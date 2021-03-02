Log in
JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson : Statement on Collaboration with Merck

03/02/2021
We are pleased to collaborate with Merck as part of our global network to manufacture our COVID-19 vaccine. Merck has a long history of vaccine expertise, and we expect this manufacturing arrangement will enhance our production capacity so that we can supply beyond our current commitments.

Since January of 2020, we have been working directly with governments, health authorities and other companies to help end this pandemic. Merck is the ninth manufacturer to join our global network and this significant collaboration will further enable us to deliver our COVID-19 vaccine worldwide. We will continue to invest in collaborations so we can bring our full resources and best scientific minds to combat this pandemic.

Disclaimer

Johnson & Johnson published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 21:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
