient populations at varying ages and levels of cytogenetic risk." An updated efficacy analysis from the MAIA study reports data after 64.5 and 73.6 months of median follow-up on the primary study endpoint, PFS, and the secondary endpoints of MRD negativity, ORR, and OS (Abstract #4559).1 Additional new post hoc efficacy analyses report on critical subgroups, including by age (Abstract #4553) and by cytogenetic risk factors, including Gain(1q21) and Amp(1q21) (Abstract #3245).2,3 "DARZALEX-based combination regimens are foundational in the treatment of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, and the data presented at ASH provide further insight into the treatment of transplant-ineligible patients with the D-Rd regimen in the frontline setting," said Mark Wildgust, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Medical Affairs, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. "Building on Janssen's deep legacy in the treatment of multiple myeloma, we remain committed to evaluating the full potential of DARZALEX in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone to meet the unique needs of various patient populations." The median age of the 737 patients enrolled in the MAIA trial was 73 (range: 45 to 90) years, with 44 percent of participants over the age of 75 years. Findings from the post-hoc subgroup analysis were consistent with previously reported data from the MAIA study on age and showed D-Rd improved OS, PFS, MRD-negativity, and ORR compared to Rd alone in all three age groups examined, including patients under 70 years of age, between 70 and 75 years of age, and under the age of 75.2 In patients under 75 years (D-Rd, n=208; Rd, n=208) who were treated with D-Rd, median PFS was not reached vs. 37.5 months in the Rd arm [hazard ratio (HR): 0.52, 95 percent confidence interval (CI), 0.39-0.68].MRD-negativity was 36.1 percent vs. 12.0 percent [odds ratio (OR), 4.13; 95 percent CI, 2.49-6.84]. The ORR was 95.2 percent vs. 81.7 percent. 2

(D-Rd, n=208; Rd, n=208) who were treated with D-Rd, median PFS was not reached vs. 37.5 months in the Rd arm [hazard ratio (HR): 0.52, 95 percent confidence interval (CI), 0.39-0.68].MRD-negativity was 36.1 percent vs. 12.0 percent [odds ratio (OR), 4.13; 95 percent CI, 2.49-6.84]. The ORR was 95.2 percent vs. 81.7 percent. In patients under 70 years of age (D-Rd, n=78; Rd, n=77) who were treated with D-Rd, median PFS was not reached vs. 39.2 months in the Rd arm (HR, 0.35; 95 percent CI, 0.21- 0.56). MRD-negativity was 35.9 percent vs. 11.7 percent (OR, 4.23; 95 percent CI, 1.84-

9.75). The ORR was 93.6 percent vs. 80.5 percent. 2 2

Lastly, in patients ages 70 through 75 (D-Rd, n=130; Rd, n=131), who were treated with D- Rd, median PFS was reached at 61.9 months vs. 37.5 months in the Rd arm (HR, 0.64; 95 percent CI, 0.45-0.89; P = 0.0079). MRD-negativity was 36.2 percent vs. 12.2 percent (OR, 4.07; 95 percent CI, 2.16-7.67). The ORR was 96.2 percent vs. 82.4 percent. 2 second analysis in key clinical subgroups ( Abstract #3245) 3 Key highlights include: Patients with high cytogenetic risk, defined as having one or more of the abnormalities t[4;14], t[14;16] or del17p, had a median PFS of 45.3 months following treatment with D-Rd vs. 29.6 months with Rd alone (HR, 0.57; 95 percent CI, 0.34-0.96)(D-Rd, n=48; Rd, n=44). MRD-negativity was 25.0 percent compared to 2.3 percent (OR, 14.33, 95 percent CI, 1.78- 115.59) and the ORR was 91.7 percent vs. 75 percent (OR, 3.67, 95 percent CI, 1.07-12.55). 3

D-Rd vs. 29.6 months with Rd alone (HR, 0.57; 95 percent CI, 0.34-0.96)(D-Rd, n=48; Rd, n=44). MRD-negativity was 25.0 percent compared to 2.3 percent (OR, 14.33, 95 percent CI, 1.78- 115.59) and the ORR was 91.7 percent vs. 75 percent (OR, 3.67, 95 percent CI, 1.07-12.55). Patients with Gain(1q21) or Amp(1q21) had a median PFS of 53.2 months following treatment with D-Rd vs. 32.3 months with Rd alone (HR, 0.63; 95 percent CI, 0.46-0.88)(D-Rd, n=127; Rd, n=120). MRD-negativity was 33.1 percent compared to 11.7 percent (OR, 3.74, 95 percent CI, 1.92-7.30) and the ORR was 95.3 percent vs. 85 percent (OR, 3.56, 95 percent CI,1.36-9.30). 3

D-Rd vs. 32.3 months with Rd alone (HR, 0.63; 95 percent CI, 0.46-0.88)(D-Rd, n=127; Rd, n=120). MRD-negativity was 33.1 percent compared to 11.7 percent (OR, 3.74, 95 percent CI, 1.92-7.30) and the ORR was 95.3 percent vs. 85 percent (OR, 3.56, 95 percent CI,1.36-9.30). The rates of Grade 3/4 and serious treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were similar in both treatment groups for patients 75 years of age or older, with a lower rate of discontinuation due to TEAEs for patients treated with D-Rd compared to Rd alone. 3 In a fourth analysis presented from the MAIA study, patient-reported outcomes (PRO) data were highlighted in an oral presentation, and showed sustained improvements in HRQoL and physical functioning among a subgroup of frail patients treated with D-Rd compared to Rd, with a notable reduction in pain throughout the duration of treatment (Abstract #472).4 A higher percentage of patients continued treatment with D-Rd, compared to those receiving Rd alone.4 About the MAIA Trial The randomized, open-label, multicenter Phase 3 study included 737 newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma ineligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT), aged 45-90 years (median age of 73).6 Patients were randomized to receive either D-Rd or Rd alone in 28-day cycles. In the D-Rd arm, patients received DARZALEX® 16 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg) IV weekly for cycles 1 - 2, every two weeks for cycles 3 - 6 and every four weeks for cycle 7 and thereafter.6 Patients in the D-Rd and Rd treatment arms received 25 mg of lenalidomide on days 1 - 3

21 of each 28-day cycle, and dexamethasone at 40 mg once a week for each cycle. Patients in both treatment arms continued until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.7 Earlier results from the MAIA study supported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvalof DARZALEX® in combination with Rd. These data were also published in The New England Journal of Medicinein 2019. An updated OS analysis was published in The Lancet Oncologyin 2021. About DARZALEX® DARZALEX® (daratumumab) received U.S. FDA approval in November 2015 and is approved in eight indications in multiple myeloma, three of which are in the frontline setting, including newly diagnosed patients who are transplant eligible and ineligible.7 DARZALEX® is the first CD38-directed antibody approved to treat multiple myeloma.7 DARZALEX® is approved in more than 100 countries and DARZALEX®-based regimens have been used in the treatment of more than 300,000 patients worldwide and more than 68,000 patients in the U.S. alone.7 There are more than 37 company-sponsored clinical trials, including 14 Phase 3 studies, evaluating the efficacy and safety of DARZALEX®.7 In August 2012, Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Genmab A/S entered a worldwide agreement which granted Janssen an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab. Since 2020, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) has recommended DARZALEX®- based combination regimens for the treatment of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma and relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. For newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, the NCCN® guidelines recommend DARZALEX® in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone as a preferred regimen in Category 1; DARZALEX® in combination with bortezomib, melphalan, and prednisone as recommended regimen for non-transplant candidates in Category 1; and DARZALEX ® in combination with bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone as useful in certain circumstances for transplant candidates in Category 2A. In relapsed/refractory myeloma, four DARZALEX ® regimens are listed as preferred regimens for early relapses (1-3 prior therapies) in Category 1: DARZALEX ® in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone; DARZALEX ® in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone; DARZALEX ® in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone; and DARZALEX ® in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone [after two prior therapies, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor (PI)]. The NCCN ® recommends DARZALEX ® in 4