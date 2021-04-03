Johnson & Johnson : Statement on U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing (Updated)

New Brunswick, NJ (April 3, 2021) - Johnson & Johnson is assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine at the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Bayview facility. Specifically, the Company is adding dedicated leaders for operations and quality, and significantly increasing the number of manufacturing, quality and technical operations personnel to work with the Company specialists already at Emergent.

Additional information:



All Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed to date have met rigorous Company and regulatory quality standards.

The Company continues to work closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration toward the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Emergent Bayview facility.

The Company expects to deliver nearly 100 million single-shot doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Government by the end of May.

The Company is committed to continuing its extensive collaborations and partnerships with governments, health authorities and other companies to help end this pandemic.