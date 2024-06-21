Johnson & Johnson: filing in Crohn's disease

Following promising clinical results, Johnson & Johnson announced on Thursday evening that it had submitted a marketing application for Tremfya in Crohn's disease to the FDA.



This announcement comes after J&J had declared a few hours earlier that Tremfya had demonstrated superiority over Stelara, another of its drugs, in a phase 3 trial.



The U.S.-based pharmaceutical group points out that this is the second application for its monoclonal antibody in chronic inflammatory bowel diseases this year, following the submission in March for ulcerative colitis (UC).



Tremfya is already approved in several countries for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, as well as psoriatic arthritis.



