Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Johnson & Johnson, Nike, Illumina: Stocks That Defined the Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

By Derek Hall

Johnson & Johnson

The race to be first with a coronavirus cure is in its last stretch. Johnson & Johnson's experimental Covid-19 vaccine became the fourth to enter final-stage testing in the U.S. Wednesday. The one-dose shot could lead to a government authorized vaccine by early next year if the trial yields positive results, the company said. Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. each began Phase 3 trials for their respective vaccine candidates in July. And AstraZeneca PLC entered final-stage testing in August for a vaccine it licensed from the University of Oxford. Johnson & Johnson shares added 0.2% Wednesday.

Nikola Corp.

Nikola might need a jump-start after another tumultuous week in what has already been a rocky month for the electric-truck maker. The company said Monday its founder and executive chairman, Trevor Milton, would be leaving amid allegations he misled investors. Short seller Hindenburg Research published a report earlier this month that called Nikola an "intricate fraud" and accused Mr. Milton of making exaggerated claims about the company's technology, allegations that Nikola has disputed. U.S. securities regulators and the Justice Department are investigating similar allegations related to public statements the company has made. Nikola shares fell 19% Monday.

Nike Inc.

A jump in digital sales helped Nike outrun its earlier coronavirus slump. The sportswear company reported flat quarterly revenue Tuesday, a turnaround from the pandemic plunge in its spring quarter. The sneaker giant posted a stronger than expected summer thanks largely to an 82% increase in digital sales that offset declining revenue at traditional stores. Athletic apparel makers have reported an increase in demand for clothing and casual attire as more people work and exercise at home amid the pandemic. Nike shares rose 8.8% Wednesday.

Illumina Inc.

Illumina said Monday that it will buy Grail Inc., a company the gene sequencer founded four years ago. It already owns a large stake in the company and plans to pay $7.1 billion in cash and stock to purchase the rest. The acquisition will be Illumina's biggest and push it further into the clinical applications of its gene sequencers and related products and services. With the purchase, Illumina will own a developer of a blood test that promises early cancer detection, and the deal's success will depend on successfully launching the test and persuading insurers to pay for it. Illumina shares fell 8.6% Monday.

Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charlie Scharf apologized for remarks he made about recruiting Black talent after those comments triggered a backlash. In a June 16 memo he said "the unfortunate reality is that there is a very limited pool of Black talent to recruit from with this specific experience." After that memo surfaced, Mr. Scharf told employees in a Wednesday letter that his comment was misinterpreted but acknowledged it was insensitive and reflected his unconscious bias. Shares of Wells Fargo fell 3.5% Wednesday.

E.W. Scripps Co.

E.W. Scripps investors cheered the arrival of the Oracle of Omaha on Thursday. The broadcasting company agreed to buy ION Media for $2.65 billion with the backing of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which plans to make a $600 million preferred-equity investment in Scripps. The purchase of ION will roughly double Scripps's television station footprint and allow the company to reach viewers without hefty leasing payments. Scripps agreed to sell its podcasting unit Stitcher in July and has exited newspapers and radio in recent years, shifting its focus to TV. E.W. Scripps shares gained 7.6% Thursday.

Boeing Co.

Boeing's board faces accusations of failing to properly oversee management's response to two fatal 737 max crashes and the plane's safety problems. New York and Colorado public pension funds made the accusations in a lawsuit filed earlier this month in a Delaware state court. In a heavily redacted complaint, the Boeing shareholders accused former Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg of misleading what plaintiffs say was a largely passive board. A Boeing spokesman said the company believes the suit lacks merit and will seek to have it dismissed later this year. Boeing shares added 6.8% Friday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.20% 8576 Delayed Quote.12.51%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.44% 315156 Delayed Quote.-7.60%
ILLUMINA, INC. 4.74% 299.89 Delayed Quote.-13.69%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.68% 145.66 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
MODERNA, INC. 6.60% 69.47 Delayed Quote.233.18%
NIKE, INC. -0.42% 124.23 Delayed Quote.23.14%
NIKOLA CORPORATION 1.88% 19.46 Delayed Quote.85.08%
PFIZER LIMITED 0.91% 4918.3 End-of-day quote.16.43%
PFIZER, INC. 0.81% 36.05 Delayed Quote.-8.12%
THE BOEING COMPANY 6.83% 156.03 Delayed Quote.-53.59%
THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY 3.11% 11.62 Delayed Quote.-28.26%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1.37% 23.64 Delayed Quote.-56.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JOHNSON & JOHNSON
05:32pJOHNSON & JOHNSON, NIKE, ILLUMINA : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
04:10pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Posts Interim Results from Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of its ..
PU
03:36pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Covid-19 Vaccine Produced Immune Response in Earlier-Stage S..
DJ
09/24JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's..
AQ
09/24JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Business Continuity Statement
AQ
09/24JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence
AQ
09/23JOHNSON & JOHNSON : US experts vow ‘no cutting corners' as vaccine tests e..
AQ
09/23J&J kicks off study of single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in 60,000 volunteers
RE
09/23Johnson & Johnson Begins Final-Stage Testing of Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
09/23JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 541 M - -
Net income 2020 16 242 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 2,75%
Capitalization 383 B 383 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,81x
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 132 200
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 162,89 $
Last Close Price 145,66 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.82%380 891
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.67%305 409
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.58%210 306
PFIZER, INC.-8.12%198 714
NOVARTIS AG-12.73%190 455
NOVO NORDISK A/S13.10%159 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group