JOHNSON & JOHNSON

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson : Janssen Submits New Drug Application (NDA) to U.S. FDA for UPTRAVI® (selexipag) Injection for Intravenous Use to Treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

09/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT

News Release

Media contact: Natalia Salomao Mobile: +1 732-325-8306 nsaloma7@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:

Jen McIntyre

Office: +1 732-524-3922

JMcInty3@its.jnj.com

Janssen Submits New Drug Application (NDA) to U.S. FDA for UPTRAVI® (selexipag) Injection for Intravenous Use to Treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA - September 30, 2020 - The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for UPTRAVI® (selexipag) as an injection for intravenous (IV) use for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, WHO Group I) in adults with WHO functional class (FC) II-III,who are currently prescribed oral UPTRAVI but are temporarily unable to take oral therapy. In patients with PAH, interruptions in treatment should be avoided due to the progressive nature of the disease.1

UPTRAVI is a selective, prostacyclin IP receptor agonist. Oral UPTRAVI was approved by the FDA in 2015 for the treatment of PAH to delay disease progression and reduce the risk of hospitalization.2

"Even relatively short-term PAH treatment interruptions due to a temporary inability to take oral medication, like during surgery, can have a significant negative impact on a person's health," said Neil Davie, Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head,

Page 1of 7

Pulmonary Hypertension, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. "We have demonstrated that continued treatment with UPTRAVI can significantly improve patients' long-term outcomes. Preventing an interruption of treatment with an IV formulation is an important therapeutic option and we are pleased to be one step closer to bringing this important treatment to the PAH community."

The NDA is based on the prospective, multi-center Phase 3 study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of patients with PAH temporarily switching from oral UPTRAVI to UPTRAVI IV, and then transitioning back to the initial oral dose. Results showed that UPTRAVI IV is suitable to maintain continuous dosing for short periods of time when oral administration of UPTRAVI is not feasible.1

About the UPTRAVI IV Study1

The UPTRAVI IV study (NCT03187678) was a prospective, multi-center,open-labelsingle-sequencecross-over, Phase 3 study designed to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of temporarily switching between oral UPTRAVI and UPTRAVI IV. The study examined a stable dose of UPTRAVI tablets to a corresponding dose of UPTRAVI for injection and switching back to UPTRAVI tablets. The treatment and observation phase was divided into 3 periods. In Period 1, patients received their stable oral dose of UPTRAVI twice daily (morning and evening of Day 1). In Period 2, patients received three infusions of corresponding UPTRAVI IV doses (morning and evening of Day 2, and morning of Day 3). In Period 3, patients resumed their stable oral UPTRAVI dose twice daily in the evening of Day 3 for 9 days, which was continued through the safety follow-up. Patients were hospitalized during Periods 1 and 2.

All 20 enrolled patients completed the study as planned and received all UPTRAVI doses (oral or IV). The switch between oral UPTRAVI and UPTRAVI IV was well tolerated, and there were no unexpected safety findings. Adverse reactions that resulted from UPTRAVI for injection were similar to those associated with UPTRAVI tablets, with the exception of infusion site reaction. Prostacyclin-associated adverse events included headache, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, pain in jaw, myalgia, pain in extremity, flushing and arthralgia.1

Page 2of 7

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION2

INDICATION

UPTRAVI® (selexipag) is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, WHO Group I) to delay disease progression and reduce the risk of hospitalization for PAH.

Effectiveness was established in a long-term study in PAH patients with WHO Functional Class II-III symptoms.

Patients had idiopathic and heritable PAH (58%), PAH associated with connective tissue disease (29%), and PAH associated with congenital heart disease with repaired shunts (10%).

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Concomitant use of strong inhibitors of CYP2C8 (eg, gemfibrozil) with UPTRAVI is contraindicated.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Pulmonary Veno-Occlusive Disease (PVOD)

Should signs of pulmonary edema occur, consider the possibility of associated PVOD. If confirmed, discontinue UPTRAVI.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Adverse reactions more frequent compared to placebo (≥3%) are headache (65% vs 32%), diarrhea (42% vs 18%), jaw pain (26% vs 6%), nausea (33% vs 18%), myalgia (16% vs 6%), vomiting (18% vs 9%), pain in extremity (17% vs 8%), flushing (12% vs 5%), arthralgia (11% vs 8%), anemia (8% vs 5%), decreased appetite (6% vs 3%), and rash (11% vs 8%).

These adverse reactions are more frequent during the dose titration phase.

Page 3of 7

Hyperthyroidism was observed in 1% (n=8) of patients on UPTRAVI and in none of the patients on placebo.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

CYP2C8 Inhibitors

Concomitant administration with gemfibrozil, a strong inhibitor of CYP2C8, doubled exposure to selexipag and increased exposure to the active metabolite by approximately 11-fold. Concomitant use of UPTRAVI with strong inhibitors of CYP2C8 is contraindicated.

Concomitant administration of UPTRAVI with clopidogrel, a moderate inhibitor of CYP2C8, had no relevant effect on the exposure to selexipag and increased the exposure to the active metabolite by approximately 2.7-fold. Reduce the dosing of UPTRAVI to once daily in patients on a moderate CYP2C8 inhibitor.

CYP2C8 Inducers

Concomitant administration with an inducer of CYP2C8 and UGT 1A3 and 2B7 enzymes (rifampin) halved exposure to the active metabolite. Increase UPTRAVI dose, up to twice, when co-administered with rifampin. Reduce UPTRAVI when rifampin is stopped.

DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION

Recommended Dosage

Recommended starting dose is 200 mcg twice daily. Tolerability may be improved when taken with food. Increase by 200 mcg twice daily, usually at weekly intervals, to the highest tolerated dose up to 1600 mcg twice daily. If dose is not tolerated, reduce to the previous tolerated dose.

Patients With Hepatic Impairment

Page 4of 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Johnson & Johnson published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 12:09:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 577 M - -
Net income 2020 16 602 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 2,73%
Capitalization 387 B 387 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,85x
EV / Sales 2021 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 132 200
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 162,89 $
Last Close Price 147,06 $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.82%387 183
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.97%297 513
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.95%207 145
PFIZER, INC.-7.12%200 992
NOVARTIS AG-12.40%192 616
NOVO NORDISK A/S14.91%162 913
