Johnson & Johnson announces new Phase 3 data on icotrokinra, an oral peptide targeting the IL-23 receptor, presented at the EADV 2025 congress.



The ICONIC-ADVANCE 1 and 2 studies demonstrate its superiority over deucravacitinib in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, with significantly higher rates of complete skin clearance at week 16 and reinforced at week 24. Adverse effects remained comparable to placebo and lower than deucravacitinib.



The ICONIC-LEAD study, including adults and adolescents, confirms sustained efficacy up to 52 weeks. In adults, 84% of patients maintained a PASI 90 response compared to 21% on placebo. Among adolescents, 86% achieved PASI 90 after one year of treatment.



The study's principal investigator highlights the potential of this innovative oral treatment to offer an attractive new option. Johnson & Johnson has also launched ICONIC-ASCEND, the first trial comparing an oral treatment with an injectable biologic (ustekinumab) in psoriasis.