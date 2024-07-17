Second Quarter 2024
Other Financial Disclosures
Table of Contents
Table 1: Sales by Segment
1
Table 2: Sales by Geographic Area
2
Table 3: Sales of Key Products/Franchises
3 - 7
Table 3a: Supplemental Sales Reconciliation
8
Table 4: Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings - QTD
9
Table 5: Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings - YTD
10
Table 6: Non-GAAP Adjusted Operational Sales Growth - QTD
11
Table 7: Non-GAAP Adjusted Operational Sales Growth - YTD
12
Table 8: Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Earnings
13
Table 9: Non-GAAP IBT and R&D Expense by Segment - QTD
14
Table 10: Non-GAAP IBT and R&D Expense by Segment - YTD
15
Table 11: Non-GAAP P&L Reconciliation
16
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
SECOND QUARTER
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
Sales to customers by
segment of business
Innovative Medicine (1)
U.S.
$
8,510
7,818
8.9
%
8.9
-
International
5,980
5,913
1.1
6.4
(5.3)
14,490
13,731
5.5
7.8
(2.3)
Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)
U.S.
8,510
7,818
8.9
8.9
-
International
5,808
5,628
3.2
8.7
(5.5)
14,318
13,446
6.5
8.8
(2.3)
MedTech
U.S.
4,059
3,839
5.7
5.7
-
International
3,898
3,949
(1.3)
3.2
(4.5)
7,957
7,788
2.2
4.4
(2.2)
U.S.
12,569
11,657
7.8
7.8
-
International
9,878
9,862
0.2
5.1
(4.9)
Worldwide
22,447
21,519
4.3
6.6
(2.3)
U.S.
12,569
11,657
7.8
7.8
-
International
9,706
9,577
1.3
6.4
(5.1)
Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)
$
22,275
21,234
4.9
%
7.2
(2.3)
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
- Refer to supplemental sales information schedules
SIX MONTHS
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
$
16,122
14,841
8.6
%
8.6
-
11,930
12,303
(3.0)
1.0
(4.0)
28,052
27,144
3.3
5.2
(1.9)
16,122
14,841
8.6
8.6
-
11,733
11,271
4.1
8.5
(4.4)
27,855
26,112
6.7
8.6
(1.9)
8,067
7,598
6.2
6.2
-
7,711
7,671
0.5
4.6
(4.1)
15,778
15,269
3.3
5.4
(2.1)
24,189
22,439
7.8
7.8
-
19,641
19,974
(1.7)
2.4
(4.1)
43,830
42,413
3.3
5.2
(1.9)
24,189
22,439
7.8
7.8
-
19,444
18,942
2.7
6.9
(4.2)
$
43,633
41,381
5.4
%
7.4
(2.0)
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
SECOND QUARTER
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
Sales to customers by
geographic area
U.S.
$
12,569
11,657
7.8
%
7.8
-
Europe
5,214
5,131
1.6
3.4
(1.8)
Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,212
1,136
6.7
22.6
(15.9)
Asia-Pacific, Africa
3,452
3,595
(4.0)
1.9
(5.9)
International
9,878
9,862
0.2
5.1
(4.9)
Worldwide
$
22,447
21,519
4.3
%
6.6
(2.3)
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
SECOND QUARTER
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
Sales to customers by
geographic area (ex. COVID-19 Vaccine)
U.S.*
$
12,569
11,657
7.8
%
7.8
-
Europe(1)
5,042
4,846
4.1
6.0
(1.9)
Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.*
1,212
1,136
6.7
22.6
(15.9)
Asia-Pacific, Africa*
3,452
3,595
(4.0)
1.9
(5.9)
International
9,706
9,577
1.3
6.4
(5.1)
Worldwide
$
22,275
21,234
4.9
%
7.2
(2.3)
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
- Refer to supplemental sales information schedules *No COVID-19 Vaccine sales
SIX MONTHS
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
$
24,189
22,439
7.8
%
7.8
-
10,377
10,721
(3.2)
(2.4)
(0.8)
2,406
2,212
8.8
21.9
(13.1)
6,858
7,041
(2.6)
3.4
(6.0)
19,641
19,974
(1.7)
2.4
(4.1)
$
43,830
42,413
3.3
%
5.2
(1.9)
SIX MONTHS
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
$
24,189
22,439
7.8
%
7.8
-
10,180
9,689
5.1
6.0
(0.9)
2,406
2,212
8.8
21.9
(13.1)
6,858
7,041
(2.6)
3.4
(6.0)
19,444
18,942
2.7
6.9
(4.2)
$
43,633
41,381
5.4
%
7.4
(2.0)
INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2)
IMMUNOLOGY
US
Intl
WW
REMICADE
US
US Exports (3)
Intl
WW
SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
US
Intl
WW
STELARA
US
Intl
WW
TREMFYA
US
Intl
WW
OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
US
Intl
WW
INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US
Intl
WW
COVID-19 VACCINE
US
Intl
WW
EDURANT / rilpivirine
US
Intl
WW
PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZAUS
Intl
WW
OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US
Intl
WW
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SECOND QUARTER
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
$
2,978
2,865
4.0%
4.0%
-
1,744
1,631
6.9%
13.2%
-6.3%
4,722
4,496
5.0%
7.3%
-2.3%
231
277
-16.7%
-16.7%
-
35
33
7.9%
7.9%
-
127
152
-16.6%
-12.0%
-4.6%
393
462
-14.9%
-13.4%
-1.5%
267
285
-6.3%
-6.3%
-
270
244
10.9%
22.8%
-11.9%
537
529
1.6%
7.1%
-5.5%
1,855
1,817
2.1%
2.1%
-
1,030
981
5.0%
10.1%
-5.1%
2,885
2,797
3.1%
4.9%
-1.8%
589
450
30.8%
30.8%
-
317
255
23.9%
30.5%
-6.6%
906
706
28.3%
30.7%
-2.4%
2
4
-51.5%
-51.5%
-
0
0
-
-
-
2
4
-51.5%
-51.5%
-
334
395
-15.4%
-15.4%
-
631
727
-13.1%
-11.6%
-1.5%
965
1,121
-13.9%
-12.9%
-1.0%
0
0
-
-
-
172
285
-39.7%
-39.7%
0.0%
172
285
-39.7%
-39.7%
0.0%
8
8
-2.8%
-2.8%
-
288
258
11.5%
13.0%
-1.5%
297
266
11.0%
12.5%
-1.5%
321
382
-16.0%
-16.0%
-
117
109
6.5%
9.9%
-3.4%
438
491
-11.0%
-10.3%
-0.7%
5
5
18.5%
18.5%
-
55
74
-25.6%
-21.1%
-4.5%
61
79
-23.1%
-18.8%
-4.3%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SIX MONTHS
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
$
5,431
5,313
2.2%
2.2%
-
3,538
3,295
7.4%
12.1%
-4.7%
8,969
8,608
4.2%
6.0%
-1.8%
497
553
-10.1%
-10.1%
-
62
74
-15.4%
-15.4%
-
268
322
-16.9%
-13.2%
-3.7%
827
949
-12.9%
-11.6%
-1.3%
521
556
-6.2%
-6.2%
-
569
510
11.7%
21.3%
-9.6%
1,091
1,066
2.3%
7.0%
-4.7%
3,251
3,268
-0.5%
-0.5%
-
2,085
1,974
5.6%
9.1%
-3.5%
5,336
5,241
1.8%
3.1%
-1.3%
1,098
856
28.2%
28.2%
-
616
489
25.8%
31.0%
-5.2%
1,714
1,346
27.3%
29.2%
-1.9%
2
7
-75.4%
-75.4%
-
0
0
-
-
-
2
7
-75.4%
-75.4%
-
658
787
-16.4%
-16.4%
-
1,128
1,920
-41.3%
-40.7%
-0.6%
1,786
2,707
-34.0%
-33.7%
-0.3%
0
0
-
-
-
197
1,032
-80.9%
-80.9%
0.0%
197
1,032
-80.9%
-80.9%
0.0%
16
17
-7.0%
-7.0%
-
603
529
14.1%
14.4%
-0.3%
620
546
13.4%
13.7%
-0.3%
635
760
-16.5%
-16.5%
-
221
208
6.0%
7.8%
-1.8%
856
968
-11.6%
-11.2%
-0.4%
7
10
-29.4%
-29.4%
-
107
151
-29.3%
-26.0%
-3.3%
114
161
-29.3%
-26.2%
-3.1%
NEUROSCIENCE
US
Intl
WW
CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
US
Intl
WW
INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION / INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTAUS
Intl
WW
SPRAVATO
US
Intl
WW
OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
US
Intl
WW
ONCOLOGY
US
Intl
WW
CARVYKTI
US
Intl
WW
DARZALEX
US
Intl
WW
ERLEADA
US
Intl
WW
IMBRUVICA
US
Intl
WW
TECVAYLI
US
Intl
WW
ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
US
Intl
WW
OTHER ONCOLOGY
US
Intl
WW
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SECOND QUARTER
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
1,102
1,029
7.1%
7.1%
-
679
764
-11.1%
-6.0%
-5.1%
1,782
1,793
-0.6%
1.5%
-2.1%
34
64
-47.7%
-47.7%
-
129
143
-9.8%
-4.6%
-5.2%
163
208
-21.5%
-17.9%
-3.6%
784
721
8.8%
8.8%
-
269
310
-13.1%
-9.0%
-4.1%
1,054
1,031
2.2%
3.5%
-1.3%
226
144
57.9%
57.9%
-
44
25
73.5%
77.4%
-3.9%
271
169
60.2%
60.8%
-0.6%
57
100
-42.5%
-42.5%
-
237
286
-17.0%
-10.8%
-6.2%
294
386
-23.7%
-19.1%
-4.6%
2,636
2,069
27.4%
27.4%
-
2,455
2,329
5.4%
10.8%
-5.4%
5,090
4,398
15.7%
18.6%
-2.9%
167
114
46.5%
46.5%
-
20
3
*
*
*
186
117
59.8%
59.9%
-0.1%
1,641
1,322
24.2%
24.2%
-
1,237
1,110
11.5%
17.9%
-6.4%
2,878
2,431
18.4%
21.3%
-2.9%
318
241
32.2%
32.2%
-
418
326
28.0%
32.8%
-4.8%
736
567
29.8%
32.5%
-2.7%
246
262
-6.4%
-6.4%
-
525
579
-9.4%
-5.6%
-3.8%
770
841
-8.5%
-5.9%
-2.6%
104
82
27.5%
27.5%
-
30
12
*
*
*
135
94
42.9%
43.5%
-0.6%
11
9
21.6%
21.6%
-
154
218
-29.6%
-23.6%
-6.0%
165
227
-27.7%
-21.9%
-5.8%
148
40
*
*
-
71
80
-10.4%
-6.0%
-4.4%
221
120
84.2%
87.2%
-3.0%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SIX MONTHS
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2,156
2,007
7.4%
7.4%
-
1,428
1,590
-10.2%
-5.2%
-5.0%
3,585
3,597
-0.3%
1.9%
-2.2%
75
134
-44.3%
-44.3%
-
265
279
-5.1%
-0.2%
-4.9%
340
414
-17.8%
-14.5%
-3.3%
1,549
1,434
8.0%
8.0%
-
561
641
-12.4%
-8.8%
-3.6%
2,110
2,075
1.7%
2.8%
-1.1%
417
255
63.9%
63.9%
-
78
45
74.6%
76.3%
-1.7%
496
300
65.5%
65.7%
-0.2%
115
184
-37.3%
-37.3%
-
524
625
-16.2%
-9.5%
-6.7%
639
809
-21.0%
-15.8%
-5.2%
5,019
3,958
26.8%
26.8%
-
4,885
4,552
7.3%
11.7%
-4.4%
9,904
8,510
16.4%
18.7%
-2.3%
307
184
66.8%
66.8%
-
36
5
*
*
*
343
189
81.5%
81.5%
0.0%
3,105
2,513
23.6%
23.6%
-
2,465
2,182
12.9%
18.4%
-5.5%
5,570
4,695
18.6%
21.2%
-2.6%
603
490
23.0%
23.0%
-
822
619
32.8%
36.5%
-3.7%
1,425
1,109
28.4%
30.5%
-2.1%
511
532
-3.9%
-3.9%
-
1,043
1,136
-8.3%
-5.6%
-2.7%
1,554
1,668
-6.9%
-5.1%
-1.8%
205
139
47.7%
47.7%
-
63
18
*
*
*
268
157
70.2%
70.2%
0.0%
20
25
-19.7%
-19.7%
-
326
447
-27.2%
-22.1%
-5.1%
346
472
-26.8%
-22.0%
-4.8%
267
75
*
*
-
131
144
-8.5%
-5.8%
-2.7%
399
219
82.4%
84.2%
-1.8%
PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US
Intl
WW
OPSUMIT
US
Intl
WW
UPTRAVI
US
Intl
WW
OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSIONUS
Intl
WW
CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHERUS
Intl
WW
XARELTO
US
Intl
WW
OTHER
US
Intl
WW
TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE
US
Intl
WW
See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SECOND QUARTER
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
743
684
8.7%
8.7%
-
296
289
2.6%
11.2%
-8.6%
1,039
972
6.9%
9.4%
-2.5%
373
328
13.7%
13.7%
-
170
179
-5.0%
0.5%
-5.5%
544
507
7.1%
9.1%
-2.0%
349
338
3.3%
3.3%
-
76
61
24.6%
34.4%
-9.8%
426
399
6.6%
8.1%
-1.5%
20
18
18.8%
18.8%
-
50
48
3.1%
21.0%
-17.9%
71
66
7.2%
20.4%
-13.2%
717
776
-7.7%
-7.7%
-
176
174
0.6%
4.0%
-3.4%
892
950
-6.2%
-5.5%
-0.7%
587
637
-7.9%
-7.9%
-
-
-
-
-
-
587
637
-7.9%
-7.9%
-
129
138
-6.4%
-6.4%
-
176
174
0.6%
4.0%
-3.4%
305
313
-2.5%
-0.6%
-1.9%
8,510
7,818
8.9%
8.9%
-
5,980
5,913
1.1%
6.4%
-5.3%
$
14,490
13,731
5.5%
7.8%
-2.3%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SIX MONTHS
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
1,509
1,284
17.5%
17.5%
-
579
561
3.4%
11.0%
-7.6%
2,088
1,844
13.2%
15.5%
-2.3%
729
601
21.3%
21.3%
-
339
346
-2.2%
2.5%
-4.7%
1,068
947
12.7%
14.4%
-1.7%
741
642
15.5%
15.5%
-
152
119
27.6%
36.4%
-8.8%
894
761
17.4%
18.7%
-1.3%
38
41
-6.1%
-6.1%
-
89
95
-6.7%
10.2%
-16.9%
127
136
-6.5%
5.3%
-11.8%
1,348
1,491
-9.6%
-9.6%
-
373
386
-3.6%
-1.9%
-1.7%
1,721
1,877
-8.3%
-8.0%
-0.3%
1,105
1,215
-9.1%
-9.1%
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,105
1,215
-9.1%
-9.1%
-
243
275
-11.8%
-11.8%
-
373
386
-3.6%
-1.9%
-1.7%
616
662
-7.0%
-6.0%
-1.0%
16,122
14,841
8.6%
8.6%
-
11,930
12,303
-3.0%
1.0%
-4.0%
$
28,052
27,144
3.3%
5.2%
-1.9%
MEDTECH SEGMENT (2)
CARDIOVASCULAR (4)
US
Intl
WW ELECTROPHYSIOLOGYUS
Intl
WW
ABIOMED
US
Intl
WW
SHOCKWAVE (5)
US
Intl
WW
OTHER CARDIOVASCULAR (4)US
Intl
WW
ORTHOPAEDICS
US
Intl
WW
HIPS
US
Intl
WW
KNEES
US
Intl
WW
TRAUMA
US
Intl
WW
SPINE, SPORTS & OTHERUS
Intl
WW
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SECOND QUARTER
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
$
1,119
908
23.3%
23.3%
-
753
712
5.7%
11.2%
-5.5%
1,873
1,620
15.6%
18.0%
-2.4%
705
609
15.7%
15.7%
-
618
587
5.4%
11.1%
-5.7%
1,323
1,196
10.6%
13.4%
-2.8%
309
272
13.2%
13.2%
-
72
59
20.7%
25.3%
-4.6%
379
331
14.5%
15.4%
-0.9%
77
-
*
*
-
0
-
-
-
-
77
-
*
*
-
29
27
12.5%
12.5%
-
64
67
-4.5%
-1.0%
-3.5%
93
93
0.3%
2.8%
-2.5%
1,422
1,388
2.5%
2.5%
-
890
878
1.4%
4.5%
-3.1%
2,312
2,265
2.1%
3.3%
-1.2%
265
250
5.8%
5.8%
-
152
147
3.4%
6.8%
-3.4%
417
397
4.9%
6.2%
-1.3%
230
221
4.2%
4.2%
-
163
142
14.9%
17.7%
-2.8%
394
363
8.4%
9.5%
-1.1%
498
483
3.0%
3.0%
-
260
255
2.4%
5.5%
-3.1%
759
739
2.8%
3.8%
-1.0%
430
433
-0.8%
-0.8%
-
314
334
-6.1%
-2.9%
-3.2%
743
766
-3.1%
-1.7%
-1.4%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SIX MONTHS
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
$
2,144
1,771
21.1%
21.1%
-
1,534
1,352
13.4%
18.9%
-5.5%
3,679
3,123
17.8%
20.2%
-2.4%
1,397
1,180
18.4%
18.4%
-
1,270
1,109
14.6%
20.4%
-5.8%
2,667
2,288
16.5%
19.4%
-2.9%
612
536
14.1%
14.1%
-
139
119
16.5%
20.0%
-3.5%
750
655
14.5%
15.2%
-0.7%
77
-
*
*
-
0
-
-
-
-
77
-
*
*
-
59
55
7.7%
7.7%
-
126
125
0.8%
4.8%
-4.0%
185
180
2.9%
5.7%
-2.8%
2,870
2,751
4.3%
4.3%
-
1,782
1,759
1.3%
3.6%
-2.3%
4,652
4,510
3.2%
4.0%
-0.8%
535
491
8.9%
8.9%
-
304
296
2.6%
5.0%
-2.4%
839
787
6.5%
7.4%
-0.9%
472
447
5.5%
5.5%
-
323
284
13.6%
15.4%
-1.8%
795
731
8.7%
9.4%
-0.7%
1,002
974
2.9%
2.9%
-
521
522
0.0%
2.1%
-2.1%
1,524
1,496
1.9%
2.6%
-0.7%
862
839
2.7%
2.7%
-
634
657
-3.5%
-1.0%
-2.5%
1,495
1,495
0.0%
1.1%
-1.1%
SURGERY
US
Intl
WW
ADVANCED
US
Intl
WW
GENERAL
US
Intl
WW
VISION
US
Intl
WW
CONTACT LENSES / OTHERUS
Intl
WW
SURGICAL
US
Intl
WW
TOTAL MEDTECH
US
Intl
WW
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SECOND QUARTER
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
995
1,015
-2.0%
-2.0%
-
1,493
1,580
-5.5%
-0.7%
-4.8%
2,488
2,594
-4.1%
-1.2%
-2.9%
466
466
0.1%
0.1%
-
675
757
-10.8%
-6.4%
-4.4%
1,141
1,222
-6.7%
-3.9%
-2.8%
528
548
-3.7%
-3.7%
-
818
823
-0.7%
4.5%
-5.2%
1,346
1,372
-1.9%
1.2%
-3.1%
523
529
-1.2%
-1.2%
-
763
778
-2.0%
2.2%
-4.2%
1,285
1,308
-1.7%
0.8%
-2.5%
409
409
0.2%
0.2%
-
509
530
-4.0%
1.2%
-5.2%
918
939
-2.2%
0.7%
-2.9%
113
120
-5.8%
-5.8%
-
254
249
2.1%
4.5%
-2.4%
367
369
-0.5%
1.2%
-1.7%
4,059
3,839
5.7%
5.7%
-
3,898
3,949
-1.3%
3.2%
-4.5%
$
7,957
$
7,788
2.2%
4.4%
-2.2%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SIX MONTHS
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
1,982
1,990
-0.4%
-0.4%
-
2,922
3,039
-3.8%
0.7%
-4.5%
4,904
5,028
-2.5%
0.3%
-2.8%
912
910
0.2%
0.2%
-
1,316
1,430
-8.0%
-3.7%
-4.3%
2,228
2,340
-4.8%
-2.2%
-2.6%
1,070
1,079
-0.9%
-0.9%
-
1,606
1,608
-0.2%
4.7%
-4.9%
2,676
2,688
-0.5%
2.4%
-2.9%
1,070
1,087
-1.5%
-1.5%
-
1,473
1,521
-3.2%
0.6%
-3.8%
2,543
2,608
-2.5%
-0.3%
-2.2%
847
853
-0.6%
-0.6%
-
981
1,039
-5.6%
-0.9%
-4.7%
1,828
1,892
-3.4%
-0.8%
-2.6%
223
234
-4.8%
-4.8%
-
492
482
2.1%
4.0%
-1.9%
715
716
-0.1%
1.1%
-1.2%
8,067
7,598
6.2%
6.2%
-
7,711
7,671
0.5%
4.6%
-4.1%
$
15,778
15,269
3.3%
5.4%
-2.1%
Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely
* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
- Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
- Unaudited
- Reported as U.S. sales
- Previously referred to as Interventional Solutions
- Acquired on May 31, 2024
Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Millions)
SECOND QUARTER
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
Innovative Medicine
U.S.
$
8,510
7,818
8.9
%
8.9
-
International
5,980
5,913
1.1
6.4
(5.3)
Worldwide
14,490
13,731
5.5
7.8
(2.3)
COVID-19 Vaccine
U.S.
-
-
-
-
-
International
172
285
(39.7)
(39.7)
0.0
Worldwide
172
285
(39.7)
(39.7)
0.0
Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine
U.S.
8,510
7,818
8.9
8.9
-
International
5,808
5,628
3.2
8.7
(5.5)
Worldwide
14,318
13,446
6.5
8.8
(2.3)
Worldwide
U.S.
12,569
11,657
7.8
7.8
-
International
9,878
9,862
0.2
5.1
(4.9)
Worldwide
22,447
21,519
4.3
6.6
(2.3)
COVID-19 Vaccine
U.S.
-
-
-
-
-
International
172
285
(39.7)
(39.7)
0.0
Worldwide
172
285
(39.7)
(39.7)
0.0
Worldwide
U.S.
12,569
11,657
7.8
7.8
-
International
9,706
9,577
1.3
6.4
(5.1)
Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine
$
22,275
21,234
4.9
%
7.2
(2.3)
SIX MONTHS
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
$
16,122
14,841
8.6
%
8.6
-
11,930
12,303
(3.0)
1.0
(4.0)
28,052
27,144
3.3
5.2
(1.9)
-
-
-
-
-
197
1,032
(80.9)
(80.9)
0.0
197
1,032
(80.9)
(80.9)
0.0
16,122
14,841
8.6
8.6
-
11,733
11,271
4.1
8.5
(4.4)
27,855
26,112
6.7
8.6
(1.9)
24,189
22,439
7.8
7.8
-
19,641
19,974
(1.7)
2.4
(4.1)
43,830
42,413
3.3
5.2
(1.9)
-
-
-
-
-
197
1,032
(80.9)
(80.9)
0.0
197
1,032
(80.9)
(80.9)
0.0
24,189
22,439
7.8
7.8
-
19,444
18,942
2.7
6.9
(4.2)
$
43,633
41,381
5.4
%
7.4
(2.0)
Europe
$
5,214
5,131
1.6
%
3.4
(1.8)
$
10,377
10,721
(3.2)
%
(2.4)
(0.8)
Europe COVID-19 Vaccine Sales
172
285
(39.7)
(39.7)
0.0
197
1,032
(80.9)
(80.9)
0.0
Europe excluding COVID-19 Vaccine Sales
$
5,042
4,846
4.1
%
6.0
(1.9)
$
10,180
9,689
5.1
%
6.0
(0.9)
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
SECOND QUARTER
2024
2023
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
Sales to customers
$
22,447
100.0
$
21,519
100.0
4.3
Cost of products sold
6,869
30.6
6,462
30.0
6.3
Gross Profit
15,578
69.4
15,057
70.0
3.5
Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
5,681
25.3
5,396
25.1
5.3
Research and development expense
3,440
15.3
3,703
17.2
(7.1)
In-process research and development impairments
194
0.9
-
0.0
Interest (income) expense, net
(125)
(0.6)
(109)
(0.5)
Other (income) expense, net
653
2.9
(384)
(1.8)
Restructuring
(13)
0.0
145
0.7
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
5,748
25.6
6,306
29.3
(8.8)
Provision for taxes on income
1,062
4.7
930
4.3
14.2
Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
4,686
20.9
$
5,376
25.0
(12.8)
Net earnings/(loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
-
(232)
Net earnings
$
4,686
$
5,144
Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
1.93
$
2.05
(5.9)
Net earnings/(loss) per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations
$
-
$
(0.09)
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,422.0
2,625.7
Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
18.5 %
14.7 %
Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations
$
8,404
37.4
$
8,005
37.2
5.0
Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
6,840
30.5
$
6,730
31.3
1.6
Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
2.82
$
2.56
10.2
Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
18.6 %
15.9 %
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Johnson & Johnson published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 10:29:08 UTC.