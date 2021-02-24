Log in
JOHNSON & JOHNSON

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
News 
All News

Johnson & Johnson : Janssen Says ViiV Submits SNDA for Expanded Use of Cabenuva

02/24/2021 | 03:08pm EST
By Michael Dabaie

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutical Co. said ViiV Healthcare submitted a supplemental new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the expanded use of Cabenuva.

Cabenuva consists of Janssen's rilpivirine and ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir. The sNDA seeks to expand the Cabenuva label to include administration every two months for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in virologically suppressed adults.

The FDA approved Cabenuva in January as a once-monthly, long-acting regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in virologically suppressed adults. The regimen was co-developed as part of a collaboration with ViiV Healthcare.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 1508ET

