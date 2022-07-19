Johnson & Johnson Reports Q2 2022 Results 07/19/2022 | 06:26am EDT Send by mail :

Earnings per share of $1.80 decreasing 23.4% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.59 increasing 4.4%*

Company maintaining 2022 full-year guidance at midpoints for adjusted operational sales and adjusted operational earnings per share; strengthening U.S. dollar impacting estimate for reported results Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second-quarter 2022. “Our solid second quarter results across Johnson & Johnson reflect the strength and resilience of our Company’s market leadership in the midst of macroeconomic challenges,” said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer. “I am continually energized by the focus and passion of my Johnson & Johnson colleagues and their dedication toward delivering transformative healthcare solutions to patients and consumers around the world.” OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS Q2 ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2022 2021 % Change Reported Sales $24,020 $23,312 3.0% Net Earnings 4,814 6,278 (23.3)% EPS (diluted) $1.80 $2.35 (23.4)% Q2 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2022 2021 % Change Operational Sales1,2 8.0% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 8.1% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 6,912 6,625 4.3% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $2.59 $2.48 4.4% 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

Excludes the impact of translational currency

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Note: values may have been rounded REGIONAL SALES RESULTS Q2 % Change ($ in Millions) 2022 2021 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $12,197 $11,919 2.3% 2.3 - 2.4 International 11,823 11,393 3.8 13.9 (10.1) 14.2 Worldwide $24,020 $23,312 3.0% 8.0 (5.0) 8.1 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2 Excludes the impact of translational currency

3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: Values may have been rounded SEGMENT SALES RESULTS Q2 % Change ($ in Millions) 2022 2021 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Consumer Health4 $ 3,805 $ 3,854 (1.3)% 2.3 (3.6) 2.9 Pharmaceutical4 13,317 12,480 6.7 12.3 (5.6) 12.4 MedTech 6,898 6,978 (1.1) 3.4 (4.5) 3.4 Worldwide $ 24,020 $ 23,312 3.0% 8.0 (5.0) 8.1 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2 Excludes the impact of translational currency

3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

4 Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment based on operational changes

Note: Values may have been rounded SECOND QUARTER 2022 SEGMENT COMMENTARY: Adjusted operational sales* reflected below excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency. Consumer Health Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales increased 2.9%*. Major contributors to growth include upper respiratory and analgesic products in the international market of our over-the-counter franchise as well as IMODIUM in digestive health products and NEUTROGENA in international Skin Health/Beauty. Pharmaceutical Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 12.4%*, driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), a biologic for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, and INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION and INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Also contributing to growth were sales of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for the prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This growth was partially offset by declines in sales of REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases and IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer. MedTech MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 3.4%*, driven primarily by contact lenses and surgical vision products in our Vision franchise, and electrophysiology products in our Interventional Solutions business. Growth was partially offset by COVID-19 related mobility restrictions in certain regions. NOTABLE NEW ANNOUCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER: The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson’s other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Regulatory Decisions European Commission Grants Conditional Approval of CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), Janssen’s First Cell Therapy, for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma (Press Release) Janssen Announces U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Granted for Talquetamab for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (Press Release) Janssen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in a Fixed-Duration Combination Regimen for Adult Patients with Previously Untreated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) (Press Release) Other Johnson & Johnson Appoints Thibaut Mongon as CEO Designate of Planned New Consumer Health Company (Press Release) ETHICON Launches Next Generation ECHELON 3000 Stapler Designed for Exceptional Access and Control (Press Release) Johnson & Johnson Releases 2021 Health for Humanity Report Highlighting Performance on ESG Priorities and Progress Against Public Commitments (Press Release) New Data Show TREMFYA (guselkumab) Binds to Both Inflammatory Cells and Interleukin (IL)-23, Supporting a Hypothesis for a Differentiated Mechanism from Risankizumab (Press Release) Janssen to Highlight Science, Innovation and Advances in Robust Oncology Portfolio and Pipeline Through More Than 60 Data Presentations at ASCO and EHA (Press Release) FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE: Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP. ($ in Billions, except EPS) July 2022 April 2022 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5 Change vs. Prior Year 6.5% – 7.5% 6.5% – 7.5% Operational Sales2,5 Change vs. Prior Year $97.3B – $98.3B 6.5% – 7.5% $97.3B – $98.3B 6.5% – 7.5% Estimated Reported Sales3,5 Change vs. Prior Year $93.3B – $94.3B 2.1% – 3.1% $94.8B - $95.8B 3.8% – 4.8% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 Change vs. Prior Year $10.65 - $10.75 8.7% – 9.7% $10.60 - $10.80 8.2% – 10.2% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 Change vs. Prior Year $10.00 - $10.10 2.1% – 3.1% $10.15 - $10.35 3.6% – 5.6% 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures

2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency

3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: April 2022 = $1.09 and July 2022 = $1.05 (Illustrative purposes only)

4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine

Note: percentages may have been rounded Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast. WEBCAST INFORMATION: Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations. ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON: At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES: * “Operational sales growth” excluding the impact of translational currency, “adjusted operational sales growth” excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as “adjusted net earnings”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share” and “adjusted operational diluted earnings per share” excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly results. Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company’s website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today’s earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly results. NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy, and the anticipated separation of the Company’s Consumer Health business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; the Company’s ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of the Company’s Consumer Health business on a timely basis or at all; the Company’s ability to successfully separate the Company’s Consumer Health business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; the New Consumer Health Company’s ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company; and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the company’s ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2022 2021 Total Operations Currency 2022 2021 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Consumer Health (1) U.S. $ 1,687 1,751 (3.6 ) % (3.6 ) - $ 3,244 3,362 (3.5 ) % (3.5 ) - International 2,118 2,103 0.6 7.3 (6.7 ) 4,147 4,133 0.3 5.7 (5.4 ) 3,805 3,854 (1.3 ) 2.3 (3.6 ) 7,391 7,495 (1.4 ) 1.6 (3.0 ) Pharmaceutical (1) U.S. 7,159 6,869 4.2 4.2 - 13,791 13,315 3.6 3.6 - International 6,158 5,611 9.8 22.1 (12.3 ) 12,395 11,266 10.0 19.4 (9.4 ) 13,317 12,480 6.7 12.3 (5.6 ) 26,186 24,581 6.5 10.8 (4.3 ) Pharmaceutical excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1,3) U.S. 7,114 6,818 4.3 4.3 - 13,671 13,164 3.9 3.9 - International 5,659 5,498 2.9 13.9 (11.0 ) 11,514 11,153 3.2 11.9 (8.7 ) 12,773 12,316 3.7 8.6 (4.9 ) 25,185 24,317 3.6 7.5 (3.9 ) MedTech (2) U.S. 3,351 3,299 1.6 1.6 - 6,576 6,353 3.5 3.5 - International 3,547 3,679 (3.6 ) 5.1 (8.7 ) 7,293 7,204 1.2 8.0 (6.8 ) 6,898 6,978 (1.1 ) 3.4 (4.5 ) 13,869 13,557 2.3 5.9 (3.6 ) U.S. 12,197 11,919 2.3 2.3 - 23,611 23,030 2.5 2.5 - International 11,823 11,393 3.8 13.9 (10.1 ) 23,835 22,603 5.5 13.3 (7.8 ) Worldwide 24,020 23,312 3.0 8.0 (5.0 ) 47,446 45,633 4.0 7.8 (3.8 ) U.S. 12,152 11,868 2.4 2.4 - 23,491 22,879 2.7 2.7 - International 11,324 11,280 0.4 9.8 (9.4 ) 22,954 22,490 2.1 9.5 (7.4 ) Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (3) $ 23,476 23,148 1.4 % 6.0 (4.6 ) $ 46,445 45,369 2.4 % 6.1 (3.7 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (1) Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment based on operational changes (2) Previously referred to as Medical Devices (3) Refer to supplemental sales reconciliation schedule Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2022 2021 Total Operations Currency 2022 2021 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 12,197 11,919 2.3 % 2.3 - $ 23,611 23,030 2.5 % 2.5 - Europe 6,085 5,668 7.3 20.7 (13.4 ) 12,109 11,082 9.3 20.1 (10.8 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,536 1,367 12.4 14.9 (2.5 ) 3,018 2,791 8.1 9.9 (1.8 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 4,202 4,358 (3.6 ) 4.7 (8.3 ) 8,708 8,730 (0.2 ) 5.6 (5.8 ) International 11,823 11,393 3.8 13.9 (10.1 ) 23,835 22,603 5.5 13.3 (7.8 ) Worldwide $ 24,020 23,312 3.0 % 8.0 (5.0 ) $ 47,446 45,633 4.0 % 7.8 (3.8 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SECOND QUARTER 2022 2021 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 24,020 100.0 $ 23,312 100.0 3.0 Cost of products sold 7,919 33.0 7,587 32.5 4.4 Gross Profit 16,101 67.0 15,725 67.5 2.4 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 6,226 25.9 6,073 26.1 2.5 Research and development expense 3,703 15.4 3,394 14.6 9.1 Interest (income) expense, net (26 ) (0.1 ) 28 0.1 Other (income) expense, net 273 1.1 (488 ) (2.1 ) Restructuring 85 0.4 56 0.2 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 5,840 24.3 6,662 28.6 (12.3 ) Provision for taxes on income 1,026 4.3 384 1.7 167.2 Net earnings $ 4,814 20.0 $ 6,278 26.9 (23.3 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.80 $ 2.35 (23.4 ) Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,667.9 2,671.6 Effective tax rate 17.6 % 5.8 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 8,171 34.0 $ 7,776 33.4 5.1 Net earnings $ 6,912 28.8 $ 6,625 28.4 4.3 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.59 $ 2.48 4.4 Effective tax rate 15.4 % 14.8 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SIX MONTHS 2022 2021 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 47,446 100.0 $ 45,633 100.0 4.0 Cost of products sold 15,517 32.7 14,650 32.1 5.9 Gross Profit 31,929 67.3 30,983 67.9 3.1 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 12,164 25.6 11,505 25.2 5.7 Research and development expense 7,165 15.1 6,572 14.4 9.0 In-process research and development 610 1.3 - - Interest (income) expense, net (38 ) (0.1 ) 76 0.2 Other (income) expense, net 171 0.4 (1,370 ) (3.0 ) Restructuring 155 0.3 109 0.2 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 11,702 24.7 14,091 30.9 (17.0 ) Provision for taxes on income 1,739 3.7 1,616 3.6 7.6 Net earnings $ 9,963 21.0 $ 12,475 27.3 (20.1 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 3.73 $ 4.67 (20.1 ) Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,669.2 2,674.0 Effective tax rate 14.9 % 11.5 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 16,389 34.5 $ 16,067 35.2 2.0 Net earnings $ 14,041 29.6 $ 13,549 29.7 3.6 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 5.26 $ 5.07 3.7 Effective tax rate 14.3 % 15.7 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Second Quarter Six Months Ended (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Earnings, after tax- as reported $4,814 $6,278 $9,963 $12,475 Pre-tax Adjustments Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,095 1,202 2,203 2,417 Litigation related 385 (23) 385 (23) IPR&D - - 610 - Restructuring related 128 108 200 212 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related ¹ - 14 - (524) (Gains)/losses on securities 109 (243) 520 (208) Medical Device Regulation 2 70 56 130 102 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 3 276 - 276 - Consumer Health separation costs 268 - 370 - Other - - (7) - Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 4 (313) (135) (706) (248) Consumer Health separation tax related costs 2 - 98 - Tax legislation and other tax related 78 (632) (1) (654) Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax $6,912 $6,625 $14,041 $13,549 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,667.9 2,671.6 2,669.2 2,674.0 Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.59 $2.48 $5.26 $5.07 Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.75 $5.50 Notes: 1 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the six months of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of two Pharmaceutical brands outside of the U.S. 2 European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company’s previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. 3 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's modification of its COVID-19 vaccine research program and manufacturing capacity to levels that meet all customer contractual requirements. 4 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings. Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth SECOND QUARTER 2022 ACTUAL vs. 2021 ACTUAL Segments Consumer Health Pharmaceutical MedTech Total WW As Reported (1.3)% 6.7% (1.1)% 3.0% U.S. (3.6)% 4.2% 1.6% 2.3% International 0.6% 9.8% (3.6)% 3.8% WW Currency (3.6) (5.6) (4.5) (5.0) U.S. - - - - International (6.7) (12.3) (8.7) (10.1) WW Operational 2.3% 12.3% 3.4% 8.0% U.S. (3.6)% 4.2% 1.6% 2.3% International 7.3% 22.1% 5.1% 13.9% All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 U.S. 0.2 0.2 (0.2) 0.1 International 0.8 0.1 0.2 0.3 WW Adjusted Operational 2.9% 12.4% 3.4% 8.1% U.S. (3.4)% 4.4% 1.4% 2.4% International 8.1% 22.2% 5.3% 14.2% Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth SIX MONTHS 2022 ACTUAL vs. 2021 ACTUAL Segments Consumer Health Pharmaceutical MedTech Total WW As Reported (1.4)% 6.5% 2.3% 4.0% U.S. (3.5)% 3.6% 3.5% 2.5% International 0.3% 10.0% 1.2% 5.5% WW Currency (3.0) (4.3) (3.6) (3.8) U.S. - - - - International (5.4) (9.4) (6.8) (7.8) WW Operational 1.6% 10.8% 5.9% 7.8% U.S. (3.5)% 3.6% 3.5% 2.5% International 5.7% 19.4% 8.0% 13.3% Skin Health / Beauty Dr. Ci Labo - Sedona 0.5 0.1 U.S. 0.0 0.0 International 0.9 0.2 All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 U.S. 0.2 0.1 (0.1) 0.1 International 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.1 WW Adjusted Operational 2.2% 10.9% 6.0% 8.0% U.S. (3.3)% 3.7% 3.4% 2.6% International 6.7% 19.4% 8.2% 13.6% Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change 2022 2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2022 2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2,3) OTC US $ 663 675 -1.8 % -1.8 % - $ 1,333 1,274 4.6 % 4.6 % - Intl 818 752 8.8 % 15.9 % -7.1 % 1,609 1,425 12.9 % 18.6 % -5.7 % WW 1,482 1,426 3.8 % 7.5 % -3.7 % 2,943 2,699 9.0 % 12.0 % -3.0 % SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY US 629 659 -4.5 % -4.5 % - 1,173 1,293 -9.2 % -9.2 % - Intl 497 511 -2.8 % 5.1 % -7.9 % 965 1,040 -7.2 % -1.1 % -6.1 % WW 1,126 1,170 -3.7 % -0.3 % -3.4 % 2,138 2,333 -8.3 % -5.6 % -2.7 % ORAL CARE US 170 165 3.4 % 3.4 % - 313 328 -4.6 % -4.6 % - Intl 224 260 -14.1 % -8.7 % -5.4 % 447 514 -13.0 % -8.6 % -4.4 % WW 394 426 -7.3 % -4.0 % -3.3 % 760 843 -9.7 % -7.1 % -2.6 % BABY CARE US 88 97 -9.1 % -9.1 % - 173 193 -10.3 % -10.3 % - Intl 287 290 -1.0 % 3.7 % -4.7 % 557 583 -4.4 % -0.6 % -3.8 % WW 375 387 -3.1 % 0.5 % -3.6 % 730 776 -5.9 % -3.0 % -2.9 % WOMEN'S HEALTH US 3 3 8.9 % 8.9 % - 7 6 8.1 % 8.1 % - Intl 228 227 0.1 % 7.2 % -7.1 % 452 446 1.3 % 7.7 % -6.4 % WW 230 230 0.2 % 7.2 % -7.0 % 458 452 1.4 % 7.7 % -6.3 % WOUND CARE / OTHER US 133 153 -12.7 % -12.7 % - 245 268 -8.6 % -8.6 % - Intl 65 64 1.7 % 5.2 % -3.5 % 117 125 -6.6 % -4.5 % -2.1 % WW 197 216 -8.4 % -7.4 % -1.0 % 361 393 -8.0 % -7.3 % -0.7 % TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH US 1,687 1,751 -3.6 % -3.6 % - 3,244 3,362 -3.5 % -3.5 % - Intl 2,118 2,103 0.6 % 7.3 % -6.7 % 4,147 4,133 0.3 % 5.7 % -5.4 % WW $ 3,805 3,854 -1.3 % 2.3 % -3.6 % $ 7,391 7,495 -1.4 % 1.6 % -3.0 % See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3) 2022 2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2022 2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency IMMUNOLOGY US $ 2,853 2,748 3.8 % 3.8 % - $ 5,354 5,161 3.7 % 3.7 % - Intl 1,559 1,483 5.1 % 16.2 % -11.1 % 3,176 2,984 6.4 % 14.9 % -8.5 % WW 4,411 4,231 4.3 % 8.1 % -3.8 % 8,530 8,145 4.7 % 7.8 % -3.1 % REMICADE US 391 540 -27.4 % -27.4 % - 749 1,029 -27.1 % -27.1 % - US Exports (4) 44 93 -53.0 % -53.0 % - 124 150 -17.5 % -17.5 % - Intl 212 255 -17.2 % -12.0 % -5.2 % 437 487 -10.3 % -6.7 % -3.6 % WW 647 888 -27.2 % -25.6 % -1.6 % 1,310 1,665 -21.4 % -20.3 % -1.1 % SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA US 301 290 3.8 % 3.8 % - 588 545 7.9 % 7.9 % - Intl 266 294 -9.7 % 0.3 % -10.0 % 549 601 -8.6 % -0.8 % -7.8 % WW 566 584 -3.0 % 2.0 % -5.0 % 1,137 1,146 -0.8 % 3.3 % -4.1 % STELARA US 1,731 1,496 15.7 % 15.7 % - 3,110 2,827 10.0 % 10.0 % - Intl 868 778 11.6 % 24.0 % -12.4 % 1,777 1,595 11.4 % 20.8 % -9.4 % WW 2,599 2,274 14.3 % 18.6 % -4.3 % 4,887 4,422 10.5 % 13.9 % -3.4 % TREMFYA US 382 325 17.7 % 17.7 % - 773 599 29.1 % 29.1 % - Intl 214 155 38.3 % 54.6 % -16.3 % 413 298 38.6 % 51.4 % -12.8 % WW 597 479 24.4 % 29.7 % -5.3 % 1,187 897 32.3 % 36.6 % -4.3 % OTHER IMMUNOLOGY US 3 5 -50.1 % -50.1 % - 9 12 -24.8 % -24.8 % - Intl 0 1 * * * 0 3 * * * WW 3 7 -59.2 % -59.2 % 0.0 % 9 15 -39.0 % -39.0 % 0.0 % INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 415 444 -6.4 % -6.4 % - 876 956 -8.3 % -8.3 % - Intl 901 575 56.8 % 79.3 % -22.5 % 1,737 1,060 63.9 % 79.0 % -15.1 % WW 1,316 1,018 29.3 % 42.0 % -12.7 % 2,613 2,016 29.6 % 37.6 % -8.0 % COVID-19 VACCINE US 45 51 -11.5 % -11.5 % - 120 151 -20.4 % -20.4 % - Intl 499 113 * * * 881 113 * * * WW 544 164 * * * 1,001 264 * * * EDURANT / rilpivirine US 9 9 -1.7 % -1.7 % - 18 19 -7.4 % -7.4 % - Intl 215 253 -14.7 % -5.4 % -9.3 % 454 486 -6.5 % 2.2 % -8.7 % WW 225 262 -14.3 % -5.3 % -9.0 % 473 505 -6.5 % 1.9 % -8.4 % PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA US 355 368 -3.4 % -3.4 % - 724 748 -3.2 % -3.2 % - Intl 110 137 -20.2 % -10.4 % -9.8 % 242 303 -20.3 % -13.4 % -6.9 % WW 464 505 -7.9 % -5.3 % -2.6 % 965 1,051 -8.1 % -6.1 % -2.0 % OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 6 16 -62.5 % -62.5 % - 14 37 -62.5 % -62.5 % - Intl 77 71 7.4 % 10.9 % -3.5 % 160 158 1.3 % 5.8 % -4.5 % WW 83 88 -5.4 % -2.6 % -2.8 % 174 196 -10.9 % -7.2 % -3.7 % REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change 2022 2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2022 2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE US 896 842 6.5% 6.5% - 1,739 1,613 7.9% 7.9% - Intl 837 963 -13.0% -4.8% -8.2% 1,735 1,906 -8.9% -1.7% -7.2% WW 1,734 1,804 -3.9% 0.5% -4.4% 3,475 3,519 -1.2% 2.7% -3.9% CONCERTA / Methylphenidate US 38 35 9.4% 9.4% - 73 82 -11.3% -11.3% - Intl 123 127 -2.2% 8.0% -10.2% 245 250 -1.7% 5.8% -7.5% WW 161 161 0.3% 8.3% -8.0% 318 332 -4.1% 1.5% -5.6% INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA US 691 645 7.3% 7.3% - 1,352 1,234 9.6% 9.6% - Intl 362 380 -4.6% 6.3% -10.9% 749 756 -0.8% 8.1% -8.9% WW 1,054 1,024 2.9% 6.9% -4.0% 2,102 1,989 5.7% 9.0% -3.3% RISPERDAL CONSTA US 65 72 -8.9% -8.9% - 128 139 -7.7% -7.7% - Intl 60 84 -28.0% -19.0% -9.0% 126 173 -27.1% -19.3% -7.8% WW 125 155 -19.3% -14.4% -4.9% 254 312 -18.4% -14.1% -4.3% OTHER NEUROSCIENCE US 102 91 11.8% 11.8% - 186 158 17.6% 17.6% - Intl 292 373 -21.8% -17.2% -4.6% 615 728 -15.5% -10.2% -5.3% WW 393 464 -15.2% -11.6% -3.6% 800 886 -9.6% -5.2% -4.4% ONCOLOGY US 1,679 1,462 14.9% 14.9% - 3,261 2,839 14.9% 14.9% - Intl 2,362 2,073 14.0% 26.9% -12.9% 4,731 4,266 10.9% 20.8% -9.9% WW 4,042 3,535 14.3% 21.9% -7.6% 7,992 7,105 12.5% 18.4% -5.9% DARZALEX US 1,021 770 32.6% 32.6% - 1,974 1,461 35.1% 35.1% - Intl 965 663 45.5% 61.9% -16.4% 1,868 1,337 39.7% 52.2% -12.5% WW 1,986 1,433 38.6% 46.1% -7.5% 3,842 2,798 37.3% 43.3% -6.0% ERLEADA US 233 193 20.6% 20.6% - 439 364 20.4% 20.4% - Intl 218 109 * * * 412 199 * * * WW 450 302 49.5% 56.9% -7.4% 850 563 51.1% 57.2% -6.1% IMBRUVICA US 349 454 -23.1% -23.1% - 719 898 -19.9% -19.9% - Intl 620 662 -6.3% 3.6% -9.9% 1,288 1,342 -4.0% 4.1% -8.1% WW 970 1,116 -13.1% -7.2% -5.9% 2,008 2,241 -10.4% -5.6% -4.8% ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate US 19 21 -12.2% -12.2% - 38 71 -47.0% -47.0% - Intl 486 542 -10.2% 1.5% -11.7% 1,006 1,130 -11.0% -2.3% -8.7% WW 505 563 -10.3% 0.9% -11.2% 1,044 1,201 -13.1% -4.9% -8.2% OTHER ONCOLOGY US 57 23 * * - 91 44 * * - Intl 72 97 -25.7% -17.3% -8.4% 156 258 -39.4% -34.3% -5.1% WW 130 120 7.5% 14.4% -6.9% 248 302 -18.0% -13.7% -4.3% REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change 2022 2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2022 2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 560 595 -5.8 % -5.8 % - 1,132 1,168 -3.1 % -3.1 % - Intl 284 275 2.8 % 15.3 % -12.5 % 563 563 -0.1 % 9.6 % -9.7 % WW 843 870 -3.1 % 0.9 % -4.0 % 1,695 1,731 -2.1 % 1.1 % -3.2 % OPSUMIT US 265 290 -8.7 % -8.7 % - 538 562 -4.3 % -4.3 % - Intl 173 172 0.5 % 13.1 % -12.6 % 343 351 -2.2 % 7.4 % -9.6 % WW 438 463 -5.3 % -0.6 % -4.7 % 881 913 -3.5 % 0.2 % -3.7 % UPTRAVI US 272 268 1.4 % 1.4 % - 541 527 2.6 % 2.6 % - Intl 56 45 26.2 % 38.3 % -12.1 % 112 91 23.5 % 33.4 % -9.9 % WW 328 313 4.9 % 6.6 % -1.7 % 653 618 5.7 % 7.1 % -1.4 % OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 23 36 -36.2 % -36.2 % - 53 78 -32.3 % -32.3 % - Intl 55 59 -8.1 % 4.8 % -12.9 % 108 122 -11.7 % -2.0 % -9.7 % WW 78 95 -18.7 % -10.7 % -8.0 % 161 200 -19.8 % -13.9 % -5.9 % CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER US 757 780 -3.0 % -3.0 % - 1,429 1,579 -9.5 % -9.5 % - Intl 215 241 -10.9 % -3.4 % -7.5 % 453 486 -6.9 % -1.2 % -5.7 % WW 972 1,021 -4.8 % -3.1 % -1.7 % 1,882 2,065 -8.9 % -7.5 % -1.4 % XARELTO US 609 569 7.1 % 7.1 % - 1,117 1,158 -3.5 % -3.5 % - Intl - - - - - - - - - - WW 609 569 7.1 % 7.1 % - 1,117 1,158 -3.5 % -3.5 % - INVOKANA / INVOKAMET US 55 96 -42.9 % -42.9 % - 115 183 -37.1 % -37.1 % - Intl 65 64 2.4 % 10.2 % -7.8 % 133 127 4.9 % 10.6 % -5.7 % WW 120 160 -24.9 % -21.8 % -3.1 % 248 310 -19.9 % -17.6 % -2.3 % OTHER US 93 116 -19.5 % -19.5 % - 197 238 -17.2 % -17.2 % - Intl 150 178 -15.6 % -8.3 % -7.3 % 320 360 -11.1 % -5.4 % -5.7 % WW 243 293 -17.2 % -12.7 % -4.5 % 517 598 -13.5 % -10.1 % -3.4 % TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL US 7,159 6,869 4.2 % 4.2 % - 13,791 13,315 3.6 % 3.6 % - Intl 6,158 5,611 9.8 % 22.1 % -12.3 % 12,395 11,266 10.0 % 19.4 % -9.4 % WW $ 13,317 12,480 6.7 % 12.3 % -5.6 % $ 26,186 24,581 6.5 % 10.8 % -4.3 % See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change MEDTECH SEGMENT (2,3,5) 2022 2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2022 2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS US $ 525 475 10.5 % 10.5 % - 1,019 909 12.1 % 12.1 % - Intl 525 572 -8.1 % 1.0 % -9.1 % 1,123 1,086 3.4 % 10.2 % -6.8 % WW 1,049 1,046 0.3 % 5.3 % -5.0 % 2,141 1,995 7.4 % 11.1 % -3.7 % ORTHOPAEDICS US 1,338 1,323 1.1 % 1.1 % - 2,627 2,572 2.1 % 2.1 % - Intl 820 904 -9.3 % -0.6 % -8.7 % 1,719 1,768 -2.8 % 4.2 % -7.0 % WW 2,157 2,227 -3.1 % 0.5 % -3.6 % 4,345 4,340 0.1 % 3.0 % -2.9 % HIPS US 240 233 3.4 % 3.4 % - 465 442 5.2 % 5.2 % - Intl 148 159 -6.6 % 1.7 % -8.3 % 312 305 2.4 % 9.0 % -6.6 % WW 388 391 -0.7 % 2.7 % -3.4 % 777 747 4.1 % 6.8 % -2.7 % KNEES US 216 210 2.9 % 2.9 % - 417 395 5.6 % 5.6 % - Intl 133 140 -4.6 % 3.9 % -8.5 % 271 272 -0.4 % 6.4 % -6.8 % WW 349 350 -0.1 % 3.3 % -3.4 % 688 667 3.1 % 5.9 % -2.8 % TRAUMA US 464 447 3.9 % 3.9 % - 939 897 4.7 % 4.7 % - Intl 232 263 -11.8 % -1.7 % -10.1 % 505 545 -7.4 % 0.3 % -7.7 % WW 696 710 -1.9 % 1.8 % -3.7 % 1,444 1,443 0.1 % 3.0 % -2.9 % SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER US 418 434 -3.7 % -3.7 % - 805 838 -3.9 % -3.9 % - Intl 306 343 -10.6 % -2.5 % -8.1 % 630 646 -2.4 % 4.2 % -6.6 % WW 724 777 -6.8 % -3.2 % -3.6 % 1,436 1,484 -3.2 % -0.4 % -2.8 % REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change 2022 2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2022 2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency SURGERY US 992 1,035 -4.1 % -4.1 % - 1,913 1,933 -1.0 % -1.0 % - Intl 1,458 1,487 -2.0 % 5.9 % -7.9 % 2,971 2,961 0.3 % 6.2 % -5.9 % WW 2,450 2,522 -2.8 % 1.8 % -4.6 % 4,884 4,894 -0.2 % 3.4 % -3.6 % ADVANCED US 454 459 -1.1 % -1.1 % - 871 864 0.8 % 0.8 % - Intl 702 708 -0.9 % 6.6 % -7.5 % 1,431 1,421 0.7 % 6.0 % -5.3 % WW 1,156 1,168 -1.0 % 3.6 % -4.6 % 2,302 2,286 0.7 % 4.0 % -3.3 % GENERAL US 538 576 -6.4 % -6.4 % - 1,042 1,069 -2.5 % -2.5 % - Intl 756 779 -3.0 % 5.3 % -8.3 % 1,540 1,540 0.0 % 6.5 % -6.5 % WW 1,294 1,354 -4.5 % 0.3 % -4.8 % 2,582 2,608 -1.0 % 2.8 % -3.8 % VISION US 496 467 6.2 % 6.2 % - 1,017 939 8.3 % 8.3 % - Intl 745 716 4.0 % 13.9 % -9.9 % 1,481 1,389 6.6 % 15.1 % -8.5 % WW 1,241 1,183 4.9 % 10.9 % -6.0 % 2,498 2,328 7.3 % 12.4 % -5.1 % CONTACT LENSES / OTHER US 374 352 6.6 % 6.6 % - 774 723 7.2 % 7.2 % - Intl 519 517 0.4 % 11.0 % -10.6 % 1,030 1,003 2.7 % 11.9 % -9.2 % WW 894 868 2.9 % 9.2 % -6.3 % 1,804 1,725 4.5 % 9.9 % -5.4 % SURGICAL US 122 115 5.1 % 5.1 % - 243 216 12.1 % 12.1 % - Intl 225 199 13.6 % 21.5 % -7.9 % 451 386 17.0 % 23.5 % -6.5 % WW 347 314 10.5 % 15.5 % -5.0 % 694 602 15.2 % 19.4 % -4.2 % TOTAL MEDTECH US 3,351 3,299 1.6 % 1.6 % - 6,576 6,353 3.5 % 3.5 % - Intl 3,547 3,679 -3.6 % 5.1 % -8.7 % 7,293 7,204 1.2 % 8.0 % -6.8 % WW $ 6,898 6,978 -1.1 % 3.4 % -4.5 % $ 13,869 13,557 2.3 % 5.9 % -3.6 % Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,

therefore, may not recalculate precisely * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful (1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency (2) Unaudited (3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures (4) Reported as U.S. sales (5) Previously referred to as Medical Devices Supplemental Sales Reconciliation (Unaudited)



(Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2022 2021 Total Operations Currency 2022 2021 Total Operations Currency Pharmaceutical U.S. $ 7,159 6,869 4.2 % 4.2 - $ 13,791 13,315 3.6 % 3.6 - International 6,158 5,611 9.8 22.1 (12.3 ) 12,395 11,266 10.0 19.4 (9.4 ) Worldwide 13,317 12,480 6.7 12.3 (5.6 ) 26,186 24,581 6.5 10.8 (4.3 ) COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. 45 51 (11.5 ) (11.5 ) - 120 151 (20.4 ) (20.4 ) - International 499 113 * * * 881 113 * - * * Worldwide 544 164 * * * 1,001 264 * - * * Pharmaceutical excluding COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. 7,114 6,818 4.3 4.3 - 13,671 13,164 3.9 3.9 - International 5,659 5,498 2.9 13.9 (11.0 ) 11,514 11,153 3.2 11.9 (8.7 ) Worldwide 12,773 12,316 3.7 8.6 (4.9 ) 25,185 24,317 3.6 7.5 (3.9 ) Worldwide U.S. 12,197 11,919 2.3 2.3 - 23,611 23,030 2.5 2.5 - International 11,823 11,393 3.8 13.9 (10.1 )