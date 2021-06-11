Johnson & Johnson : Statement on Supply of its Single-shot COVID-19 Vaccine

New Brunswick, N.J., June 11, 2021 - Johnson & Johnson confirms the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized two batches of drug substance, manufactured at the Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. Bayview facility, under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

'Since establishing our COVID-19 vaccine program, Johnson & Johnson has committed to producing safe, high-quality vaccines in order to bring health and hope to people everywhere,' said Kathy Wengel, Executive Vice President and Chief Global Supply Chain Officer, Johnson & Johnson. 'Today's decisions represent progress in our continued efforts to make a difference in this pandemic on a global scale, and we appreciate the close collaboration with the FDA and global health authorities.'

The Company continues to substantially expand its global vaccine manufacturing network as we work with regulatory and health authorities to supply our COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.

As COVID-19 continues to impact countries and cause untold suffering worldwide, our commitment has never been stronger to contribute to a global solution to this public health crisis. We believe that a single-shot, easy to distribute COVID-19 vaccine is an essential tool to combat the pandemic globally.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding development of a potential preventive vaccine for COVID-19. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021, including in the sections captioned 'Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Item 1A. Risk Factors,' and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.



