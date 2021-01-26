Log in
JOHNSON & JOHNSON

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Johnson & Johnson Profit Is Boosted by Pharmaceuticals Business

01/26/2021 | 08:21am EST
By Matt Grossman

Strong sales growth from pharmaceuticals lifted Johnson & Johnson's revenue in the latest quarter, even as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on other parts of the company's business.

As the health-products company nears the release of pivotal data from a final-stage study of its Covid-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson said the pandemic was continuing to drag down sales of its medical devices as people postponed elective procedures. But modest growth in consumer-health products also contributed to the sales boost in the latest quarter.

Alex Gorsky, the company's chairman and chief executive, said that Johnson & Johnson would soon share data from its final-stage study of the coronavirus vaccine it is developing. Emergency approval from the Food & Drug Administration could follow, and would bolster the U.S. supply of shots aimed at ending the pandemic amid a rocky vaccine rollout.

Johnson & Johnson's fourth-quarter revenue was $22.48 billion, compared with $20.75 billion in the year-before quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting revenue of $21.66 billion.

Drugs such as Stelara, for inflammatory diseases, and Darzalex, for multiple myeloma, helped drive sales growth of 16% for the New Brunswick, N.J., company's pharmaceutical division, to $12.27 billion. Revenue from the consumer-health division, ticked up by 1.4% to $3.62 billion.

Sales from medical devices slipped 0.7% year over year to $6.59 billion as the pandemic cut demand for products used in surgery, orthopedics and vision care.

The company posted net earnings of $1.74 billion, or 65 cents a share, compared with $4.01 billion, or $1.50 a share, in the same three-month period a year earlier.

Johnson & Johnson said it expects sales growth in 2021 to boost its full-year revenue to between $90.5 billion and $91.7 billion. Analysts had been forecasting full-year sales of $88.59 billion.

The company's Covid-19 vaccine, if approved, would be especially helpful to the nation's supply because it is designed to work with just one dose. The two vaccines that have received emergency U.S. approval, one produced by Moderna Inc. and the other by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, require two doses to reach their full protective strength.

The rollout of vaccines across the country has been slowed by technical challenges and supply constraints as manufacturers and health officials race to make and distribute the shots.

Merck & Co. is discontinuing development of its Covid-19 vaccine after results from a clinical trial showed disappointing results, the company said Monday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-21 0820ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 2.00% 110.61 Delayed Quote.35.68%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1.49% 165.98 Delayed Quote.5.46%
MODERNA, INC. 12.20% 147 Delayed Quote.40.71%
PFIZER INC. 2.00% 37.28 Delayed Quote.1.28%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 81 721 M - -
Net income 2020 15 924 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 967 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 437 B 437 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,42x
EV / Sales 2021 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 132 200
Free-Float 84,3%
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 166,31 $
Last Close Price 165,98 $
Spread / Highest target 9,05%
Spread / Average Target 0,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.46%436 949
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.82%309 894
NOVARTIS AG2.96%220 401
PFIZER INC.1.28%207 217
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.79%205 312
ABBVIE INC.3.13%195 085
Categories
