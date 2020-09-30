Johnson & Johnson : Janssen Submits New Drug Application (NDA) to U.S. FDA for UPTRAVI® (selexipag) Injection for Intravenous Use to Treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

News Release

Janssen Submits New Drug Application (NDA) to U.S. FDA for UPTRAVI® (selexipag) Injection for Intravenous Use to Treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA - September 30, 2020 - The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for UPTRAVI® (selexipag) as an injection for intravenous (IV) use for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, WHO Group I) in adults with WHO functional class (FC) II-III,who are currently prescribed oral UPTRAVI but are temporarily unable to take oral therapy. In patients with PAH, interruptions in treatment should be avoided due to the progressive nature of the disease.1

UPTRAVI is a selective, prostacyclin IP receptor agonist. Oral UPTRAVI was approved by the FDA in 2015 for the treatment of PAH to delay disease progression and reduce the risk of hospitalization.2

"Even relatively short-term PAH treatment interruptions due to a temporary inability to take oral medication, like during surgery, can have a significant negative impact on a person's health," said Neil Davie, Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head,

