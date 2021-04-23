Johnson & Johnson : Statement on April 23 CDC Advisory Committee Meeting on Company COVID-19 Vaccine

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 23, 2021 - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) today voted to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in persons 18 years of age and older in the U.S. population under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization.

Statement from Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson:

'We are grateful to the Advisory Committee and its medical experts for the rigorous evaluation of our COVID-19 vaccine. The Committee's recommendation is an essential step toward continuing urgently needed vaccinations in a safe way for millions of people in the U.S. As the global pandemic continues to devastate communities around the world, we believe a single-shot, easily transportable COVID-19 vaccine with demonstrated protection against multiple variants can help protect the health and safety of people everywhere. We will continue to collaborate with the CDC, FDA and health authorities around the world, including the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization, to ensure this very rare event can be identified early and treated effectively. We remain committed to the health and safety of people worldwide.'

