Johnson & Johnson : What You Need to Know About Johnson & Johnson's 2022 First-Quarter Earnings

This morning, Johnson & Johnson shared its first-quarter performance.

Since its founding in 1886, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest and most broadly based healthcare companies, with approximately 144,000 employees across the globe working every day to help change the trajectory of health for humanity.

"Even in the face of some macro-economic headwinds, Johnson & Johnson posted strong results for the quarter, continuing to deliver reliable growth and investing to advance our pipeline. We're proud to announce a dividend increase for the 60th consecutive year, a key capital allocation priority. We remain well positioned to accelerate innovation as we evolve into a smarter era of healthcare, and work to successfully stand up the New Consumer Health Company," says Joe Wolk Joe WolkExecutive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Johnson & Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Johnson & Johnson.

For more details about the company's 2022 first-quarter results, and to read a message from Chief Executive Officer Joaquin Duato Joaquin DuatoChief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson, here's an infographic that highlights key stats.

Johnson & Johnson's 2022 1st-Quarter Earnings Read the earnings press release, which includes full financial data for the first quarter of 2022. Learn more