Johnson & Johnson : TREMFYA® (guselkumab) Induces Clinical and Endoscopic Improvements in Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease based on Interim Results from Phase 2 Study

TREMFYA® (guselkumab) Induces Clinical and Endoscopic Improvements in Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease based on Interim Results from Phase 2 Study Interim analyses from GALAXI 1 study presented as an oral presentation at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week Virtual 2020 Congress These are the first data evaluating TREMFYA in moderately to severely active Crohn's disease SPRING HOUSE, PENNSYLVANIA, October 12, 2020 - The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced Phase 2 interim data from the GALAXI 1 study, which showed TREMFYA® (guselkumab) demonstrated results at week 12 in adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD) with inadequate response or intolerance to conventional therapies and/or biologics.1 At 12 weeks, TREMFYA induced significantly greater improvements compared to placebo across key clinical and endoscopic outcome measures, with a safety profile consistent with approved indications.1 TREMFYA is not currently approved for the treatment of CD in the U.S.2

These new data are being presented today as an oral presentation (Abstract OP089) at the 28th United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week, which is conducting its annual congress virtually.1 "While there have been substantial treatment breakthroughs in Crohn's disease, there are still patients who are not gaining benefit from any of the currently approved mechanisms of action for their symptoms," said lead study investigator William J. Sandborni, M.D., Chief of Gastroenterology, Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Diego, who is delivering the oral presentation virtually at UEG Week. "I am encouraged by these early data, which show that TREMFYA across three different dosing groups induced a significant response in key clinical and endoscopic outcome measures in Crohn's disease." GALAXI 1 evaluated the efficacy and safety of TREMFYA compared with placebo in CD. The interim analyses reported results through week 12 from the first 250 patients enrolled. Approximately 50 percent of patients had previously failed biologic therapy; and baseline disease characteristics were consistent with moderately to severely active CD (Crohn's Disease Activity Index [CDAI], mean 306.6; Simple Endoscopic Score for Crohn's Disease [SES-CD], median 11.0). Patients were randomized equally into five treatment arms, including treatment with TREMFYA dosed at 200, 600 or 1200 mg intravenously (IV) at weeks 0, 4 and 8, respectively; or treatment with ustekinumab dosed at ~6mg/kg IV at week 0 and then dosed at 90 mg subcutaneously (SC) at week 8; or placebo.1 At week 12, there were significantly greater reductions from baseline in the CDAI observed in each TREMFYA group (200, 600 or 1200 mg IV doses) compared with placebo (Least Squares [LS] means: -154.1,-144.3,-149.5 versus -36.0, respectively; all p<0.001). A significantly higher proportion of patients assigned to each TREMFYA dose achieved clinical remission compared with placebo (CDAI<150): 54.0 percent, 56.0 percent, 50.0 percent, respectively, versus 15.7 percent (p<0.001). Among conventional therapy failures, 61.6 percent in the TREMFYA-combined group versus 18.5 percent treated with placebo achieved clinical remission at week 12. Among patients who had previously failed biologic therapy, 45.5 percent in the TREMFYA-combined group compared with 12.5 percent in the placebo group achieved clinical remission at week 12.1 Page 2 of 8

Furthermore, at week 12, a significantly higher proportion of patients treated with TREMFYA achieved clinical response (p<0.001), patient reported outcome (PRO)-2 remission (p<0.001), clinical-biomarker response (p<0.001), and endoscopic response (p<0.001) compared with patients treated with placebo. Endoscopic healing is an important outcome for long-term disease control; 37.3 percent of patients in the TREMFYA-combined group compared with 11.8 percent in the placebo group achieved endoscopic response after only 12 weeks of induction treatment (p<0.001).1 "For patients living with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, including those who have not had an adequate response or have intolerance to other therapies, these results show that TREMFYA may play an important role as a new treatment option pending results from the ongoing registration trials," said Jan Wehkamp, M.D., Vice President, Gastroenterology Disease Area Leader, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. "Although more research is needed, we are encouraged by the data and the potential role for selective IL-23 inhibition in helping patients manage their Crohn's disease symptoms and treating the underlying disease process." TREMFYA demonstrated a safety profile consistent with that established from prior clinical trials across approved indications. Observed adverse events (AEs) were generally similar amongst treatment groups and placebo through week 12. In the TREMFYA 200, 600, 1200 mg IV and placebo treatment groups, serious AEs occurred in 4 percent, 4 percent, 2 percent and 4 percent, and serious infections occurred in 2 percent, 0 percent, 0 percent and 0 percent of patients, respectively. There were no reported deaths in TREMFYA-treated patients, and no TREMFYA-treated patient had active tuberculosis, serious hypersensitivity reactions or malignancies.1 About the GALAXI 1 trial1,3 GALAXI 1 is a double-blind,placebo-controlled, multicenter Phase 2 dose-ranging study evaluating the efficacy and safety of TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease with inadequate response/intolerance to conventional therapies (corticosteroid, immunosuppressive) and/or biologics (TNF antagonist, Page 3 of 8

vedolizumab). Patients will receive treatment through up to 3 years. Interim analyses at week 12 evaluated the key outcomes of change in CDAI score from baseline, clinical remission (CDAI<150), clinical response (decrease from baseline in CDAI ≥100 or CDAI<150), PRO-2 remission (abdominal pain mean daily score ≤1 and mean daily stool frequency score ≤3), clinical biomarker response (clinical response and ≥50% reduction from baseline in C-reactive protein or fecal calprotectin), endoscopic response (≥50% improvement from baseline in the SES-CD), and safety in patients treated with TREMFYA compared with placebo. The efficacy and safety of the reference arm (ustekinumab) compared with placebo was also evaluated and demonstrated. About Crohn's disease (CD) CD is one of the two main forms of inflammatory bowel disease, which affects an estimated 3 million Americans.4 CD is a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract with no known cause, but the disease is associated with abnormalities of the immune system that could be triggered by a genetic predisposition, diet or other environmental factors.5 Symptoms of CD can vary but often include abdominal pain and tenderness, frequent diarrhea, rectal bleeding, weight loss and fever.5,6 There is currently no cure for CD.6 About TREMFYA® (guselkumab) Developed by Janssen, TREMFYA® is the first approved fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the p19 subunit of interleukin (IL)-23 and inhibits its interaction with the IL-23 receptor.2 TREMFYA® is approved in the U.S., Canada, the European Union, Japan and a number of other countries worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking injections or pills (systemic therapy) or phototherapy (treatment using ultraviolet [UV] light).2 It is approved in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Brazil and Ecuador for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. IL-23 is an important driver of the pathogenesis of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis.7 The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson maintain exclusive Page 4 of 8

