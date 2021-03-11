Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Johnson & Johnson : J&J's Single-Dose Covid-19 Vaccine Approved by EU -- 2nd Update

03/11/2021 | 11:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Laurence Norman

BRUSSELS -- The single-shot Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was cleared for use by European Union authorities on Thursday, but the approval appears unlikely to immediately accelerate Europe's lagging vaccine rollout.

The European Medicines Agency said that the J&J vaccine is safe and effective against Covid-19, and hours later EU authorities formally authorized its use. Distribution is set to begin in the second quarter.

The EMA's decision to recommend authorization of the J&J vaccine follows U.S. approval late last month.

The J&J vaccine has the potential to significantly bolster vaccination drives over time. It can be kept in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to store and distribute than some vaccines already approved, and recipients need only one dose rather than the two administered for other vaccines, often many weeks apart.

Trials found J&J's vaccine had a high impact in preventing serious illness but was 67% effective overall when moderate cases were included. Side effects were usually mild or moderate, the EMA said.

In a statement, J&J said the data also showed 85% efficacy in preventing cases of serious disease.

"Now, as we await a decision on the use of our single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in the European Union, we remain confident that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will prove a critical tool for fighting this pandemic," said Paul Stoffels, the company's chief scientific officer.

Despite the approval, questions persist about how quickly J&J will start delivering vaccines on a large scale, following manufacturing problems in the U.S. This week, EU officials said they were hopeful the company would meet its second-quarter EU distribution target of 55 million doses and that they would get a fuller picture after the EMA's approval decision.

The company has agreed to provide the EU with 200 million doses this year, and the EU has the option of buying another 200 million. The company said last week it was confident it would meet its full-year target.

On Wednesday, President Biden said J&J had agreed to provide the U.S. an additional 100 million doses in the second half of this year, on top of the 100 million it was already due to deliver. To overcome manufacturing difficulties, the White House helped negotiate an agreement between J&J and longtime competitor Merck & Co., in which Merck will help produce J&J's vaccine.

The EU and the U.S. started talks this week on ensuring that they don't block vital vaccine ingredients from export to each other. An executive order Mr. Biden issued last month had raised concerns in Europe that some vaccine materials, potentially including J&J doses intended for the EU, could be blocked from U.S. export.

The White House on Wednesday sought to dispel those concerns.

"The Biden administration's top priority is saving lives and ending the pandemic. The U.S. has not imposed a ban on the export of vaccines or their inputs," an administration expert on exports said. "All vaccine manufacturers in the U.S. are free to export their products while also fulfilling the terms of their contracts with the U.S. government."

Unlike the U.S. and the U.K., the EU has exported over 34 million vaccine doses to 31 countries outside the bloc since late January, but the slow rollout within Europe prompted the EU to permit its members to ban some exports. Last week, that happened for the first time, when Italy blocked the delivery of AstraZeneca doses to Australia.

On Thursday, the EU said it would extend until the end of June the mechanism that allows member states to ban export vaccines.

The EU signed contracts with J&J in October, one of six vaccine agreements the bloc has signed so far. To date, four of the vaccines have been approved, from J&J, AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.

The EU vaccination campaign has been hampered by late signing of contracts, delivery problems and difficulties distributing the vaccines in some member states. For now, the vaccination rate in the EU is well below those in the U.S. and U.K.

In France, Germany and Italy, less than 8% of people have received their first dose, according to Wednesday's daily data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

With Covid-19 deaths high even in countries like Germany, which performed well during the first wave of coronavirus, much of Europe has been in lockdown for months, hitting the region's already troubled economy and drawing protests in some countries. On Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that her country faces three tough months ahead.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has seen delivery of vaccines roughly double each month since January and is expecting around 50 million this month, officials say. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this week she expects the EU to receive 100 million vaccines a month in the second quarter, keeping the bloc on target for its goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by the end of the summer.

Doubts remain about these figures, as the EU continues to face trouble locking in promised vaccines.

AstraZeneca is set to supply only half the original expectation of 80 million vaccines to the EU in the first quarter, and there are intense discussions between the company and the European Commission over how much of its 180 million second-quarter target AstraZeneca will meet.

J&J's shot wasn't as effective in studies as Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

Health authorities in the U.S. said the vaccine showed preliminary signs, according to J&J, of curbing spread of the virus among people who don't show symptoms. They have been a significant source of transmission.

Europe was hit early on in the pandemic and as of March 4, official data showed more than 547,000 people killed by the disease and more than 22 million sickened in EU countries and their fellow members of the broader European Economic Area.

The deadlier and more contagious British variant of the coronavirus has spread broadly across the continent in recent weeks, leading to stubbornly high levels of infection, hospitalizations and deaths in many countries.

--Sabrina Siddiqui contributed to this article.

Write to Laurence Norman at laurence.norman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-21 1121ET

All news about JOHNSON & JOHNSON
11:21aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : J&J's Single-Dose Covid-19 Vaccine Approved by EU -- 2nd Up..
DJ
10:56aEU approves Johnson & Johnson's single dose Covid-19 vaccine
AQ
10:44aEMA recommends Janssen's single dose Covid-19 vaccine for EU approval
AQ
10:22aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New vaccine developments, Oracle disappoints
09:28aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : J&J's Single-Dose Covid-19 Vaccine Approved by EU Drug Regu..
DJ
09:27aASTRAZENECA  : EU drugs regulator clears J&J's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine
RE
09:20aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Positive Opinion From European Re..
MT
08:48aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : EU Drug Regulator Approves J&J Single-Dose Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
08:47aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Positive Opinion From European Re..
MT
08:33aSTREET COLOR : Johnson & Johnson Confirms EU Approval for Single-Shot COVID-19 V..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92 045 M - -
Net income 2021 22 299 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 920 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 419 B 419 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 134 500
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 180,51 $
Last Close Price 159,15 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.20%418 995
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.97%288 534
PFIZER, INC.-6.68%194 886
ABBVIE INC.-0.34%190 715
NOVARTIS AG-6.52%189 722
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.36%189 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ