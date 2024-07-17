Second Quarter 2024

Other Financial Disclosures

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Supplementary Sales Data

(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

SECOND QUARTER

Percent Change

2024

2023

Total

Operations

Currency

Sales to customers by

segment of business

Innovative Medicine (1)

U.S.

$

8,510

7,818

8.9

%

8.9

-

International

5,980

5,913

1.1

6.4

(5.3)

14,490

13,731

5.5

7.8

(2.3)

Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)

U.S.

8,510

7,818

8.9

8.9

-

International

5,808

5,628

3.2

8.7

(5.5)

14,318

13,446

6.5

8.8

(2.3)

MedTech

U.S.

4,059

3,839

5.7

5.7

-

International

3,898

3,949

(1.3)

3.2

(4.5)

7,957

7,788

2.2

4.4

(2.2)

U.S.

12,569

11,657

7.8

7.8

-

International

9,878

9,862

0.2

5.1

(4.9)

Worldwide

22,447

21,519

4.3

6.6

(2.3)

U.S.

12,569

11,657

7.8

7.8

-

International

9,706

9,577

1.3

6.4

(5.1)

Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)

$

22,275

21,234

4.9

%

7.2

(2.3)

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

  1. Refer to supplemental sales information schedules

SIX MONTHS

Percent Change

2024

2023

Total

Operations

Currency

$

16,122

14,841

8.6

%

8.6

-

11,930

12,303

(3.0)

1.0

(4.0)

28,052

27,144

3.3

5.2

(1.9)

16,122

14,841

8.6

8.6

-

11,733

11,271

4.1

8.5

(4.4)

27,855

26,112

6.7

8.6

(1.9)

8,067

7,598

6.2

6.2

-

7,711

7,671

0.5

4.6

(4.1)

15,778

15,269

3.3

5.4

(2.1)

24,189

22,439

7.8

7.8

-

19,641

19,974

(1.7)

2.4

(4.1)

43,830

42,413

3.3

5.2

(1.9)

24,189

22,439

7.8

7.8

-

19,444

18,942

2.7

6.9

(4.2)

$

43,633

41,381

5.4

%

7.4

(2.0)

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Supplementary Sales Data

(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

SECOND QUARTER

Percent Change

2024

2023

Total

Operations

Currency

Sales to customers by

geographic area

U.S.

$

12,569

11,657

7.8

%

7.8

-

Europe

5,214

5,131

1.6

3.4

(1.8)

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.

1,212

1,136

6.7

22.6

(15.9)

Asia-Pacific, Africa

3,452

3,595

(4.0)

1.9

(5.9)

International

9,878

9,862

0.2

5.1

(4.9)

Worldwide

$

22,447

21,519

4.3

%

6.6

(2.3)

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Supplementary Sales Data

(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

SECOND QUARTER

Percent Change

2024

2023

Total

Operations

Currency

Sales to customers by

geographic area (ex. COVID-19 Vaccine)

U.S.*

$

12,569

11,657

7.8

%

7.8

-

Europe(1)

5,042

4,846

4.1

6.0

(1.9)

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.*

1,212

1,136

6.7

22.6

(15.9)

Asia-Pacific, Africa*

3,452

3,595

(4.0)

1.9

(5.9)

International

9,706

9,577

1.3

6.4

(5.1)

Worldwide

$

22,275

21,234

4.9

%

7.2

(2.3)

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

  1. Refer to supplemental sales information schedules *No COVID-19 Vaccine sales

SIX MONTHS

Percent Change

2024

2023

Total

Operations

Currency

$

24,189

22,439

7.8

%

7.8

-

10,377

10,721

(3.2)

(2.4)

(0.8)

2,406

2,212

8.8

21.9

(13.1)

6,858

7,041

(2.6)

3.4

(6.0)

19,641

19,974

(1.7)

2.4

(4.1)

$

43,830

42,413

3.3

%

5.2

(1.9)

SIX MONTHS

Percent Change

2024

2023

Total

Operations

Currency

$

24,189

22,439

7.8

%

7.8

-

10,180

9,689

5.1

6.0

(0.9)

2,406

2,212

8.8

21.9

(13.1)

6,858

7,041

(2.6)

3.4

(6.0)

19,444

18,942

2.7

6.9

(4.2)

$

43,633

41,381

5.4

%

7.4

(2.0)

INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2)

IMMUNOLOGY

US

Intl

WW

REMICADE

US

US Exports (3)

Intl

WW

SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA

US

Intl

WW

STELARA

US

Intl

WW

TREMFYA

US

Intl

WW

OTHER IMMUNOLOGY

US

Intl

WW

INFECTIOUS DISEASES

US

Intl

WW

COVID-19 VACCINE

US

Intl

WW

EDURANT / rilpivirine

US

Intl

WW

PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZAUS

Intl

WW

OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES

US

Intl

WW

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SECOND QUARTER

% Change

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

$

2,978

2,865

4.0%

4.0%

-

1,744

1,631

6.9%

13.2%

-6.3%

4,722

4,496

5.0%

7.3%

-2.3%

231

277

-16.7%

-16.7%

-

35

33

7.9%

7.9%

-

127

152

-16.6%

-12.0%

-4.6%

393

462

-14.9%

-13.4%

-1.5%

267

285

-6.3%

-6.3%

-

270

244

10.9%

22.8%

-11.9%

537

529

1.6%

7.1%

-5.5%

1,855

1,817

2.1%

2.1%

-

1,030

981

5.0%

10.1%

-5.1%

2,885

2,797

3.1%

4.9%

-1.8%

589

450

30.8%

30.8%

-

317

255

23.9%

30.5%

-6.6%

906

706

28.3%

30.7%

-2.4%

2

4

-51.5%

-51.5%

-

0

0

-

-

-

2

4

-51.5%

-51.5%

-

334

395

-15.4%

-15.4%

-

631

727

-13.1%

-11.6%

-1.5%

965

1,121

-13.9%

-12.9%

-1.0%

0

0

-

-

-

172

285

-39.7%

-39.7%

0.0%

172

285

-39.7%

-39.7%

0.0%

8

8

-2.8%

-2.8%

-

288

258

11.5%

13.0%

-1.5%

297

266

11.0%

12.5%

-1.5%

321

382

-16.0%

-16.0%

-

117

109

6.5%

9.9%

-3.4%

438

491

-11.0%

-10.3%

-0.7%

5

5

18.5%

18.5%

-

55

74

-25.6%

-21.1%

-4.5%

61

79

-23.1%

-18.8%

-4.3%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SIX MONTHS

% Change

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

$

5,431

5,313

2.2%

2.2%

-

3,538

3,295

7.4%

12.1%

-4.7%

8,969

8,608

4.2%

6.0%

-1.8%

497

553

-10.1%

-10.1%

-

62

74

-15.4%

-15.4%

-

268

322

-16.9%

-13.2%

-3.7%

827

949

-12.9%

-11.6%

-1.3%

521

556

-6.2%

-6.2%

-

569

510

11.7%

21.3%

-9.6%

1,091

1,066

2.3%

7.0%

-4.7%

3,251

3,268

-0.5%

-0.5%

-

2,085

1,974

5.6%

9.1%

-3.5%

5,336

5,241

1.8%

3.1%

-1.3%

1,098

856

28.2%

28.2%

-

616

489

25.8%

31.0%

-5.2%

1,714

1,346

27.3%

29.2%

-1.9%

2

7

-75.4%

-75.4%

-

0

0

-

-

-

2

7

-75.4%

-75.4%

-

658

787

-16.4%

-16.4%

-

1,128

1,920

-41.3%

-40.7%

-0.6%

1,786

2,707

-34.0%

-33.7%

-0.3%

0

0

-

-

-

197

1,032

-80.9%

-80.9%

0.0%

197

1,032

-80.9%

-80.9%

0.0%

16

17

-7.0%

-7.0%

-

603

529

14.1%

14.4%

-0.3%

620

546

13.4%

13.7%

-0.3%

635

760

-16.5%

-16.5%

-

221

208

6.0%

7.8%

-1.8%

856

968

-11.6%

-11.2%

-0.4%

7

10

-29.4%

-29.4%

-

107

151

-29.3%

-26.0%

-3.3%

114

161

-29.3%

-26.2%

-3.1%

NEUROSCIENCE

US

Intl

WW

CONCERTA / Methylphenidate

US

Intl

WW

INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION / INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTAUS

Intl

WW

SPRAVATO

US

Intl

WW

OTHER NEUROSCIENCE

US

Intl

WW

ONCOLOGY

US

Intl

WW

CARVYKTI

US

Intl

WW

DARZALEX

US

Intl

WW

ERLEADA

US

Intl

WW

IMBRUVICA

US

Intl

WW

TECVAYLI

US

Intl

WW

ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate

US

Intl

WW

OTHER ONCOLOGY

US

Intl

WW

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SECOND QUARTER

% Change

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

1,102

1,029

7.1%

7.1%

-

679

764

-11.1%

-6.0%

-5.1%

1,782

1,793

-0.6%

1.5%

-2.1%

34

64

-47.7%

-47.7%

-

129

143

-9.8%

-4.6%

-5.2%

163

208

-21.5%

-17.9%

-3.6%

784

721

8.8%

8.8%

-

269

310

-13.1%

-9.0%

-4.1%

1,054

1,031

2.2%

3.5%

-1.3%

226

144

57.9%

57.9%

-

44

25

73.5%

77.4%

-3.9%

271

169

60.2%

60.8%

-0.6%

57

100

-42.5%

-42.5%

-

237

286

-17.0%

-10.8%

-6.2%

294

386

-23.7%

-19.1%

-4.6%

2,636

2,069

27.4%

27.4%

-

2,455

2,329

5.4%

10.8%

-5.4%

5,090

4,398

15.7%

18.6%

-2.9%

167

114

46.5%

46.5%

-

20

3

*

*

*

186

117

59.8%

59.9%

-0.1%

1,641

1,322

24.2%

24.2%

-

1,237

1,110

11.5%

17.9%

-6.4%

2,878

2,431

18.4%

21.3%

-2.9%

318

241

32.2%

32.2%

-

418

326

28.0%

32.8%

-4.8%

736

567

29.8%

32.5%

-2.7%

246

262

-6.4%

-6.4%

-

525

579

-9.4%

-5.6%

-3.8%

770

841

-8.5%

-5.9%

-2.6%

104

82

27.5%

27.5%

-

30

12

*

*

*

135

94

42.9%

43.5%

-0.6%

11

9

21.6%

21.6%

-

154

218

-29.6%

-23.6%

-6.0%

165

227

-27.7%

-21.9%

-5.8%

148

40

*

*

-

71

80

-10.4%

-6.0%

-4.4%

221

120

84.2%

87.2%

-3.0%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SIX MONTHS

% Change

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2,156

2,007

7.4%

7.4%

-

1,428

1,590

-10.2%

-5.2%

-5.0%

3,585

3,597

-0.3%

1.9%

-2.2%

75

134

-44.3%

-44.3%

-

265

279

-5.1%

-0.2%

-4.9%

340

414

-17.8%

-14.5%

-3.3%

1,549

1,434

8.0%

8.0%

-

561

641

-12.4%

-8.8%

-3.6%

2,110

2,075

1.7%

2.8%

-1.1%

417

255

63.9%

63.9%

-

78

45

74.6%

76.3%

-1.7%

496

300

65.5%

65.7%

-0.2%

115

184

-37.3%

-37.3%

-

524

625

-16.2%

-9.5%

-6.7%

639

809

-21.0%

-15.8%

-5.2%

5,019

3,958

26.8%

26.8%

-

4,885

4,552

7.3%

11.7%

-4.4%

9,904

8,510

16.4%

18.7%

-2.3%

307

184

66.8%

66.8%

-

36

5

*

*

*

343

189

81.5%

81.5%

0.0%

3,105

2,513

23.6%

23.6%

-

2,465

2,182

12.9%

18.4%

-5.5%

5,570

4,695

18.6%

21.2%

-2.6%

603

490

23.0%

23.0%

-

822

619

32.8%

36.5%

-3.7%

1,425

1,109

28.4%

30.5%

-2.1%

511

532

-3.9%

-3.9%

-

1,043

1,136

-8.3%

-5.6%

-2.7%

1,554

1,668

-6.9%

-5.1%

-1.8%

205

139

47.7%

47.7%

-

63

18

*

*

*

268

157

70.2%

70.2%

0.0%

20

25

-19.7%

-19.7%

-

326

447

-27.2%

-22.1%

-5.1%

346

472

-26.8%

-22.0%

-4.8%

267

75

*

*

-

131

144

-8.5%

-5.8%

-2.7%

399

219

82.4%

84.2%

-1.8%

PULMONARY HYPERTENSION

US

Intl

WW

OPSUMIT

US

Intl

WW

UPTRAVI

US

Intl

WW

OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSIONUS

Intl

WW

CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHERUS

Intl

WW

XARELTO

US

Intl

WW

OTHER

US

Intl

WW

TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE

US

Intl

WW

See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SECOND QUARTER

% Change

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

743

684

8.7%

8.7%

-

296

289

2.6%

11.2%

-8.6%

1,039

972

6.9%

9.4%

-2.5%

373

328

13.7%

13.7%

-

170

179

-5.0%

0.5%

-5.5%

544

507

7.1%

9.1%

-2.0%

349

338

3.3%

3.3%

-

76

61

24.6%

34.4%

-9.8%

426

399

6.6%

8.1%

-1.5%

20

18

18.8%

18.8%

-

50

48

3.1%

21.0%

-17.9%

71

66

7.2%

20.4%

-13.2%

717

776

-7.7%

-7.7%

-

176

174

0.6%

4.0%

-3.4%

892

950

-6.2%

-5.5%

-0.7%

587

637

-7.9%

-7.9%

-

-

-

-

-

-

587

637

-7.9%

-7.9%

-

129

138

-6.4%

-6.4%

-

176

174

0.6%

4.0%

-3.4%

305

313

-2.5%

-0.6%

-1.9%

8,510

7,818

8.9%

8.9%

-

5,980

5,913

1.1%

6.4%

-5.3%

$

14,490

13,731

5.5%

7.8%

-2.3%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SIX MONTHS

% Change

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

1,509

1,284

17.5%

17.5%

-

579

561

3.4%

11.0%

-7.6%

2,088

1,844

13.2%

15.5%

-2.3%

729

601

21.3%

21.3%

-

339

346

-2.2%

2.5%

-4.7%

1,068

947

12.7%

14.4%

-1.7%

741

642

15.5%

15.5%

-

152

119

27.6%

36.4%

-8.8%

894

761

17.4%

18.7%

-1.3%

38

41

-6.1%

-6.1%

-

89

95

-6.7%

10.2%

-16.9%

127

136

-6.5%

5.3%

-11.8%

1,348

1,491

-9.6%

-9.6%

-

373

386

-3.6%

-1.9%

-1.7%

1,721

1,877

-8.3%

-8.0%

-0.3%

1,105

1,215

-9.1%

-9.1%

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,105

1,215

-9.1%

-9.1%

-

243

275

-11.8%

-11.8%

-

373

386

-3.6%

-1.9%

-1.7%

616

662

-7.0%

-6.0%

-1.0%

16,122

14,841

8.6%

8.6%

-

11,930

12,303

-3.0%

1.0%

-4.0%

$

28,052

27,144

3.3%

5.2%

-1.9%

MEDTECH SEGMENT (2)

CARDIOVASCULAR (4)

US

Intl

WW ELECTROPHYSIOLOGYUS

Intl

WW

ABIOMED

US

Intl

WW

SHOCKWAVE (5)

US

Intl

WW

OTHER CARDIOVASCULAR (4)US

Intl

WW

ORTHOPAEDICS

US

Intl

WW

HIPS

US

Intl

WW

KNEES

US

Intl

WW

TRAUMA

US

Intl

WW

SPINE, SPORTS & OTHERUS

Intl

WW

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SECOND QUARTER

% Change

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

$

1,119

908

23.3%

23.3%

-

753

712

5.7%

11.2%

-5.5%

1,873

1,620

15.6%

18.0%

-2.4%

705

609

15.7%

15.7%

-

618

587

5.4%

11.1%

-5.7%

1,323

1,196

10.6%

13.4%

-2.8%

309

272

13.2%

13.2%

-

72

59

20.7%

25.3%

-4.6%

379

331

14.5%

15.4%

-0.9%

77

-

*

*

-

0

-

-

-

-

77

-

*

*

-

29

27

12.5%

12.5%

-

64

67

-4.5%

-1.0%

-3.5%

93

93

0.3%

2.8%

-2.5%

1,422

1,388

2.5%

2.5%

-

890

878

1.4%

4.5%

-3.1%

2,312

2,265

2.1%

3.3%

-1.2%

265

250

5.8%

5.8%

-

152

147

3.4%

6.8%

-3.4%

417

397

4.9%

6.2%

-1.3%

230

221

4.2%

4.2%

-

163

142

14.9%

17.7%

-2.8%

394

363

8.4%

9.5%

-1.1%

498

483

3.0%

3.0%

-

260

255

2.4%

5.5%

-3.1%

759

739

2.8%

3.8%

-1.0%

430

433

-0.8%

-0.8%

-

314

334

-6.1%

-2.9%

-3.2%

743

766

-3.1%

-1.7%

-1.4%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SIX MONTHS

% Change

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

$

2,144

1,771

21.1%

21.1%

-

1,534

1,352

13.4%

18.9%

-5.5%

3,679

3,123

17.8%

20.2%

-2.4%

1,397

1,180

18.4%

18.4%

-

1,270

1,109

14.6%

20.4%

-5.8%

2,667

2,288

16.5%

19.4%

-2.9%

612

536

14.1%

14.1%

-

139

119

16.5%

20.0%

-3.5%

750

655

14.5%

15.2%

-0.7%

77

-

*

*

-

0

-

-

-

-

77

-

*

*

-

59

55

7.7%

7.7%

-

126

125

0.8%

4.8%

-4.0%

185

180

2.9%

5.7%

-2.8%

2,870

2,751

4.3%

4.3%

-

1,782

1,759

1.3%

3.6%

-2.3%

4,652

4,510

3.2%

4.0%

-0.8%

535

491

8.9%

8.9%

-

304

296

2.6%

5.0%

-2.4%

839

787

6.5%

7.4%

-0.9%

472

447

5.5%

5.5%

-

323

284

13.6%

15.4%

-1.8%

795

731

8.7%

9.4%

-0.7%

1,002

974

2.9%

2.9%

-

521

522

0.0%

2.1%

-2.1%

1,524

1,496

1.9%

2.6%

-0.7%

862

839

2.7%

2.7%

-

634

657

-3.5%

-1.0%

-2.5%

1,495

1,495

0.0%

1.1%

-1.1%

SURGERY

US

Intl

WW

ADVANCED

US

Intl

WW

GENERAL

US

Intl

WW

VISION

US

Intl

WW

CONTACT LENSES / OTHERUS

Intl

WW

SURGICAL

US

Intl

WW

TOTAL MEDTECH

US

Intl

WW

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SECOND QUARTER

% Change

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

995

1,015

-2.0%

-2.0%

-

1,493

1,580

-5.5%

-0.7%

-4.8%

2,488

2,594

-4.1%

-1.2%

-2.9%

466

466

0.1%

0.1%

-

675

757

-10.8%

-6.4%

-4.4%

1,141

1,222

-6.7%

-3.9%

-2.8%

528

548

-3.7%

-3.7%

-

818

823

-0.7%

4.5%

-5.2%

1,346

1,372

-1.9%

1.2%

-3.1%

523

529

-1.2%

-1.2%

-

763

778

-2.0%

2.2%

-4.2%

1,285

1,308

-1.7%

0.8%

-2.5%

409

409

0.2%

0.2%

-

509

530

-4.0%

1.2%

-5.2%

918

939

-2.2%

0.7%

-2.9%

113

120

-5.8%

-5.8%

-

254

249

2.1%

4.5%

-2.4%

367

369

-0.5%

1.2%

-1.7%

4,059

3,839

5.7%

5.7%

-

3,898

3,949

-1.3%

3.2%

-4.5%

$

7,957

$

7,788

2.2%

4.4%

-2.2%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SIX MONTHS

% Change

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

1,982

1,990

-0.4%

-0.4%

-

2,922

3,039

-3.8%

0.7%

-4.5%

4,904

5,028

-2.5%

0.3%

-2.8%

912

910

0.2%

0.2%

-

1,316

1,430

-8.0%

-3.7%

-4.3%

2,228

2,340

-4.8%

-2.2%

-2.6%

1,070

1,079

-0.9%

-0.9%

-

1,606

1,608

-0.2%

4.7%

-4.9%

2,676

2,688

-0.5%

2.4%

-2.9%

1,070

1,087

-1.5%

-1.5%

-

1,473

1,521

-3.2%

0.6%

-3.8%

2,543

2,608

-2.5%

-0.3%

-2.2%

847

853

-0.6%

-0.6%

-

981

1,039

-5.6%

-0.9%

-4.7%

1,828

1,892

-3.4%

-0.8%

-2.6%

223

234

-4.8%

-4.8%

-

492

482

2.1%

4.0%

-1.9%

715

716

-0.1%

1.1%

-1.2%

8,067

7,598

6.2%

6.2%

-

7,711

7,671

0.5%

4.6%

-4.1%

$

15,778

15,269

3.3%

5.4%

-2.1%

Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely

* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful

  1. Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
  2. Unaudited
  3. Reported as U.S. sales
  4. Previously referred to as Interventional Solutions
  5. Acquired on May 31, 2024

Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Millions)

SECOND QUARTER

Percent Change

2024

2023

Total

Operations

Currency

Innovative Medicine

U.S.

$

8,510

7,818

8.9

%

8.9

-

International

5,980

5,913

1.1

6.4

(5.3)

Worldwide

14,490

13,731

5.5

7.8

(2.3)

COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S.

-

-

-

-

-

International

172

285

(39.7)

(39.7)

0.0

Worldwide

172

285

(39.7)

(39.7)

0.0

Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S.

8,510

7,818

8.9

8.9

-

International

5,808

5,628

3.2

8.7

(5.5)

Worldwide

14,318

13,446

6.5

8.8

(2.3)

Worldwide

U.S.

12,569

11,657

7.8

7.8

-

International

9,878

9,862

0.2

5.1

(4.9)

Worldwide

22,447

21,519

4.3

6.6

(2.3)

COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S.

-

-

-

-

-

International

172

285

(39.7)

(39.7)

0.0

Worldwide

172

285

(39.7)

(39.7)

0.0

Worldwide

U.S.

12,569

11,657

7.8

7.8

-

International

9,706

9,577

1.3

6.4

(5.1)

Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine

$

22,275

21,234

4.9

%

7.2

(2.3)

SIX MONTHS

Percent Change

2024

2023

Total

Operations

Currency

$

16,122

14,841

8.6

%

8.6

-

11,930

12,303

(3.0)

1.0

(4.0)

28,052

27,144

3.3

5.2

(1.9)

-

-

-

-

-

197

1,032

(80.9)

(80.9)

0.0

197

1,032

(80.9)

(80.9)

0.0

16,122

14,841

8.6

8.6

-

11,733

11,271

4.1

8.5

(4.4)

27,855

26,112

6.7

8.6

(1.9)

24,189

22,439

7.8

7.8

-

19,641

19,974

(1.7)

2.4

(4.1)

43,830

42,413

3.3

5.2

(1.9)

-

-

-

-

-

197

1,032

(80.9)

(80.9)

0.0

197

1,032

(80.9)

(80.9)

0.0

24,189

22,439

7.8

7.8

-

19,444

18,942

2.7

6.9

(4.2)

$

43,633

41,381

5.4

%

7.4

(2.0)

Europe

$

5,214

5,131

1.6

%

3.4

(1.8)

$

10,377

10,721

(3.2)

%

(2.4)

(0.8)

Europe COVID-19 Vaccine Sales

172

285

(39.7)

(39.7)

0.0

197

1,032

(80.9)

(80.9)

0.0

Europe excluding COVID-19 Vaccine Sales

$

5,042

4,846

4.1

%

6.0

(1.9)

$

10,180

9,689

5.1

%

6.0

(0.9)

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)

SECOND QUARTER

2024

2023

Percent

Percent

Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$

22,447

100.0

$

21,519

100.0

4.3

Cost of products sold

6,869

30.6

6,462

30.0

6.3

Gross Profit

15,578

69.4

15,057

70.0

3.5

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

5,681

25.3

5,396

25.1

5.3

Research and development expense

3,440

15.3

3,703

17.2

(7.1)

In-process research and development impairments

194

0.9

-

0.0

Interest (income) expense, net

(125)

(0.6)

(109)

(0.5)

Other (income) expense, net

653

2.9

(384)

(1.8)

Restructuring

(13)

0.0

145

0.7

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

5,748

25.6

6,306

29.3

(8.8)

Provision for taxes on income

1,062

4.7

930

4.3

14.2

Net earnings from Continuing Operations

$

4,686

20.9

$

5,376

25.0

(12.8)

Net earnings/(loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax

-

(232)

Net earnings

$

4,686

$

5,144

Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations

$

1.93

$

2.05

(5.9)

Net earnings/(loss) per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations

$

-

$

(0.09)

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,422.0

2,625.7

Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations

18.5 %

14.7 %

Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations

$

8,404

37.4

$

8,005

37.2

5.0

Net earnings from Continuing Operations

$

6,840

30.5

$

6,730

31.3

1.6

Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations

$

2.82

$

2.56

10.2

Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations

18.6 %

15.9 %

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

