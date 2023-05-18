Johnson & Johnson : Janssen to Highlight Scientific Advances and Commitment to Transform Cancer Care at ASCO and EHA with More than 90 Presentations Showcasing Robust, Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline in Hematologic Malignancies and Solid Tumors

News Release

Janssen to Highlight Scientific Advances and Commitment to Transform Cancer Care at ASCO and EHA with More than 90 Presentations Showcasing Robust, Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline in Hematologic Malignancies and Solid Tumors

Launch of Multidisciplinary Council of Experts Call-to-Action During EHA Demonstrates Continued

Commitment to Innovation in Multiple Myeloma

RARITAN, N.J., May 18, 2023 - The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced today that the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology(ASCO) Annual Meeting will feature 50 presentations from the Company's robust oncology portfolio and pipeline in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and 45 additional abstracts will be presented at the European Hematology Association(EHA) 2023 Congress the following week. More than 15 oral presentations and more than 20 investigator-initiated studies will feature new data and updates in multiple myeloma, B-cell malignancies, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and bladder cancer across the Janssen portfolio.

"We are thrilled to showcase the depth and breadth of our oncology portfolio and pipeline at ASCO and EHA this year. Our successful approach of moving therapies into earlier lines of treatment, applying precision medicine strategies and developing combination regimens will be demonstrated across our studies in multiple myeloma, lung cancer, and bladder cancer," said Peter Lebowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. "Our

