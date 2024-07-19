JULY 17, 2024 / 12:30PM, JNJ.N - Q2 2024 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Call

When I look to the back half onto answer your question more directly, the reason we are confident is firstly, not only the return to more normalized growth within Vision, but in Surgery, by the way, all that business was also was impacted by a slower start, especially in China. We see that starting to normalize. And also remember in our surgery business, the results were impacted by the divestiture of ACCLARENT last year.

And so normalized growth -- our adjusted operational growth was actually closer to flat. We see that continuing to grow at low-single-digit through the back half of the year. We're proud of the solid results in Ortho and see that continuing to be driven by strong results within hips, 6%; in knees, almost 10%, driven by tremendous innovation, especially in VELYS.

And then more broadly, I'll end with our real confidence in the growth of our Cardiovascular portfolio. And remember, Larry, that we've got an EP business that's $5 billion today, grew 21% last year, 19% for the first-half of the year. In fact, in the second quarter, in the face of competition, here in the US we grew that business 16%. And so we're very confident in our ability to grow that leadership position.

And then finally, the addition of Abiomed still continuing to grow ahead of our deal expectations, 15.4%. I think that's going to be bolstered by the landmark results, the first time in 25 years, where we have the DanGer Shock study showing survivability benefits of Impella, which will continue to open new markets for that portfolio.

And then finally, I'll end with how delighted we are to inch very, very short order, welcome Shockwave to Johnson & Johnson. We closed that transaction in record timing and are really excited by the fact that we will shortly announce that they will be the 13th business with sales in excess of $1 billion annually. And so for all those reasons, Larry, while a tougher second quarter primarily due to comps, we remain very confident in a solid 2024.

Operator

Louise Chen, Cantor Fitzgerald.

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - Analyst

Hi, thank you for taking my question. Wanted to ask you about your Phase 3 nipocalimab data that you presented recently. And how do you compare and contrast the efficacy and durability of your product versus other FcRns and mechanisms of actions on the market? Thank you.

John Reed - Johnson & Johnson - Executive Vice President of Innovative Medicine, R&D

Yeah, John Reed here. Thanks for that question. Well, we're really excited about the data in Sjogren's with nipocalimab. The data we delivered shows really sustained disease control, which is so important by our dosing regimen as compared to some of the intermittent dosing regimens used by others.

And the consistent efficacy we've seen across all primary, secondary endpoints, et cetera is really compelling. It's a guess that we may be on the first advanced therapy for Sjogren's that disease has ever seen.

As you know, that's a very prevalent disorder affecting its estimated 4 million people around the world, perhaps 1 million in the United States, 90% of the people impacted are women right in the prime of life. So we're really excited about the possibility of bringing forward the first advanced therapy for that disorder.

Jennifer Taubert - Johnson & Johnson - Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Innovative Medicine

Maybe I can add-in a couple of things on nipocalimab as well because we're really excited by what we're seeing from all the data that's coming out. And over the last 18 months, we've demonstrated clinical effect in actually four auto-antibody driven diseases and we are the only FcRn blocker

