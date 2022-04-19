Log in
JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 07:40:05 am EDT
176.89 USD   -0.44%
07:41aJ&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast
AQ
07:40aJOHNSON & JOHNSON CFO REPORTEDLY SAYS CURRENCY HEADWINDS HAS CUT $2.5B OFF TOPLINE FOR 2022 : Bloomberg
MT
07:26aUS Equity Futures Edge Slightly Lower; Europe Slides, Asia Mixed
MT
Johnson & Johnson : What You Need to Know About Johnson & Johnson's 2022 First-Quarter Earnings

04/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
expand

This morning, Johnson & Johnson shared its first-quarter performance.

Since its founding in 1886, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest and most broadly based healthcare companies, with approximately 144,000 employees across the globe working every day to help change the trajectory of health for humanity.

"Even in the face of some macro-economic headwinds, Johnson & Johnson posted strong results for the quarter, continuing to deliver reliable growth and investing to advance our pipeline. We're proud to announce a dividend increase for the 60th consecutive year, a key capital allocation priority. We remain well positioned to accelerate innovation as we evolve into a smarter era of healthcare, and work to successfully stand up the New Consumer Health Company," says Joe Wolk Joe WolkExecutive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Johnson & Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Johnson & Johnson.

For more details about the company's 2022 first-quarter results, and to read a message from Chief Executive Officer Joaquin Duato Joaquin DuatoChief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson, here's an infographic that highlights key stats.

Read the earnings press release, which includes full financial data for the first quarter of 2022.

Want to see more company earnings information? Find Johnson & Johnson's past quarterly and full-year results here.

Disclaimer

Johnson & Johnson published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 11:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 99 309 M - -
Net income 2022 24 071 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 467 B 467 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 141 700
Free-Float 84,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 177,66 $
Average target price 185,28 $
Spread / Average Target 4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquin Duato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Stuckley Senior Financial Analyst-Janssen Commercial Pharm
Alex Gorsky Executive Chairman
Peter Shen Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.85%467 177
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.17%335 375
PFIZER, INC.-12.21%291 514
ABBVIE INC.17.70%281 475
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY8.18%269 639
NOVO NORDISK A/S10.20%267 042