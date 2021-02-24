Johnson & Johnson : Janssen Says ViiV Submits SNDA for Expanded Use of Cabenuva

By Michael Dabaie

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutical Co. said ViiV Healthcare submitted a supplemental new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the expanded use of Cabenuva.

Cabenuva consists of Janssen's rilpivirine and ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir. The sNDA seeks to expand the Cabenuva label to include administration every two months for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in virologically suppressed adults.

The FDA approved Cabenuva in January as a once-monthly, long-acting regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in virologically suppressed adults. The regimen was co-developed as part of a collaboration with ViiV Healthcare.

